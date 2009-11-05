First look: Capo cool and cold weather kit
Solid-looking gear for the cold months ahead
Winter's harsh conditions can turn riding outdoors into an exercise in masochism but a worthwhile investment in proper clothing goes a long, long way towards making it much more enjoyable. We just took delivery of a wide range of cold weather gear from Capo and though it's barely November, some unseasonably cold and wintery conditions – plus a bunch of early morning 'cross workouts – have already given us a head start on testing of this latest round of kit. Stay tuned for more in-depth reviews once we've managed some more time on everything.
Topping the range is the Limited Edition (LE) collection, which uses Capo's highest-end fabrics and more performance-oriented cuts. The LE Jacket features highly insulative Sphere dual-layer polyester weave on the upper front torso and front of the sleeves, stretchy Windtex Dream across the shoulders and upper back, and water-resistant Teflon-treated Thermo Roubaix everywhere else for breathability. Three rear pockets with a piggybacked zippered pocket plus an additional zipped chest pocket provide plenty of storage and a tight-fitting hem and cuffs keep drafts at bay. Suggested retail price is a reasonably US$199.
The matching LE Roubaix Bib Tight uses eight panels of cozy fleece-backed and water-resistant Thermo Roubaix fabric with additional Windtex Dream protection across the front of the shins, knees and thighs. Thermo Roubaix is even used throughout the high-cut torso and bib straps, and zippers down below and up high ease ingress/egress. Our US$259 test piece also includes a multi-density, multi-thickness stretch Cytech chamois.
Rounding out our LE collection is a range of accessories such as arm (US$59) and leg (US$69) warmers with wind- and waterproof front panels, snug-fitting fleece-lined gloves (US$69) with wind- and water-resistant panels and silicone grippers, matching four-panel booties (US$79) and a windfront Merino wool short-sleeved base layer whose impressive ability to shield us from winter chill has already nearly made us forget its premium US$79 price tag.
Riders that are on a tighter budget (or don't need something quite so burly) can instead look to the US$159 Atlas Thermal Jacket with its slightly more generously cut medium-weight Super Roubaix and Winter Quattro brushed fabrics and less-stretchy Windtex Diadema front torso, double-thickness upper back, and tight-fitting cuffs and hem. Three pockets (an unfortunate rarity for some reason on many other winter jackets) adorn the rear for lugging the essentials and the front zip is a two-way affair for more flexible ventilation options.
More temperate climates look to be a good pairing for the US$129 Atlas Wind Vest with its lightweight and highly packable Windtex Flight Plus 2 front and full open-mesh back or the matching Atlas arm (US$39) and leg (US$69) warmers and Roubaix Hat (US$49), all with breathable Super Roubaix construction. For those that already have the rest of the Atlas summer-weight gear, it's also worth noting that Capo has managed to line up the colors and patterns with all of these accessories perfectly – and we mean perfectly, right down to the little oval icons.
Final bits of Capo test kit include middleweight Winter Wool Socks (US$18) with a 12cm cuff, the Milano Skull Cap (US$39) built with Super Roubaix and a windproof front panel, and the casual Felpe Trainer (US$174) for hitting the café after the ride is through.
