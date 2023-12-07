Connor Sens – Embracing the power of the green and gold gravel jersey

Australian champion Connor Sens in the lead as he crests one of the final climbs of the Gravelista Beechworth Trek Gravel World Series round on Saturday October 29, 2023

When Australia became one of the early arrivals on the scene with a gravel national championships, in what was largely an informal and grass roots discipline, there was little chance to show it off and even less for a pathway to bigger things. The growth and discipline in the arena, however, has changed all that.

That is why moving to the top step of the podium during the national championships at the Devil's Cardigan event on a chilly Tasmanian winter's day was somewhat of a crossroads for the rider from Bendigo.

The road journey seriously took hold when Connor Sens was on a family holiday to Europe. The local racer, who was still in the junior ranks, dragged along his bike and tried out the Belgian and Dutch racing scene. From then, racing from Asia to Europe became a regular fixture. Still along the way, when the COVID-19 pandemic emerged and restricted travel and racing, a new cycling interest started to germinate.

“Just when it all started I bought a gravel bike … and through all the lockdowns I was just going for big long rides, finding new spots and doing a lot of bike packing, because there wasn’t a lot of work happening either, and developed a love for it,” said Sens.

The road racing had continued, with Sens heading over to Europe to take on a series of UCI races in both 2021 and 2022, but he still hadn’t taken his eye off the potential that the growing pathway may hold.

"My first race was the Bendigo Club Gravel Race [Harcourt North Gravel Classic] and it was such a fun event," said Sens. "It was just a regular start converting from the road but then I just started picking up more and more."

After the start at the Bendigo District Cycling Club race – a popular event at an active club which has spawned a number of World Tour riders including Jack Haig and Chris Hamilton – road racing continued for Sens.

“I always had it in the back of my mind, even when I was in Europe, that I loved the idea of what the gravel privateers were doing… I loved the idea of attracting financial sponsors, choosing a calendar, choosing your races, where you travel and working with all the brands that you like and running the set up that you want to ride. So I had it in the back of my mind for the past two years.”

Carving out a life as a gravel privateer

The 24 year old, who this year has raced with St George Continental Cycling, started to deliver gravel results toward the top of the board. He was seventh in the first edition of the 246km Dirty Warrny in 2022 and then sixth at the SEVEN UCI Gravel World Series event in Nannup, Western Australian in May.

“At that point when I first started going well in the gravel I was unsure whether to stay on the road or not because it is a lot of work to say 'I’m going to move from the road and more towards the gravel and attract a lot of sponsors',” said Sens.

“But then as soon as I won the National Championships I got a lot of messages and a lot of support and I was like, well if it is going to take off some time, then now is the time.”

After accelerating away from mountain biker Alex Lack to claim the green and gold jersey with a look of happy disbelief as he crossed the finish line in Branxholm, the rider had been training as much as possible but – focussed on the final stages of his now finished carpentry apprenticeship – not as much as he had wanted. It was, however, enough to launch him onto the uneven terrain of gravel.

Connor Sens after winning Devil's Cardigan to claim the Australian national gravel title (Image credit: Kristina Vackova)

Sens quickly put together a team that included Ekoï Cycling, Cervelo Australia & New Zealand, Creative Carbon, Burgh Cycling, Knog and Premax as he prepared for a step into the life of a gravel privateer.

2024 will, of course, be the first full season of this new gravel focussed existence for Sens but the back end of 2023 still delivered some big gravel races. He competed in his first UCI Gravel World Championships, coming 100th as he fought for position in his first rainbow jersey race.

Then there was one of the first World Championships qualifying events in the 2024 UCI Gravel World Series, with Gravelista in Beechworth in late October. That was the first big gravel race where Sens would get to race on home soil in the green and gold stripes, a potentially nerve-racking experience. Still it was one that he was determined not to let get the better of him, taking the advice of Peta Mullens – who has claimed 12 national titles across the disciplines – that if you relax you will go a lot better.

“So I was thinking all I wanted to do is relax and hope it goes well and not let it bother me,” said Sens, although it can’t have been an easy task given the stakes. “I wanted to get at least one win and just to prove that I deserved it and that it wasn't a fluke and to do it at probably the next biggest race for 2024 in Australia was super good.”

That goal achieved, Sens now heads into a new season having already delivered for his sponsors and with a world of opportunity opening up. After the new Sutton Grange Winery - Uncorked Gravel in home territory in February, he will head to the US until early June, planning to take in races that include one of the Belgian Waffle Rides, Gravel Locos, Sea Otter Classic and Unbound Gravel. After that Sens will return to Australia to try and defend his national title, before heading to Europe to build toward the UCI Gravel World Championships, which he has already qualified for given his Gravelista win.

He hopes to be able to do it all again in 2025, ideally with a swathe of strong results behind him to help secure an invitation to compete in the Life Time Grand Prix series so he can make it a longer stay in the United States for his second full season and let the adventure continue.

“Gravel is what I love the most and where my strength is and I think what I've got going at the moment, I could build it into quite a cool thing as a gravel privateer.”