CrossVegas start list
Official men's and women's starters as of September 17, 2013
|1
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha-Focus
|2
|Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|3
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|4
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|5
|Tim Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|6
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|7
|Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|8
|Jonathan Page (USA) Fuji-Spy-Competitive Cyclist
|9
|James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh-Clement
|10
|Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement
|11
|Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha-Focus
|12
|Christian Helmig (Lux) Trisport Echternach Presented By Elbow
|13
|Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing
|14
|Yannick Eckmann (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized
|15
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) K-Edge/Felt Bicycles
|16
|Adam Craig (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|17
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|18
|Shawn Milne (USA) Keough Cyclocross
|19
|Mike Garrigan (Can) Van Dessel
|20
|Bradley White (USA) Moms In Tow Cyclocross
|21
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Raleigh-Clement
|22
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized
|23
|Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar
|24
|Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R Block
|25
|Josh Johnson (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|26
|Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team
|27
|Jared Nieters (USA) SEAVS-Haymarket p/b Van Dessel
|28
|Weston Schempf (USA) SEAVS-Haymarket p/b Van Dessel
|29
|Todd Wells (USA) Specialized
|30
|Chris Jackson (USA) Castex Racing p/b Felt
|31
|Skyler Trujillo (USA) Boo Bikes
|32
|Cory Greenberg (USA) 10 Speed Coffee-Pedalersfork
|33
|Cody Kaiser (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized
|34
|Ryan Dewald (USA) Team Skyline
|35
|Matt Shriver (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|36
|Jake Wells (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team
|37
|Yoshitaka Hama (Jpn) Snel Cyclocross Team
|38
|Adam Myerson (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|39
|Kevin Noiles (Can) Bicycle Bluebook-HRS-Rock Lobster
|40
|Isaac Neff (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|41
|Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) Team Clif Bar
|42
|Braden Kappius (USA) Team Clif Bar
|43
|Scott Chapin (USA) Bicycle Blue Book-HRS-Rock Lobster
|44
|Maksym Shepitko (Ukr) Hudson Cyclocross
|45
|Carl Decker (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|50
|Robin Eckmann (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
|51
|Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) DCM Ciclingteam
|52
|Jeff Kluck (USA) Queen City Cycling
|53
|Adam St. Germain (USA) ENGVT-Specialized
|54
|Stephen Ettinger (USA) BMC Mountainbike Racing
|55
|Rotem Ishay (Isr) Boo Bikes
|56
|Luis Alberto Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis CX
|57
|Yves Eckert (Ger) Audi Cycling Team
|58
|Taylor Carrington (USA) Feedback Sports
|59
|Jacob Sitler (USA) SEAVS-Haymarket p/b Van Dessel
|60
|Rich Weis (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|61
|Mike Sarnecki (Can) Kokanee Redbike
|62
|Justin Hines (Can) Framework Racing Team
|63
|Derek Zandstra (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing
|64
|Chad Tieman (USA) Summit City Specialized
|65
|Sherwood Plant (Can) Musette Caffe
|66
|Ken Hanson (USA) Focus Bicycles
|67
|Lewis Gaffney (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team
|68
|Jeremy Durrin (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|69
|Keith Hillier (USA) Team Rambuski Law
|70
|Tyler Coplea (USA) Harmony Systems-Trek
|71
|Tim Allen (USA) Feedback Sports - Foundry Cycles
|72
|Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis Cx
|73
|Ben Bertiger (USA) Stage 17-Cylance
|2
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|3
|Gabriella Day (GBr) Rapha-Focus
|4
|Amy Dombroski (USA) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|5
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
|6
|Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|7
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh-Clement
|8
|Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized
|9
|Mical Dyck (Can) Stan's NoTubes
|10
|Nicole Duke (USA) Marin-Spy
|11
|Amanda Carey (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite
|12
|Elle Anderson (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized
|13
|Laura Van Gilder (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|14
|Courtenay McFadden (USA) Bicycle Blue Book-HRS-Rock Lobster
|15
|Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing
|16
|Emily Shields (USA) Mock Orange Pro CX Team
|17
|Maghalie Rochette (Can) Cyclocrossworld.com
|18
|Katherine Shields (USA) Mock Orange Pro CX Team
|19
|Rebecca Gross (USA) Raleigh-Clement
|20
|Kelli Emmett (USA) Giant Bicycles
|21
|Judy Freeman (USA) Crankbrothers Race Club
|22
|Jessica Cutler (USA) Bikesport NW-Jamis
|30
|Lyne Bessette (Can) Cyclocrossworld.com
|31
|Natalie Koncz (USA) Zuster Cycling
|32
|Nicole Borem (USA) Don Walker Cycles Racing
|33
|Chloe Woodruff (USA) Crankbrothers Race Club
|34
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Team S&M
|35
|Kristin Weber (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport
|36
|Shannon Gibson (USA) NoTubes Elite CX
|37
|Amanda Nauman (USA) SDG-Felt
|38
|Ally Stacher (USA) Specialized-lululemon
|39
|Stace Cooper (USA) TBBCX-Gheto
|40
|Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Colonel's/Sho-Air
|41
|Lisa Hudson (USA) Feedback Sports Racing
|42
|Jennifer Gaertner (USA) Motofish Racing
|43
|Kate Powlison (USA) Evol Elite Racing
|44
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Fcs|Zngine P/B Mr. Restore
|45
|Carolina Gomez Villafane (Arg) Team Rambuski Law
|46
|Heather Jackson (USA) Cannondale Herbalife Wattie Ink. Zoot
|47
|Stacey Spencer (Can) Phillips Brewing Company-Code Performance
|48
|Bre Rue (USA) Fred Meyer Cycling Team
|49
|Karen Brocket (USA) Jetcycling
|50
|Andrianna Zolton (USA) Jlvelo Ambassadors
|51
|Andrea Wilson (USA) Brickhouse Racing p/b Nimblewear USA
|52
|Nina Baum (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Women's MTB Team
|53
|Emily Kachorek (USA) #Ghetomoto
|54
|Sarah Sturm (USA) Real Wheels
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy