Eurobike 2012 Tech: Wilier Triestina bolsters road and MTB ranges

The article originally appeared on BikeRadar.

Wilier Triestina brought an impressive collection of new bikes to this year's Eurobike show, highlighted by the Cento 1 SR flagship that was debuted earlier at the Tour de France under the riders of Lampre-ISD. We've already given you the scoop on that model but there was still plenty of news from Wilier in the halls of Messe Friedrichshafen.

Fans of Wilier's Zero.7 model that lusted after its light weight and simple, elegant lines but couldn’t stomach the price tag can now look to the Zero.9, which uses the same exterior shape, geometry, handling, and fit but with a less expensive carbon fiber blend. Claimed frame weight climbs 160g to 940g for a medium size but we expect the cost to drop concurrently. Final pricing is still to be determined but bikes are planned to arrive in stores this coming February.

Wilier has also thoroughly revamped its mountain bike division in a clear move to gain more market share in what is still a relatively nascent endeavor for the storied road brand. New for 2013 are six hardtails plus an all-new full-suspension model utilizing a four-bar Horst-style rear end.

Topping the new collection is the 101XN carbon fiber 29er hardtail, which borrows some of its design elements from the new Cento 1 SR - namely the press-fit bottom bracket, the removable port on the down tube for the internally routed derailleur cables, the tapered front end, and the clean seat cluster treatment.

Additional features include an integrated chain catcher, a kinked seat tube for a shorter rear end, and chain stay-mounted rear brake caliper mounts.

Frame geometry looks to be aimed at the quicker side of the spectrum with 70-71.5° head tube angles and tight, 439mm-long chain stays. Claimed frame weight is 1,080g for a medium size.