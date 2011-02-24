First ride: Specialized Allez Comp Compact M2 Apex

Image 1 of 19 The bowed top tube emulates the look of Specialized's more expensive frames. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 2 of 19 The forged alloy stem nicely matches the rest of the bike. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 3 of 19 Specialized's handy adjustable-angle stem design makes for more flexible positioning. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 4 of 19 Even though it's aluminum and not carbon, Specialized closely adheres to the "big chain stays, small seat stays" philosophy of frame design and ride quality benefits as a result. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 5 of 19 The shaped alloy tubeset includes a heavily manipulated seat tube that morphs from round up top to rectangular down at the bottom bracket. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 6 of 19 The Specialized Riva Road saddle is comfortable overall but might be a tad narrow for some and the synthetic cover is very grippy. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 7 of 19 The alloy hubs use traditional cup and cone bearings so while they have to be adjusted properly during assembly, they can also be easily - and cheaply - overhauled when needed. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 8 of 19 The Apex rear derailleur is functionally a dead ringer for SRAM's more expensive groups. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 9 of 19 SRAM's Apex levers are functionally identical to Rival and Force but are heavier thanks to alloy levers. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 10 of 19 The Specialized Allez Comp Compact M2 Apex is expectedly heavy as compared to top-end machines but it isn't lacking for modern features such as a tapered head tube. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 11 of 19 The Specialized Allez Comp Compact M2 Apex is remarkably affordable and yet packs a punch much bigger than its price tag would suggest. The excellent frameset is very worthy of upgrades in the future. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 12 of 19 The carbon fork is heavy on account of the alloy crown and steerer but the tapered shape lends excellent handling precision. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 13 of 19 The SRAM Apex front derailleur is virtually identical to pricier Rival and Force models. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 14 of 19 SRAM's S100 crank is an entry-level solid-forged aluminum piece with an internal bearing bottom bracket but Specialized spruces it up with stiffer chainrings from SRAM's top-end Red group. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 15 of 19 Specialized's product manager opted out of the standard SRAM Apex caliper for one from Tektro instead and with good results. The arms have less flex and the pivots are tighter for a more precise and solid lever feel. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 16 of 19 Specialized fits the Allez Comp frame with a conventional threaded bottom bracket shell. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 17 of 19 The anatomic-bend bars are comfortable for long cruises. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 18 of 19 Cable adjusters are neat bullet-shaped bits instead of the more generic riveted-on pieces more often seen at this price point. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 19 of 19 The Specialized All Condition tires grip well but are saddled with a rather wooden ride. (Image credit: Jonny Irick)

Specialized's Allez Comp Compact M2 Apex epitomises what a good value-priced bike should be: an excellent frame worthy of multiple upgrades even years into ownership; a no-frills parts package that might be heavy but gets the job done; spot-on handling; aesthetics that help it look more expensive than it is.

Most importantly however, it should possess a feature set that's complete enough so you're not constantly irritated by what you could have had if you had spent more money. And by "good value" we perhaps should say downright cheap as the retail cost is a fantastically attainable US$1,450.

Ride and handling: just like a Tarmac but in alloy form

There's no money to be saved in bad frame geometry and so Specialized has wisely copied things millimetre-for-millimetre from its more expensive Tarmac platform. Turn-in on the aluminum Allez is crisp and quick but never twitchy and admirably stable at higher speeds. Despite the bargain price tag, there's no false assumption that the Allez buyer is seeking a La-Z-Boy upright cruiser, either.

There are enough headset spacers included and the adjustable-angle stem has enough range to included to bring the bars up a tad higher if you wish but the head tube and top tube lengths are perfectly suited for slamming the bars just like the pros if what you're really after is a budget racer.

Total bike weight is definitely on the heavier side at 8.94kg (19.71lb) without pedals but the Allez hides that girth well thanks to a stout and well-balanced chassis that's impressively resistant to flex, especially in the front triangle where some alloy bikes can be lacking.

Pedal response is excellent and while it's perhaps not quite as good as many higher-quality carbon chassis, it's easily on par with – if not better than – most entry-level composite platforms that are often so tempting at this price point.

Standing-start accelerations and surges on steeper climbs are expectedly a little slower than on substantially lighter bikes but once you get it moving, the Allez is quite content to motor along at a brisk pace for hours.

Ride quality is where the disparity starts to grow, however. The Allez is smooth and serene on well-maintained pavement but definitely not as forgiving on rough chip sealed roads or frost heave where carbon – or titanium or high-quality steel, for that matter – offers better vibration damping. Bigger impacts crash through pretty hard, too, but all in all it's still quite reasonable and among the best aluminum rides we've experienced in some time.

Frame: carbon-like looks, advanced alloy tube shaping

Since aluminum's material properties can't be directionally tuned as can fibre composites, Specialized instead turns to more conventional tube shaping for the Allez and there's a close visual resemblance to the Tarmac range.

The top tube is slightly bowed and flattened to lend a little more vertical flex up front, the big down tube is nominally round from end to end for good lateral and torsional rigidity, the seat tube morphs from round up top to a stiffer rectangular profile down by the threaded bottom bracket, and the head tube sports a 1 1/8"-to-1 1/2" taper for better handling and increased weld surface area.

Out back, the tall chain stays use every available bit of height on the bottom bracket shell and they're joined to comparatively thin and mostly straight twin seat stays with hogged-out alloy dropouts.

Though the frame is 100 percent aluminum, carbon fibre does make a guest appearance in the fork blades where it's most effective at drowning out road buzz. The rest of the tapered fork – including the crown, steerer and tips – are alloy.

Frame weight is good at 1,360g (3.00lb) for our bare 52cm test sample but the alloy chunks have a bigger impact on the fork. The deep carbon blades and generously proportioned crown make for very precise front wheel placement but it's rather weighty at 590g. By comparison, Cannondale's all-new CAAD10 undercuts the Allez frameset by several hundred grams.

Even so, the Allez frameset's long list of positive attributes makes it more than worthy of future upgrades as your skills develop and your budget allows.

Visually, the Allez frame is quite the looker with its smooth welds, gloss black paint job, white racing stripes, and blood red graphics. And compared to Specialized's top-end machines, the Allez is refreshingly sparse in terms of logos.

Build kit: lots of mass but with some brilliant key substitutions

SRAM provides the meat of the running gear with its Apex DoubleTap levers, front and rear derailleurs, and wide-range 11-28T 10-speed cassette. Though heavier than its Rival or Force counterparts, the Apex bits nonetheless use identical lever internals and derailleur shapes so the overall performance is admirably similar. The independently adjustable brake and shift lever reach is nice to have, too.

The SRAM label is applied to the entry-level S100 solid-forged alloy crankarms and PowerSpline bottom bracket, which uses internal bearings but a large-diameter splined spindle for reduced flex relative to a square-taper setup. Specialized upgrades the standard rings to stiffer Red chainrings for better shift performance, though, and the compact spider also allows for versatile 36/52T gearing for proper race bike rollouts but with just a slight concession to less hardened legs.

SRAM is boxed out for the brakes in favour of somewhat generic Tektro calipers – a move that would normally be frowned upon but in reality is an upgrade. As compared to the stock Apex units, the Tektro calipers are less prone to arm or pivot flex and lend a more positive feel at the levers, not to mention better braking performance. The stock pads also have decent bite but fade a bit more in particularly demanding situations than SRAM's SwissStop-sourced blocks. The barrel adjusters also aren't the easiest to use but they get the job done.

Unfortunately, the stock wheels are relative boat anchors with chunky hubs, so-so Mavic rims, and straight 14g spokes. And while the Specialized All Conditions tyres provide good grip and roll surprisingly quickly, they feel notably wooden as compared to nicer rubber.

We swapped to a set of reasonably priced Easton EA90 Aero clinchers with 24mm-wide Continental Grand Prix tyres and instantly lost 680g (1.5lb!) in rotating weight. Ride quality improved, too. Nicer wheels would obviously add a hefty chunk to the bottom line but at the very least, better tires would be high on our list of suggested upgrades for potential Allez buyers.

There's little to fault with the anatomic-bend alloy bar and forged alloy stem. The former is well shaped and doesn't overly limit your positioning choices with a too-shallow drop and Specialized's clever adjustable angle system affords an extra degree of sizing flexibility. Likewise, the Specialized Riva Road saddle is comfortable for long days on the road with its trademark Body Geometry shaping and generous padding but the synthetic cover is very grippy and some riders might want a little extra width.

The matching seatpost is a bit disappointing, however. Don't be fooled by appearances – the carbon is just a cosmetic overwrap and while the 27.2mm diameter would normally be expected to contribute to a smoother ride, the thick aluminum walls hidden underneath don't flex much. On the plus side, the two-bolt head is secure and easy to use.

An excellent starter racer

As long as you're not too fixated on weight there's little to fault here but a lot to like. We're only just getting started with our long-term test but initial impressions are that the Allez frame is more than good enough to upgrade as parts wear out and the years pass. Set some money aside for a wheel and tyre upgrade and the resulting package should more than suffice for more casual riders looking to eat up a lot of miles or enter a race from time to time.

Price: US$1,450

Weight: 8.94kg (19.71lb) complete w/o pedals; 1,360g (frame only w/ derailleur hanger and seatpost collar); 590g (fork only w/ 190mm steerer and starnut)

Available sizes: 49, 52 (tested), 54, 56, 58, 61cm

Pros: Admirably efficient frame, brilliant handling, slick aesthetics, competent parts package with smart upgrades, good ride quality

Cons: Comparatively heavy, wooden-feeling tyres

More information: www.specialized.com

Cyclingnews verdict: 4 stars

Full specifications

Frame: Specialized Allez Comp Compact M2, TIG-welded E5 aluminum

Fork: Specialized FACT carbon w/ aluminum crown and steerer, 1 1/8"-to-1 1/2" tapered

Headset: Cane Creek integrated

Stem: Specialized Elite-Set

Handlebars: Specialized Elite

Tape/grips: Specialized S-Wrap Gel

Front brake: Tektro R710

Rear brake: Tektro R710

Brake levers: SRAM Apex DoubleTap

Front derailleur: SRAM Apex

Rear derailleur: SRAM Apex

Shift levers: SRAM Apex DoubleTap

Cassette: SRAM PG-1050, 11-28T

Chain: KMC DX10SC

Crankset: SRAM S100 2.2 w/ SRAM Red 52/36T chainrings

Bottom bracket: SRAM PowerSpline

Pedals: Alloy cage w/ resin body, toe clips and straps

Rims: Mavic CXP22

Front hub: Forged alloy, sealed w/ cup and cone bearings, 28H

Rear hub: Forged alloy, sealed w/ cup and cone bearings, 32H

Spokes: Stainless steel 14g

Front tyre: Specialized All Condition, 700x23c, aramid bead, 60TPI, w/ Flak Jacket protection

Rear tyre: Specialized All Condition, 700x23c, aramid bead, 60TPI, w/ Flak Jacket protection

Saddle: Specialized Riva Road

Seat post: Specialized Elite, carbon wrapped alloy