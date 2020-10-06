Best bike repair kits

It’s always the way, the first time you forget to pack your repair kit and tools, you’re guaranteed to get a flat. So really the best preventative measure you can take (aside from being super careful on the roads) is to always have your repair kit on hand. Ideally it could have a permanent spot on your bike so you’re never without it.

Even if you already have a basic repair kit at home, it’s a useful thing to have spares of, particularly if you have more than one bike. It makes perfect sense to have a repair kit on each bike at all times, so you’re never caught out again.

What to look for in a bike repair kit

A good quality bike repair kit should contain at least two tire levers (though three is the best number), a decent multi-tool with all the fittings you need for your bike, a mini hand pump and a patch kit. That’s the bare minimum.

The patch kit itself should also include a number of different size patches, some adhesive, and some sandpaper to file down the surface of the inner tube to help the adhesive to stick. As a bonus, some kits might include a white marker, which is especially useful when marking out a puncture on the inner tube. Others might have a small piece of chalk and a metal rasp to grate it against, losing any leftover stickiness afterward.

It’s always worth carrying a spare tube as well, just in case. Perhaps you’ll be in a hurry, or you’ll be caught in the rain, and the tube is a great way to solve the problem quickly. You can then take your punctured tube home to be repaired.

When you’re shopping around for a good bike repair kit, the most important thing to look for is that it fulfils the bare minimum of tools you need.

Best overall (Image credit: Daway) DAWAY A35 Bike Repair Kit Everything you need to fix your bike on the go We like the Daway repair kit because it simply contains every tool you need to fix a flat tire. They’re all conveniently stored inside a bag, which you can fix to your frame so you’re never without it. Included in the kit is also a 16-in-1 multi-tool which is fully equipped with all the tools you could possibly need to get your flat fixed so you can keep rolling towards your destination. It has both a Phillips and flat head screwdriver, hex wrenches from sizes 2-6mm, a socket spanner for sizes 8, 9 and 10mm), a flat wrench for sizes 8, 10 and 15mm, and a sleeve extension rod. And it doesn’t stop there: there is also a metal rasp and two plastic tire levers, plus 8 tube patches. On top of all that, there’s a dog bone hex wrench, suitable for nut sizes between 6 and 15mm - perfect to get your wheel out if you don’t have quick-release skewers. The mini pump is another stand-out piece. It’s constructed from steel and ABS plastic, is compatible with both Presta and Schrader valves, and can pump a tire all the way up to 120 PSI. Plus it has its own mounting bracket and dust cap for extra convenience.



Best for maintenance-phobes (Image credit: Gusodor) GUSODOR Bicycle Repair Bag Great for fixing flats, but not a lot else If you’re so into bike maintenance, and want to be able to fix a flat but not have to worry about much else, then this slightly cheaper option from Gusodor could be exactly what you need. The kit includes a mini-pump, a basic multi-tool, three tire levers, and a set of self-adhesive patches, all packaged nicely into a small bag that could be stored below your saddle. The multi-tool includes hex wrenches from 2-6mm in size, plus a Phillips and flathead screwdriver. The pump is compatible with both Presta and Schrader valves, and while there’s no indication of what its maximum PSI is, judging from customer feedback it’s not very powerful and is mostly able to pump your tires up enough to get you home, or to the nearest bike shop where you can use a track pump.



Great value (Image credit: Kitbest) Kitbest Mini Bike Pump & Tire Puncture Repair Kit Contains one of the smallest mini pumps available Another great option is the Kitbest repair kit, which comes equipped with many of the tools you need to make basic repairs while out on a ride. It includes a multi-tool with six hex keys, a Phillips and flathead screwdriver, a flat wrench for four different sizes, three socket wrenches, and a sleeve extension rod. Furthermore, there are two tire levers, six self-adhesive patches, a metal rasp, a 10-in-1 hex wrench and a mini bike pump. The pump can inflate a tire to a maximum of 100 PSI and is compatible with both Presta and Schrader valves. It’s also only 7.7 inches long, which makes it one of the most compact bike pumps you can buy. Finally, everything packs neatly away in a bag which can be affixed to your frame so it’s always there when you need it.



Versatile pump (Image credit: Youyoute) YOUYOUTE Bike Tire Repair Kit Includes adapters to inflate other household items This bike tire repair kit from Youyoute contains pretty much all the tools you need to fix a flat, as well as carry out some basic repairs on the go. It includes two tire levers, six different hex wrenches (2-6mm), socket wrenches (8, 9 and 10 mm), flat wrenches (8, 10 and 15 mm), inner hex spanners (2-6mm), Phillips and flathead screwdrivers, a socket extension rod, and a spoke wrench. The mini pump has a maximum pressure of 120 PSI, is compatible with both Presta and Schrader valves, and comes with its own mounting bracket. A nice additional feature which we’ve not seen anywhere else, is the inclusion of a bonus needle adapter and inflation valve, so you can use the mini pump to inflate other household items, like a football or a pool float.



Best design (Image credit: Lixada) Lixada Bike Repair Tool Kit Bottle Case Repair kit you can store in a bottle cage The Lixada repair kit comes with all the practical tools you need to fix a flat tire, including a multi-tool, a mini hand pump, six self-adhesive tire patches, a metal rasp, and three plastic tire levers. They all store nicely in a bottle case which slots into a bottle cage. This is great if you don’t want extra velcro straps, and tend to have a spare cage available. Plus the bottle case is waterproof, so you can even put some of your essentials in there to keep them safe. There are also ample tools to carry out most basic fixes on the go, with the 14-in-1 multi-tool includes hex keys from 2-8mm, a solid wrench for 8, 9 and 10mm, Phillips and flathead screwdrivers, a T-25 torx key, and a chain breaker tool.



