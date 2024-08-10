The debutants to watch at the 2024 Tour de France Femmes

Dygert, Vas, Pieterse, Van Empel among the top riders set to make first-time appearance at Tour

Among the first-time competitors at the Tour de France Femmes in 2024 are (L to R) Puck Pieterse, Gaia Realini and Neve Bradbury
Among the first-time competitors at the Tour de France Femmes in 2024 are (L to R) Puck Pieterse, Gaia Realini and Neve Bradbury (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Tour de France Femmes arrives for a third edition in 2024 and provides opportunities on eight stages in seven days for any of the 154 riders in the 22-team peloton to earn personal glory, achieve team goals and etch their achievements in the history books yet again. Sprinters begin the proceedings for the first yellow jersey with a flat trio of openers in The Netherlands. Then the hills hit on stage 4 in Belgium and the climbers march into France for the final showdown on Alpe d’Huez.

Along with the new territory for the Tour are new riders, more than 50 of them making first-time appearances at the Grand Tour. Among them are several riders fresh from the Paris Olympic Games, including multi-discipline medallist Chloé Dygert (Canyon-SRAM), Blanka Vas (SD Worx-Protime), who was fourth in the women’s road race, and Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck), who was fourth in the women’s cross-country MTB event. 

Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).