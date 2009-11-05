First look: Capo cool and cold weather kit

Image 1 of 20 Snuggle up at the end of the day in Capo's fetching Felpe Trainer. (Image credit: Marty Caivano) Image 2 of 20 The Capo Limited Edition Roubaix Arm Warmers feature wind- and waterproof panels on the front surfaces for more warmth. (Image credit: Marty Caivano) Image 3 of 20 The Capo Atlas Leg Warmers are fairly basic Super Roubaix bits with warm, fuzzy interiors but also an excellent fit and a pattern that matches perfectly with the corresponding shorts. (Image credit: Marty Caivano) Image 4 of 20 Ankle zippers make it easier to get the leg warmers on and off. (Image credit: Marty Caivano) Image 5 of 20 The Capo Atlas Wind Vest is lightweight and packable with a Windtex Flight Plus 2 front. (Image credit: Marty Caivano) Image 6 of 20 The Capo Atlas Wind Vest has open mesh back for breathability. (Image credit: Marty Caivano) Image 7 of 20 Matching Super Roubaix arm warmers complete the Atlas cool-weather package. (Image credit: Marty Caivano) Image 8 of 20 Wind- and waterproof front panels on the Capo Limited Edition Roubaix Leg Warmers make for a surprisingly warm package. (Image credit: Marty Caivano) Image 9 of 20 Winter-weight Capo socks are built with cozy Merino wool and a 12cm cuff. (Image credit: Marty Caivano) Image 10 of 20 The Capo Limited Edition Jacket blends three different materials for what looks to be a thoroughly capable and appropriately snug-fitting barrier against winter weather. (Image credit: Marty Caivano) Image 11 of 20 Stretch Windtex Dream panels are used across the tops of the shoulders and back of the neck for extra protection against cold breezes. (Image credit: Marty Caivano) Image 12 of 20 Capo thankfully fits the Limited Edition Jacket with a full complement of rear pockets, plus chest pockets on both the exterior and interior. (Image credit: Marty Caivano) Image 13 of 20 The Capo Atlas Roubaix Hat feels warm but is thin enough to easily fit beneath most helmets. (Image credit: Marty Caivano) Image 14 of 20 The Milano Skull Cap augments its insulative Super Roubaix fleece-backed body with an extra windproof panel up front. (Image credit: Marty Caivano) Image 15 of 20 The Capo Limited Edition Wind Gloves feature a snug-fitting five-panel construction and grippy silicone palm. (Image credit: Marty Caivano) Image 16 of 20 Moderately cold temperatures should suit the Capo Atlas Thermal Jacket well with its wind-resistant front and insulative Super Roubaix body and sleeves. (Image credit: Marty Caivano) Image 17 of 20 A double-thick layer in the Atlas Thermal Jacket helps keep the base of the neck warm. (Image credit: Marty Caivano) Image 18 of 20 Capo intends its Limited Edition Bib Tight for truly cold conditions with Thermo Roubaix insulation throughout plus wind- and waterproof stretch Windtex Dream panels covering the lower leg, knee and outer thighs. (Image credit: Marty Caivano) Image 19 of 20 The Windtex Dream panels in Capo's Limited Edition Bib Tight are surprisingly stretchy. (Image credit: Marty Caivano) Image 20 of 20 The Capo Limited Edition Wool Windproof Base Layer is expensive at US$79 but has already proven to remarkably warm. (Image credit: Marty Caivano)

Winter's harsh conditions can turn riding outdoors into an exercise in masochism but a worthwhile investment in proper clothing goes a long, long way towards making it much more enjoyable. We just took delivery of a wide range of cold weather gear from Capo and though it's barely November, some unseasonably cold and wintery conditions – plus a bunch of early morning 'cross workouts – have already given us a head start on testing of this latest round of kit. Stay tuned for more in-depth reviews once we've managed some more time on everything.

Topping the range is the Limited Edition (LE) collection, which uses Capo's highest-end fabrics and more performance-oriented cuts. The LE Jacket features highly insulative Sphere dual-layer polyester weave on the upper front torso and front of the sleeves, stretchy Windtex Dream across the shoulders and upper back, and water-resistant Teflon-treated Thermo Roubaix everywhere else for breathability. Three rear pockets with a piggybacked zippered pocket plus an additional zipped chest pocket provide plenty of storage and a tight-fitting hem and cuffs keep drafts at bay. Suggested retail price is a reasonably US$199.

The matching LE Roubaix Bib Tight uses eight panels of cozy fleece-backed and water-resistant Thermo Roubaix fabric with additional Windtex Dream protection across the front of the shins, knees and thighs. Thermo Roubaix is even used throughout the high-cut torso and bib straps, and zippers down below and up high ease ingress/egress. Our US$259 test piece also includes a multi-density, multi-thickness stretch Cytech chamois.

Rounding out our LE collection is a range of accessories such as arm (US$59) and leg (US$69) warmers with wind- and waterproof front panels, snug-fitting fleece-lined gloves (US$69) with wind- and water-resistant panels and silicone grippers, matching four-panel booties (US$79) and a windfront Merino wool short-sleeved base layer whose impressive ability to shield us from winter chill has already nearly made us forget its premium US$79 price tag.

Riders that are on a tighter budget (or don't need something quite so burly) can instead look to the US$159 Atlas Thermal Jacket with its slightly more generously cut medium-weight Super Roubaix and Winter Quattro brushed fabrics and less-stretchy Windtex Diadema front torso, double-thickness upper back, and tight-fitting cuffs and hem. Three pockets (an unfortunate rarity for some reason on many other winter jackets) adorn the rear for lugging the essentials and the front zip is a two-way affair for more flexible ventilation options.

More temperate climates look to be a good pairing for the US$129 Atlas Wind Vest with its lightweight and highly packable Windtex Flight Plus 2 front and full open-mesh back or the matching Atlas arm (US$39) and leg (US$69) warmers and Roubaix Hat (US$49), all with breathable Super Roubaix construction. For those that already have the rest of the Atlas summer-weight gear, it's also worth noting that Capo has managed to line up the colors and patterns with all of these accessories perfectly – and we mean perfectly, right down to the little oval icons.

Final bits of Capo test kit include middleweight Winter Wool Socks (US$18) with a 12cm cuff, the Milano Skull Cap (US$39) built with Super Roubaix and a windproof front panel, and the casual Felpe Trainer (US$174) for hitting the café after the ride is through.