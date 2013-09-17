Trending

CrossVegas start list

Official men's and women's starters as of September 17, 2013

Elite men
1Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha-Focus
2Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
3Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
4Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
5Tim Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
6Wout Van Aert (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
7Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
8Jonathan Page (USA) Fuji-Spy-Competitive Cyclist
9James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh-Clement
10Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement
11Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha-Focus
12Christian Helmig (Lux) Trisport Echternach Presented By Elbow
13Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing
14Yannick Eckmann (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized
15Daniel Summerhill (USA) K-Edge/Felt Bicycles
16Adam Craig (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
17Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
18Shawn Milne (USA) Keough Cyclocross
19Mike Garrigan (Can) Van Dessel
20Bradley White (USA) Moms In Tow Cyclocross
21Allen Krughoff (USA) Raleigh-Clement
22Tobin Ortenblad (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized
23Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar
24Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R Block
25Josh Johnson (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
26Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team
27Jared Nieters (USA) SEAVS-Haymarket p/b Van Dessel
28Weston Schempf (USA) SEAVS-Haymarket p/b Van Dessel
29Todd Wells (USA) Specialized
30Chris Jackson (USA) Castex Racing p/b Felt
31Skyler Trujillo (USA) Boo Bikes
32Cory Greenberg (USA) 10 Speed Coffee-Pedalersfork
33Cody Kaiser (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized
34Ryan Dewald (USA) Team Skyline
35Matt Shriver (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
36Jake Wells (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team
37Yoshitaka Hama (Jpn) Snel Cyclocross Team
38Adam Myerson (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
39Kevin Noiles (Can) Bicycle Bluebook-HRS-Rock Lobster
40Isaac Neff (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
41Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) Team Clif Bar
42Braden Kappius (USA) Team Clif Bar
43Scott Chapin (USA) Bicycle Blue Book-HRS-Rock Lobster
44Maksym Shepitko (Ukr) Hudson Cyclocross
45Carl Decker (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
50Robin Eckmann (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
51Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) DCM Ciclingteam
52Jeff Kluck (USA) Queen City Cycling
53Adam St. Germain (USA) ENGVT-Specialized
54Stephen Ettinger (USA) BMC Mountainbike Racing
55Rotem Ishay (Isr) Boo Bikes
56Luis Alberto Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis CX
57Yves Eckert (Ger) Audi Cycling Team
58Taylor Carrington (USA) Feedback Sports
59Jacob Sitler (USA) SEAVS-Haymarket p/b Van Dessel
60Rich Weis (USA) Trek Factory Racing
61Mike Sarnecki (Can) Kokanee Redbike
62Justin Hines (Can) Framework Racing Team
63Derek Zandstra (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing
64Chad Tieman (USA) Summit City Specialized
65Sherwood Plant (Can) Musette Caffe
66Ken Hanson (USA) Focus Bicycles
67Lewis Gaffney (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team
68Jeremy Durrin (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
69Keith Hillier (USA) Team Rambuski Law
70Tyler Coplea (USA) Harmony Systems-Trek
71Tim Allen (USA) Feedback Sports - Foundry Cycles
72Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis Cx
73Ben Bertiger (USA) Stage 17-Cylance

Elite women
2Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
3Gabriella Day (GBr) Rapha-Focus
4Amy Dombroski (USA) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
5Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
6Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
7Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh-Clement
8Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized
9Mical Dyck (Can) Stan's NoTubes
10Nicole Duke (USA) Marin-Spy
11Amanda Carey (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite
12Elle Anderson (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized
13Laura Van Gilder (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
14Courtenay McFadden (USA) Bicycle Blue Book-HRS-Rock Lobster
15Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing
16Emily Shields (USA) Mock Orange Pro CX Team
17Maghalie Rochette (Can) Cyclocrossworld.com
18Katherine Shields (USA) Mock Orange Pro CX Team
19Rebecca Gross (USA) Raleigh-Clement
20Kelli Emmett (USA) Giant Bicycles
21Judy Freeman (USA) Crankbrothers Race Club
22Jessica Cutler (USA) Bikesport NW-Jamis
30Lyne Bessette (Can) Cyclocrossworld.com
31Natalie Koncz (USA) Zuster Cycling
32Nicole Borem (USA) Don Walker Cycles Racing
33Chloe Woodruff (USA) Crankbrothers Race Club
34Beth Ann Orton (USA) Team S&M
35Kristin Weber (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport
36Shannon Gibson (USA) NoTubes Elite CX
37Amanda Nauman (USA) SDG-Felt
38Ally Stacher (USA) Specialized-lululemon
39Stace Cooper (USA) TBBCX-Gheto
40Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Colonel's/Sho-Air
41Lisa Hudson (USA) Feedback Sports Racing
42Jennifer Gaertner (USA) Motofish Racing
43Kate Powlison (USA) Evol Elite Racing
44Lauren Stephens (USA) Fcs|Zngine P/B Mr. Restore
45Carolina Gomez Villafane (Arg) Team Rambuski Law
46Heather Jackson (USA) Cannondale Herbalife Wattie Ink. Zoot
47Stacey Spencer (Can) Phillips Brewing Company-Code Performance
48Bre Rue (USA) Fred Meyer Cycling Team
49Karen Brocket (USA) Jetcycling
50Andrianna Zolton (USA) Jlvelo Ambassadors
51Andrea Wilson (USA) Brickhouse Racing p/b Nimblewear USA
52Nina Baum (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Women's MTB Team
53Emily Kachorek (USA) #Ghetomoto
54Sarah Sturm (USA) Real Wheels