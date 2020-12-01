The best cycling mugs to treat an avid cyclist this Christmas

It’s December, which can only mean two things: you’ve polished off the first chocolate in your advent calendar, and you’re now panicking about what to buy your loved ones for Christmas. Thankfully here at Cyclingnews, we’ll be helping you out with plenty of Christmas gift guides from here on in, so you can let the panic subside.

Sometimes the hardest gifts to buy are the ones for people you don’t know that well: colleagues, acquaintances, and distant relatives. If you happen to be buying for someone who’s mad about cycling, we’ve got your covered, with our roundup of cycling mugs that would make great stocking fillers or Secret Santa gifts.

Most cyclists love to show off their two-wheeled lifestyle, and any opportunity to signal their hobby will go down well. Plus, cycling and coffee go hand in hand, and we’re certain that every steaming cup will taste much better in a mug that shows off their love of all things bike.

So read on for a selection of cycling-themed mugs, from novelty gags to sophisticated designs.

The best cycling mugs for Christmas

(Image credit: Funny Mug)

Funny Mug ‘Sometimes I wonder’ For the cyclist who truly loves their bike RRP: £8.99 / $N/A Visit Site Dishwasher safe Microwave safe

The relationship between a cyclist and their bike can be deep, profound, and life-long. Let them declare their love to the world, with this rather sweet emblem of unrequited love.

This ceramic mug is safe to use in the microwave and dishwasher, and is handcrafted with care.

(Image credit: Lesser & Pavey)

Lesser & Pavey ‘A life behind bars’ For the cyclist making a life-long commitment RRP: £5.62 / $27.00 Visit Site Comes with a matching gift box Fine china

This china mug is perfect for the coworker who won’t stop talking about their planned annual leave and cycling trips. For some, cycling is a lifestyle, and if that’s the person you’re buying for, give them a mug that will make a statement for them.

This mug from Lesser & Pavey comes with a matching gift box as well, so it really looks the part when it’s unwrapped at the office Secret Santa.

(Image credit: Worry Less Design)

Worry Less Design ‘I might look like I’m listening’ For the dreamer who’s always making plans RRP: £10.99 / $20.95 Visit Site Glossy finish Two-tone design looks good

For some cyclists, the only thing better than riding their bike is making plans to ride their bike. Whether they’re considering an alternative route home later on, or plotting a multi-day trip on two wheels, give them this glossy two-tone mug that shows them you know what they’re really thinking about when their eyes glaze over.

(Image credit: Dunoon)

Dunoon Glencoe ‘Bike Anatomy’ For the budding mechanic with a big appetite RRP: £24.90 / $N/A Visit Site Learn about bikes while you sip Large 500ml capacity

This tall Glencoe mug from Dunoon is designed in Scotland and holds a massive 500ml, making it perfect for anyone who loves a giant mug of coffee, tea, or even something a little stronger.

The ‘bike anatomy’ design lists all the names of the various components, as well as the various accessories that any cyclist would need, making it a great way to learn more about how a bike is put together. This would be ideal for anyone planning to learn bike maintenance.

(Image credit: Worry Less Design)

Worry Less Design ‘The laws of cycling’ For the cyclist who needs motivation RRP: £10.99 / $N/A Visit Site Two-tone design Glossy finish

Whether it’s reassurance that behind every hill there’s a downhill, or that weather happens and you simply have to roll with it, this ‘laws of cycling’ mug from Worry Less Design outlines eight motivational mottos that every cyclist can appreciate.

The glossy finish and two-tone design gives it a sophisticated look, so it’s a mug they can be proud to show off.

(Image credit: Gentlemen's Hardware)

Gentlemen’s Hardware ‘Hit the road’ For the bikepacking wild camper RRP: £12.00 / $13.00 Visit Site Sophisticated design Suitable for camping

For anyone who enjoys a ‘wild coffee’, an enamel mug is a must-have. Treat the rough-sleeping cyclist in your life to this gorgeous enamel mug that’s tough, lightweight and ideal for camping trips. From 9-5 they can keep it on their desk, and then from 5-9 they can dangle it and head out into the wild.

(Image credit: Park Tool)

Park Tool MUG-1 For the workshop mechanic RRP: £11.49 / $11.49 Visit Site An esoteric nod to other cyclists Large easy-to-grab handle

If you know someone who spends a lot of time in their workshop, tinkering with spanners and chain whips for most of the day, get them the MUG-1 from Park Tool, one of the most renowned purveyors of professional bike tools in the business.

(Image credit: Rapha)

Rapha 8oz Cup Not technically a mug, but very much appreciated RRP: £20.00 / $30.00 Visit Site Fits a bottle cage Dishwasher safe

Any Rapha-loving roadie will appreciate the sleek and minimalist design of this reusable coffee cup from Rapha. It fits in a bottle cage, making it an ideal accompaniment to the morning commute or weekend jolly, and has a leak proof screw-down top.

It’s dishwasher safe, made from hard-wearing materials, and uses a button to seal the lid, making it easy to use with one hand - perfect for sipping mid-ride.