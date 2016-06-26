Trending

British national championships road race start lists

Women's and men's start lists

Lizzie Armitstead wins the British national women's road race

(Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Elizabeth Armitstead (Boels Dolmans Cycling Team)
2Lucy Harper (Aprire Bicycles/HSS Hire)
3Louise Laker (Aprire Bicycles/HSS Hire)
4Sophie Lankford (Aprire Bicycles/HSS Hire)
5Gemma Sargent (Aprire Bicycles/HSS Hire)
6Charmaine Porter (Army Cycling Race Team (ACRT))
7Nikki Harris (Boels Dolmans Cycling Team)
8Bethany Crumpton (Boot Out Breast Cancer C.C)
9Nikola Matthews (Boot Out Breast Cancer C.C)
10Bethany Taylor (Boot Out Breast Cancer C.C)
11Ruth Taylor (Boot Out Breast Cancer C.C)
12Maxine Filby (Cannondale Girls)
13Hannah Barnes (Canyon - SRAM)
14Kimberley Ashton (Casp Racing)
15Emma Grant (Colavita Bianchi)
16Alice Barnes (Drops Cycling Team)
17Laura Cameron (Drops Cycling Team)
18Sophie Coleman (Drops Cycling Team)
19Rebecca Durrell (Drops Cycling Team)
20Jennifer George (Drops Cycling Team)
21Laura Massey (Drops Cycling Team)
22Rose Osborne (Drops Cycling Team)
23Hannah Payton (Drops Cycling Team)
24Lucy Shaw (Drops Cycling Team)
25Annabel Simpson (Drops Cycling Team)
26Abigail Van Twisk (Drops Cycling Team)
27Rebecca Womersley (Drops Cycling Team)
28Shelley Cowe (Dunfermline CC)
29Alice Staniford (Elitevelo Kalas Sportswear CRT)
30Hester Stembridge (Elitevelo Kalas Sportswear CRT)
31Rebecca Johnson (Fast Test Racing Team)
32Ellie Campbell (Fusion RT Fierlan)
33Sophie Faulkner (Fusion RT Fierlan)
34Ashleigh Fraser (Fusion RT Fierlan)
35Jennifer Holden (Fusion RT Fierlan)
36Jennifer Hudson (Fusion RT Fierlan)
37Fiona Hunter Johnston (Fusion RT Fierlan)
38Elizabeth Stedman (Fusion RT Fierlan)
39Neah Evans (Glasgow Whlrs)
40Dani Christmas (Isorex Cycling Team)
41Genevieve Whitson (Isorex Cycling Team)
42Eileen Roe (Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team)
43Laura Greenhalgh (Les Filles Racing Team)
44Louise Mahe (Les Filles Racing Team)
45Nicole Oh (Les Filles Racing Team)
46Molly Weaver (Liv-Plantur)
47Chloe Fraser (LOINTEK)
48Catherine Coley (Ludlow Brewery Race Team)
49Emily Meakin (Mammoth Lifestyle Racing Team)
50Alice Cobb (Matrix Fitness p/b Corley Cycles)
51Corrine Hall (Matrix Fitness p/b Corley Cycles)
52Amira Mellor (Matrix Fitness p/b Corley Cycles)
53Annabel Fisher (Neon-Velo Cycling Team)
54Catherine Waters (North West Cycle Coaching)
55Claire Rose (Podium Ambition p/b Club La Santa)
56Grace Garner (Podium Ambition p/b Club La Santa)
57Amy Gornall (Podium Ambition p/b Club La Santa)
58Elizabeth-Jane Harris (Podium Ambition p/b Club La Santa)
59Bethany Hayward (Podium Ambition p/b Club La Santa)
60Gabriella Shaw (Podium Ambition p/b Club La Santa)
61Dame Sarah Storey (Podium Ambition p/b Club La Santa)
62Abby-Mae Parkinson (Servetto Footon)
63Jessie Walker (Servetto Footon)
64Sian Botteley (Starley Racing)
65Eve Dixon (Starley Racing)
66Claire Swoboda (Starley Racing)
67Charlotte Alston (Team 22)
68Rachel Crighton (Team 22)
69Megan Barker (Team Breeze)
70Abigail Dentus (Team Breeze)
71Hayley Jones (Team Breeze)
72Emily Kay (Team Breeze)
73Danielle Khan (Team Breeze)
74Manon Lloyd (Team Breeze)
75Melissa Lowther (Team Breeze)
76Emily Nelson (Team Breeze)
77Annasley Park (Team Breeze)
78Josephine Gilbert (Team Footon Velosport)
79Suzetta Guerrini (Team Footon Velosport)
80Melissa Brand (Team Ford Ecoboost)
81Julie Erskine (Team Ford Ecoboost)
82Charline Joiner (Team Ford Ecoboost)
83Nicola Juniper (Team Ford Ecoboost)
84Adele Martin (Team Ford Ecoboost)
85Clover Murray (Team Ford Ecoboost)
86Elizabeth Burrows (Team Jadan-Weldtite)
87Charlotte Colclough (Team Jadan-Weldtite)
88Amy Hill (Team Rytger)
89Christine Marshall (Team Vertex-pedalpowersport.com)
90Anna Weaver (Team Vertex-pedalpowersport.com)
91Rebecca Carter (Team WNT)
92Corinne Clark (Team WNT)
93Natalie Grinczer (Team WNT)
94Keira McVitty (Team WNT)
95Rebecca Rimmington (Team WNT)
96Jo Tindley (Team WNT)
97Hannah Walker (Team WNT)
98Hayley Simmonds (Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team)
99Lou Bates (Velo Schils - Interbike RT)
100Anna Christian (Wiggle High5)
101Lucy Garner (Wiggle High5)
102Danielle King MBE (Wiggle High5)
103Amy Roberts (Wiggle High5)
104Stephanie Mottram

Men's start list
#Rider Name (Country) Team
2Andrew Fenn (Team Sky)
3Alex Peters (Team Sky)
4Luke Rowe (Team Sky)
5Ian Stannard (Team Sky)
6Ben Swift (Team Sky)
7Matthew Bostock (100% ME)
8Gabriel Cullaigh (100% ME)
9Nathan Draper (100% ME)
10Joe Holt (100% ME)
11Mark Stewart (100% ME)
12Joey Walker (100% ME)
13Oliver Wood (100% ME)
14Adam Turner (Andy Moore Autocentres Racing)
15Craig Nicholls (API-Metrow/Bodyby JR)
16Dan Gardner (Astellas Cycling Team)
17Tao Geoghegan Hart (Axeon Hagens Berman CT)
18Ryan Fenwick (Bikehaus by Ridley)
19Ruari Yeoman (Bikehaus by Ridley)
20Jack Barrett (Bikehaus by Ridley)
21Simon Wilson (Bikehaus by Ridley)
22Scott Thwaites (Bora–Argon 18)
23Joshua Green (Catford CC Equipe/Banks)
24Sean McGovern (Catford CC Equipe/Banks)
25Mark Cavendish MBE (Dimension Data)
26Joseph Clark (Envelopemaster Giant Sheffield)
27Charlie Renshaw (Envelopemaster Giant Sheffield)
28Jake Tanner (Envelopemaster Giant Sheffield)
29Connor Swift (Envelopemaster Giant Sheffield)
30Matthew Clarke (Excel Pedal Heaven Academy)
31Daniel Mclay (Fortuneo - Vital Concept)
32Ross Lamb (Godfrey Bikewear Race Team)
33Tom Bracegirdle (Goma Dakwerken vdb Steenhouwerij)
34Andrew Disley (Harry Middleton Cycling Club)
35Michael Mottram (HR Owen Maserati RT)
36George Atkins (JLT Condor)
37Edward Laverack (JLT Condor)
38Stephen Williams (JLT Condor)
39Graham Briggs (JLT Condor)
40Edward Clancy MBE (JLT Condor)
41Russell Downing (JLT Condor)
42Luke Grivell-Mellor (JLT Condor)
43Steve Lampier (JLT Condor)
44Christopher Lawless (JLT Condor)
45Thomas Moses (JLT Condor)
46Jonathan Mould (JLT Condor)
47Alistair Slater (JLT Condor)
48Andrew Turner (KTM Impsport RT)
49James Shaw (Lotto Soudal U23)
50Alexander Braybrooke (Lotto Soudal U23)
51Matt Cronshaw (Madison Genesis)
52Joe Evans (Madison Genesis)
53Matthew Holmes (Madison Genesis)
54Tobyn Horton (Madison Genesis)
55Gruffudd Lewis (Madison Genesis)
56Tristan Robbins (Madison Genesis)
57Erick Rowsell (Madison Genesis)
58Thomas Stewart (Madison Genesis)
59David Clarke (Massi Kuwait Cycling Project)
60Zachery May (Metaltek Kuota Racing Team)
61Adam Kenway (Metaltek Kuota Racing Team)
62Alex Dowsett (Movistar Team)
63Matthew Kipling (MTS Cycle Sport Scott RT)
64David Bolland (Neon-Velo Cycling Team)
65Jack Donaldson (Neon-Velo Cycling Team)
66Oliver Maxwell (Neon-Velo Cycling Team)
67Alex Minting (Neon-Velo Cycling Team)
68Elliott Porter (Neon-Velo Cycling Team)
69Kieran Simcox (Neon-Velo Cycling Team)
70William Bjergfelt (Neon-Velo Cycling Team)
71Edmund Bradbury (NFTO)
72James Lewis (NFTO)
73James Lowsley-Williams (NFTO)
74Robert Partridge (NFTO)
75Liam Stones (NFTO)
76George Fowler (NFTO)
77Alex Harvey (NFTO)
78Richard Mardle (NFTO)
79Dale Appleby (NFTO)
80Ian Bibby (NFTO)
81Joshua Edmondson (NFTO)
82Justin Hoy (NFTO)
83Rhys Lloyd (NFTO)
84Jonathan McEvoy (NFTO)
85Thomas Baylis (One Pro Cycling)
86George Harper (One Pro Cycling)
87Joshua Hunt (One Pro Cycling)
88Samuel Williams (One Pro Cycling)
89Yanto Barker (One Pro Cycling)
90Richard Handley (One Pro Cycling)
91Kristian House (One Pro Cycling)
92Chris Opie (One Pro Cycling)
93Peter Williams (One Pro Cycling)
94Joseph Fry (Pedal Heaven)
95Harrison Jones (Pedal Heaven)
96Jake Womersley (Pedal Heaven)
97Dexter Gardias (Pedal Heaven)
98Alex Paton (Pedal Heaven)
99Max Stedman (Pedal Heaven)
100Rory Townsend (Pedal Heaven)
101Alexandar Richardson (Pedal Heaven Excel Academy)
102Daniel Bigham (Planet X - Northside Cycling)
103Bradley Stokes (Planet X - Northside Cycling)
104Charlie Tanfield (Planet X - Northside Cycling)
105Ben Hetherington (Planet X - Northside Cycling)
106Alex Luhrs (Planet X - Northside Cycling)
107Rhys Clegg (PMR@Toachim House)
108Joshua Lawless (PMR@Toachim House)
109Jordan Doig (Pro Vision Cycle Clothing)
110Ruari Grant (Pro Vision Cycle Clothing)
111Joshua Teasdale (Prorace Cycling Team)
112Karl Baillie (Raleigh GAC)
113Jack Escritt (Raleigh GAC)
114Andrew Hawdon (Raleigh GAC)
115Craig Wallace (Raleigh GAC)
116George Pym (Raleigh GAC)
117Steven Roach (Raleigh GAC)
118Richard Hepworth (Raleigh GAC)
119Fraser Martin (Raleigh GAC)
120Evan Oliphant (Raleigh GAC)
121Kieran Brady (Richardsons-Trek RT)
122Joshua Outram (Richardsons-Trek RT)
123Dean Shannon (Richardsons-Trek RT)
124Simon Alexander (Richardsons-Trek RT)
125Rhys Howells (Richardsons-Trek RT)
126Luke Ryan (Richardsons-Trek RT)
127David Fletcher (Sherwood Pines Cycles Felt - Enve)
128Edward Clemens (Spirit Bikes Racing Team)
129Jacob Hennessy (Spirit Bikes Racing Team)
130Anthony Moye (Spirit Bikes Racing Team)
131Cameron Woolsey (Spirit Bikes Racing Team)
132Joe Harris (Spirit Bikes Racing Team)
133Sean Noon (Spokes Racing Team)
134Andy Leigh (Superano Ham - Isorex - Tarteletto)
135Dillon Byrne (Superano Ham - Isorex - Tarteletto)
136Thomas Armstrong (T.Palm - Pole Continental Wallon)
137Albert Ellison (TBW Bottecchia Wigmore RT)
138Peter Hitt (TBW Bottecchia Wigmore RT)
139Mark Christian (Team Wiggins)
140Luc Hall (Team Wiggins)
141Liam Holohan (Team Wiggins)
142James Knox (Team Wiggins)
143Sam Lowe (Team Wiggins)
144Daniel Patten (Team Wiggins)
145Daniel Pearson (Team Wiggins)
146Scott Davies (Team Wiggins)
147Jonathan Dibben (Team Wiggins)
148Samuel Harrison (Team Wiggins)
149Jake Kelly (Team Wiggins)
150Christopher Latham (Team Wiggins)
151Michael Thompson (Team Wiggins)
152James Ireson (The Nab Racing)
153Adam Blythe (Tinkoff)
154Rob Carter (TS Racing Team - OTR)
155Mark McNally (Wanty - Groupe Gobert)
156George Fox (Wellingborough Cycles Race Team)
157Peter Barusevicus (Wheelbase Altura MGD)
158Sam Boast (Wheelbase Altura MGD)
159Joel Lewis (Wheelbase Altura MGD)
160David Lines (Wheelbase Altura MGD)
161Matthew Nowell (Wheelbase Altura MGD)
162Alex Orrell-Turner (Wheelbase Altura MGD)
163Ben Rowe (Wheelbase Altura MGD)
164David Shackleton (Wilsons Wheels Race Team)
165Sebastian Baylis (Zappis Racing Team)
166Jack Billyard (Zappis Racing Team)
167Louis Modell (Zappis Racing Team)
168Daniel Whitehouse