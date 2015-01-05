Australian National Road Championships - U23 men's criterium start list
Official starters as of January 5, 2015
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|305
|Alexander Edmondson (SA)
|307
|Jack Beckinsale (NSW)
|311
|Jai Hindley (WA)
|312
|Alistair Donohoe (VIC)
|313
|Daniel Fitter (QLD)
|315
|David Edwards (QLD)
|317
|Chris Hamilton (VIC)
|320
|Mathew Ross (VIC)
|323
|Harrison Bailey (NSW)
|326
|Andrew Blackman (NSW)
|329
|Stefan Bos (VIC)
|330
|Scott Bowden (TAS)
|331
|Aidan Bowe (VIC)
|332
|Ben Bradley (TAS)
|334
|Camden Bush (VIC)
|336
|Ben Carman (QLD)
|337
|Harrison Carter (NSW)
|339
|Carsten Chapman (NSW)
|340
|Tom Chapman (SA)
|341
|Alexander Clements (TAS)
|346
|James Cummings (VIC)
|347
|Wilbur Derham (VIC)
|348
|Peter Dunlop (QLD)
|351
|Gerald Evans (TAS)
|352
|Jesse Ewart (NSW)
|356
|Nicholas Graham-Dawson (WA)
|361
|Bradley Heffernan (NSW)
|363
|Samuel Hill (NSW)
|365
|Lachlan Holliday (VIC)
|366
|Evan Hull (VIC)
|369
|Guy Kalma (WA)
|371
|Mark Kelly (VIC)
|372
|Ryan Kennedy (SA)
|373
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD)
|375
|Samuel Lane (VIC)
|376
|Matthew Lane (VIC)
|377
|Jacob Langham (TAS)
|379
|Jason Lea (VIC)
|381
|Adam Lloyd (NSW)
|382
|Wade Longworth (WA)
|383
|Jason Lowndes (VIC)
|384
|Dave Manton (NSW)
|385
|Ben Marshall (ACT)
|386
|Oliver Martin (TAS)
|388
|Nicholas Mattock (WA)
|389
|Robert McCarthy (SA)
|392
|Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT)
|393
|Cyrus Monk (VIC)
|395
|Conor Murtagh (VIC)
|396
|Harrison Musgrave (TAS)
|400
|James Pane (VIC)
|401
|Luke Parker (VIC)
|402
|Alexander Porter (SA)
|404
|Michael Rice (ACT)
|405
|Reece Robinson (NSW)
|406
|Todd Satchell (VIC)
|408
|Nicholas Schultz (QLD)
|409
|Timothy Sellar (WA)
|410
|Patrick Sharpe (NSW)
|411
|Matthew Slee (QLD)
|412
|Jordan Stannus (VIC)
|416
|Dylan Sunderland (NSW)
|417
|George Tansley (SA)
|419
|Ryan Thomas (NSW)
|421
|Kyle Thompson (VIC)
|422
|Ayden Toovey (NSW)
|427
|Liam White (VIC)
|428
|Sean Whitfield (ACT)
|431
|Darcy Woolley (VIC)
|432
|Theodore Yates (WA)
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy