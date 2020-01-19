Caleb Ewan's Ridley Noah Fast Disc - Gallery
Tour Down Under tech: Up close and personal with the Schwalbe Classic Criterium winner's bike
After a high-profile switch from Mitchelton-Scott to Lotto Soudal, Caleb Ewan kicked off his 2019 season with victory in his first outing in his new team colours at the 2019 Down Under Classic. Despite no further victories in the Tour Down Under, the Aussie sprinter went on to have a breakthrough season, taking stages at the Giro d'Italia and Tour de France.
This year, Ewan's second season with Lotto Soudal has started in the same winning vein, as he beat Elia Viviani - who's riding his new team's De Rosa SK Pininfarina - to win the Schwalbe Classic Criterium for the fourth time in five years.
Lotto Soudal recently announced they will be riding disc brakes only for the 2020 season, and with that announcement came the addition that four Lotto Soudal riders would be given the opportunity to choose custom paint ahead of target races. To kick off the year, Caleb Ewan's chosen colourway is a simple metallic black with white logos. We're looking forward to seeing if he comes up with anything more extravagant as the season progresses.
His bike is replete with a Campagnolo Super Record EPS 12-speed disc groupset, and carbon wheels also come courtesy of Campy. The Italian brand's Bora One tubulars are shod with Vittoria Corsa tubular tyres.
Ewan is far from the tallest rider in the peloton, something that is exemplified by the size of his bike; his 630mm saddle height is the smallest we've measured all week. That said, the Australian sprinter is known for his long-and-low sprinting position and his 140mm long Deda Superzero puts him in contention in the battle of the stem lengths.
This is paired with Deda Superzero carbon handlebars which, at 36cm wide, are one of the narrowest on show at the Tour Down Under. Although, they're not quite as narrow as the narrowest bars in the pro peloton — that title goes to Jan-Willem van Schip.
Caleb Ewan's Ridley Noah Fast Disc full bike specifications
Frameset: Ridley Noah Fast Disc
Front brake: Campagnolo Super Record Disc caliper
Rear brake: Campagnolo Super Record Disc caliper
Brake/shift levers: Campagnolo Ergopower Super Record EPS Disc Brake
Front derailleur: Campagnolo Super Record EPS
Rear derailleur: Campagnolo Super Record EPS
Cassette: Campagnolo Super Record 12-speed, 11-29t
Chain: Campagnolo Super Record 12-speed
Crankset: Campagnolo Super Record 2x12 with SRM power meter, 54/39t
Bottom bracket: Campagnolo
Wheelset: Campagnolo Bora One Tubular
Tyres: Vittoria Corsa G+ tubular
Handlebars: Deda Superzero
Handlebar tape: Lizard Skins
Stem: Deda Superzero (140mm)
Pedals: Look Keo Carbon
Saddle: Selle Italia Flight
Seat post: Ridley
Bottle cages: Tacx Diva
Computer: SRM PC8
Rider height: 1.65m
Seat height (from bottom bracket at centre): 630mm
Saddle nose to handlebars (at stem): 520mm
Weight: 7.6kg
