British national championships road race start lists
Women's and men's start lists
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Elizabeth Armitstead (Boels Dolmans Cycling Team)
|2
|Lucy Harper (Aprire Bicycles/HSS Hire)
|3
|Louise Laker (Aprire Bicycles/HSS Hire)
|4
|Sophie Lankford (Aprire Bicycles/HSS Hire)
|5
|Gemma Sargent (Aprire Bicycles/HSS Hire)
|6
|Charmaine Porter (Army Cycling Race Team (ACRT))
|7
|Nikki Harris (Boels Dolmans Cycling Team)
|8
|Bethany Crumpton (Boot Out Breast Cancer C.C)
|9
|Nikola Matthews (Boot Out Breast Cancer C.C)
|10
|Bethany Taylor (Boot Out Breast Cancer C.C)
|11
|Ruth Taylor (Boot Out Breast Cancer C.C)
|12
|Maxine Filby (Cannondale Girls)
|13
|Hannah Barnes (Canyon - SRAM)
|14
|Kimberley Ashton (Casp Racing)
|15
|Emma Grant (Colavita Bianchi)
|16
|Alice Barnes (Drops Cycling Team)
|17
|Laura Cameron (Drops Cycling Team)
|18
|Sophie Coleman (Drops Cycling Team)
|19
|Rebecca Durrell (Drops Cycling Team)
|20
|Jennifer George (Drops Cycling Team)
|21
|Laura Massey (Drops Cycling Team)
|22
|Rose Osborne (Drops Cycling Team)
|23
|Hannah Payton (Drops Cycling Team)
|24
|Lucy Shaw (Drops Cycling Team)
|25
|Annabel Simpson (Drops Cycling Team)
|26
|Abigail Van Twisk (Drops Cycling Team)
|27
|Rebecca Womersley (Drops Cycling Team)
|28
|Shelley Cowe (Dunfermline CC)
|29
|Alice Staniford (Elitevelo Kalas Sportswear CRT)
|30
|Hester Stembridge (Elitevelo Kalas Sportswear CRT)
|31
|Rebecca Johnson (Fast Test Racing Team)
|32
|Ellie Campbell (Fusion RT Fierlan)
|33
|Sophie Faulkner (Fusion RT Fierlan)
|34
|Ashleigh Fraser (Fusion RT Fierlan)
|35
|Jennifer Holden (Fusion RT Fierlan)
|36
|Jennifer Hudson (Fusion RT Fierlan)
|37
|Fiona Hunter Johnston (Fusion RT Fierlan)
|38
|Elizabeth Stedman (Fusion RT Fierlan)
|39
|Neah Evans (Glasgow Whlrs)
|40
|Dani Christmas (Isorex Cycling Team)
|41
|Genevieve Whitson (Isorex Cycling Team)
|42
|Eileen Roe (Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team)
|43
|Laura Greenhalgh (Les Filles Racing Team)
|44
|Louise Mahe (Les Filles Racing Team)
|45
|Nicole Oh (Les Filles Racing Team)
|46
|Molly Weaver (Liv-Plantur)
|47
|Chloe Fraser (LOINTEK)
|48
|Catherine Coley (Ludlow Brewery Race Team)
|49
|Emily Meakin (Mammoth Lifestyle Racing Team)
|50
|Alice Cobb (Matrix Fitness p/b Corley Cycles)
|51
|Corrine Hall (Matrix Fitness p/b Corley Cycles)
|52
|Amira Mellor (Matrix Fitness p/b Corley Cycles)
|53
|Annabel Fisher (Neon-Velo Cycling Team)
|54
|Catherine Waters (North West Cycle Coaching)
|55
|Claire Rose (Podium Ambition p/b Club La Santa)
|56
|Grace Garner (Podium Ambition p/b Club La Santa)
|57
|Amy Gornall (Podium Ambition p/b Club La Santa)
|58
|Elizabeth-Jane Harris (Podium Ambition p/b Club La Santa)
|59
|Bethany Hayward (Podium Ambition p/b Club La Santa)
|60
|Gabriella Shaw (Podium Ambition p/b Club La Santa)
|61
|Dame Sarah Storey (Podium Ambition p/b Club La Santa)
|62
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (Servetto Footon)
|63
|Jessie Walker (Servetto Footon)
|64
|Sian Botteley (Starley Racing)
|65
|Eve Dixon (Starley Racing)
|66
|Claire Swoboda (Starley Racing)
|67
|Charlotte Alston (Team 22)
|68
|Rachel Crighton (Team 22)
|69
|Megan Barker (Team Breeze)
|70
|Abigail Dentus (Team Breeze)
|71
|Hayley Jones (Team Breeze)
|72
|Emily Kay (Team Breeze)
|73
|Danielle Khan (Team Breeze)
|74
|Manon Lloyd (Team Breeze)
|75
|Melissa Lowther (Team Breeze)
|76
|Emily Nelson (Team Breeze)
|77
|Annasley Park (Team Breeze)
|78
|Josephine Gilbert (Team Footon Velosport)
|79
|Suzetta Guerrini (Team Footon Velosport)
|80
|Melissa Brand (Team Ford Ecoboost)
|81
|Julie Erskine (Team Ford Ecoboost)
|82
|Charline Joiner (Team Ford Ecoboost)
|83
|Nicola Juniper (Team Ford Ecoboost)
|84
|Adele Martin (Team Ford Ecoboost)
|85
|Clover Murray (Team Ford Ecoboost)
|86
|Elizabeth Burrows (Team Jadan-Weldtite)
|87
|Charlotte Colclough (Team Jadan-Weldtite)
|88
|Amy Hill (Team Rytger)
|89
|Christine Marshall (Team Vertex-pedalpowersport.com)
|90
|Anna Weaver (Team Vertex-pedalpowersport.com)
|91
|Rebecca Carter (Team WNT)
|92
|Corinne Clark (Team WNT)
|93
|Natalie Grinczer (Team WNT)
|94
|Keira McVitty (Team WNT)
|95
|Rebecca Rimmington (Team WNT)
|96
|Jo Tindley (Team WNT)
|97
|Hannah Walker (Team WNT)
|98
|Hayley Simmonds (Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team)
|99
|Lou Bates (Velo Schils - Interbike RT)
|100
|Anna Christian (Wiggle High5)
|101
|Lucy Garner (Wiggle High5)
|102
|Danielle King MBE (Wiggle High5)
|103
|Amy Roberts (Wiggle High5)
|104
|Stephanie Mottram
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2
|Andrew Fenn (Team Sky)
|3
|Alex Peters (Team Sky)
|4
|Luke Rowe (Team Sky)
|5
|Ian Stannard (Team Sky)
|6
|Ben Swift (Team Sky)
|7
|Matthew Bostock (100% ME)
|8
|Gabriel Cullaigh (100% ME)
|9
|Nathan Draper (100% ME)
|10
|Joe Holt (100% ME)
|11
|Mark Stewart (100% ME)
|12
|Joey Walker (100% ME)
|13
|Oliver Wood (100% ME)
|14
|Adam Turner (Andy Moore Autocentres Racing)
|15
|Craig Nicholls (API-Metrow/Bodyby JR)
|16
|Dan Gardner (Astellas Cycling Team)
|17
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (Axeon Hagens Berman CT)
|18
|Ryan Fenwick (Bikehaus by Ridley)
|19
|Ruari Yeoman (Bikehaus by Ridley)
|20
|Jack Barrett (Bikehaus by Ridley)
|21
|Simon Wilson (Bikehaus by Ridley)
|22
|Scott Thwaites (Bora–Argon 18)
|23
|Joshua Green (Catford CC Equipe/Banks)
|24
|Sean McGovern (Catford CC Equipe/Banks)
|25
|Mark Cavendish MBE (Dimension Data)
|26
|Joseph Clark (Envelopemaster Giant Sheffield)
|27
|Charlie Renshaw (Envelopemaster Giant Sheffield)
|28
|Jake Tanner (Envelopemaster Giant Sheffield)
|29
|Connor Swift (Envelopemaster Giant Sheffield)
|30
|Matthew Clarke (Excel Pedal Heaven Academy)
|31
|Daniel Mclay (Fortuneo - Vital Concept)
|32
|Ross Lamb (Godfrey Bikewear Race Team)
|33
|Tom Bracegirdle (Goma Dakwerken vdb Steenhouwerij)
|34
|Andrew Disley (Harry Middleton Cycling Club)
|35
|Michael Mottram (HR Owen Maserati RT)
|36
|George Atkins (JLT Condor)
|37
|Edward Laverack (JLT Condor)
|38
|Stephen Williams (JLT Condor)
|39
|Graham Briggs (JLT Condor)
|40
|Edward Clancy MBE (JLT Condor)
|41
|Russell Downing (JLT Condor)
|42
|Luke Grivell-Mellor (JLT Condor)
|43
|Steve Lampier (JLT Condor)
|44
|Christopher Lawless (JLT Condor)
|45
|Thomas Moses (JLT Condor)
|46
|Jonathan Mould (JLT Condor)
|47
|Alistair Slater (JLT Condor)
|48
|Andrew Turner (KTM Impsport RT)
|49
|James Shaw (Lotto Soudal U23)
|50
|Alexander Braybrooke (Lotto Soudal U23)
|51
|Matt Cronshaw (Madison Genesis)
|52
|Joe Evans (Madison Genesis)
|53
|Matthew Holmes (Madison Genesis)
|54
|Tobyn Horton (Madison Genesis)
|55
|Gruffudd Lewis (Madison Genesis)
|56
|Tristan Robbins (Madison Genesis)
|57
|Erick Rowsell (Madison Genesis)
|58
|Thomas Stewart (Madison Genesis)
|59
|David Clarke (Massi Kuwait Cycling Project)
|60
|Zachery May (Metaltek Kuota Racing Team)
|61
|Adam Kenway (Metaltek Kuota Racing Team)
|62
|Alex Dowsett (Movistar Team)
|63
|Matthew Kipling (MTS Cycle Sport Scott RT)
|64
|David Bolland (Neon-Velo Cycling Team)
|65
|Jack Donaldson (Neon-Velo Cycling Team)
|66
|Oliver Maxwell (Neon-Velo Cycling Team)
|67
|Alex Minting (Neon-Velo Cycling Team)
|68
|Elliott Porter (Neon-Velo Cycling Team)
|69
|Kieran Simcox (Neon-Velo Cycling Team)
|70
|William Bjergfelt (Neon-Velo Cycling Team)
|71
|Edmund Bradbury (NFTO)
|72
|James Lewis (NFTO)
|73
|James Lowsley-Williams (NFTO)
|74
|Robert Partridge (NFTO)
|75
|Liam Stones (NFTO)
|76
|George Fowler (NFTO)
|77
|Alex Harvey (NFTO)
|78
|Richard Mardle (NFTO)
|79
|Dale Appleby (NFTO)
|80
|Ian Bibby (NFTO)
|81
|Joshua Edmondson (NFTO)
|82
|Justin Hoy (NFTO)
|83
|Rhys Lloyd (NFTO)
|84
|Jonathan McEvoy (NFTO)
|85
|Thomas Baylis (One Pro Cycling)
|86
|George Harper (One Pro Cycling)
|87
|Joshua Hunt (One Pro Cycling)
|88
|Samuel Williams (One Pro Cycling)
|89
|Yanto Barker (One Pro Cycling)
|90
|Richard Handley (One Pro Cycling)
|91
|Kristian House (One Pro Cycling)
|92
|Chris Opie (One Pro Cycling)
|93
|Peter Williams (One Pro Cycling)
|94
|Joseph Fry (Pedal Heaven)
|95
|Harrison Jones (Pedal Heaven)
|96
|Jake Womersley (Pedal Heaven)
|97
|Dexter Gardias (Pedal Heaven)
|98
|Alex Paton (Pedal Heaven)
|99
|Max Stedman (Pedal Heaven)
|100
|Rory Townsend (Pedal Heaven)
|101
|Alexandar Richardson (Pedal Heaven Excel Academy)
|102
|Daniel Bigham (Planet X - Northside Cycling)
|103
|Bradley Stokes (Planet X - Northside Cycling)
|104
|Charlie Tanfield (Planet X - Northside Cycling)
|105
|Ben Hetherington (Planet X - Northside Cycling)
|106
|Alex Luhrs (Planet X - Northside Cycling)
|107
|Rhys Clegg (PMR@Toachim House)
|108
|Joshua Lawless (PMR@Toachim House)
|109
|Jordan Doig (Pro Vision Cycle Clothing)
|110
|Ruari Grant (Pro Vision Cycle Clothing)
|111
|Joshua Teasdale (Prorace Cycling Team)
|112
|Karl Baillie (Raleigh GAC)
|113
|Jack Escritt (Raleigh GAC)
|114
|Andrew Hawdon (Raleigh GAC)
|115
|Craig Wallace (Raleigh GAC)
|116
|George Pym (Raleigh GAC)
|117
|Steven Roach (Raleigh GAC)
|118
|Richard Hepworth (Raleigh GAC)
|119
|Fraser Martin (Raleigh GAC)
|120
|Evan Oliphant (Raleigh GAC)
|121
|Kieran Brady (Richardsons-Trek RT)
|122
|Joshua Outram (Richardsons-Trek RT)
|123
|Dean Shannon (Richardsons-Trek RT)
|124
|Simon Alexander (Richardsons-Trek RT)
|125
|Rhys Howells (Richardsons-Trek RT)
|126
|Luke Ryan (Richardsons-Trek RT)
|127
|David Fletcher (Sherwood Pines Cycles Felt - Enve)
|128
|Edward Clemens (Spirit Bikes Racing Team)
|129
|Jacob Hennessy (Spirit Bikes Racing Team)
|130
|Anthony Moye (Spirit Bikes Racing Team)
|131
|Cameron Woolsey (Spirit Bikes Racing Team)
|132
|Joe Harris (Spirit Bikes Racing Team)
|133
|Sean Noon (Spokes Racing Team)
|134
|Andy Leigh (Superano Ham - Isorex - Tarteletto)
|135
|Dillon Byrne (Superano Ham - Isorex - Tarteletto)
|136
|Thomas Armstrong (T.Palm - Pole Continental Wallon)
|137
|Albert Ellison (TBW Bottecchia Wigmore RT)
|138
|Peter Hitt (TBW Bottecchia Wigmore RT)
|139
|Mark Christian (Team Wiggins)
|140
|Luc Hall (Team Wiggins)
|141
|Liam Holohan (Team Wiggins)
|142
|James Knox (Team Wiggins)
|143
|Sam Lowe (Team Wiggins)
|144
|Daniel Patten (Team Wiggins)
|145
|Daniel Pearson (Team Wiggins)
|146
|Scott Davies (Team Wiggins)
|147
|Jonathan Dibben (Team Wiggins)
|148
|Samuel Harrison (Team Wiggins)
|149
|Jake Kelly (Team Wiggins)
|150
|Christopher Latham (Team Wiggins)
|151
|Michael Thompson (Team Wiggins)
|152
|James Ireson (The Nab Racing)
|153
|Adam Blythe (Tinkoff)
|154
|Rob Carter (TS Racing Team - OTR)
|155
|Mark McNally (Wanty - Groupe Gobert)
|156
|George Fox (Wellingborough Cycles Race Team)
|157
|Peter Barusevicus (Wheelbase Altura MGD)
|158
|Sam Boast (Wheelbase Altura MGD)
|159
|Joel Lewis (Wheelbase Altura MGD)
|160
|David Lines (Wheelbase Altura MGD)
|161
|Matthew Nowell (Wheelbase Altura MGD)
|162
|Alex Orrell-Turner (Wheelbase Altura MGD)
|163
|Ben Rowe (Wheelbase Altura MGD)
|164
|David Shackleton (Wilsons Wheels Race Team)
|165
|Sebastian Baylis (Zappis Racing Team)
|166
|Jack Billyard (Zappis Racing Team)
|167
|Louis Modell (Zappis Racing Team)
|168
|Daniel Whitehouse
