Australian National Road Championships - U23 men's criterium start list

Official starters as of January 5, 2015

 

U23 men's criterium start list
#Rider Name (Country) Team
305Alexander Edmondson (SA)
307Jack Beckinsale (NSW)
311Jai Hindley (WA)
312Alistair Donohoe (VIC)
313Daniel Fitter (QLD)
315David Edwards (QLD)
317Chris Hamilton (VIC)
320Mathew Ross (VIC)
323Harrison Bailey (NSW)
326Andrew Blackman (NSW)
329Stefan Bos (VIC)
330Scott Bowden (TAS)
331Aidan Bowe (VIC)
332Ben Bradley (TAS)
334Camden Bush (VIC)
336Ben Carman (QLD)
337Harrison Carter (NSW)
339Carsten Chapman (NSW)
340Tom Chapman (SA)
341Alexander Clements (TAS)
346James Cummings (VIC)
347Wilbur Derham (VIC)
348Peter Dunlop (QLD)
351Gerald Evans (TAS)
352Jesse Ewart (NSW)
356Nicholas Graham-Dawson (WA)
361Bradley Heffernan (NSW)
363Samuel Hill (NSW)
365Lachlan Holliday (VIC)
366Evan Hull (VIC)
369Guy Kalma (WA)
371Mark Kelly (VIC)
372Ryan Kennedy (SA)
373Jesse Kerrison (QLD)
375Samuel Lane (VIC)
376Matthew Lane (VIC)
377Jacob Langham (TAS)
379Jason Lea (VIC)
381Adam Lloyd (NSW)
382Wade Longworth (WA)
383Jason Lowndes (VIC)
384Dave Manton (NSW)
385Ben Marshall (ACT)
386Oliver Martin (TAS)
388Nicholas Mattock (WA)
389Robert McCarthy (SA)
392Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT)
393Cyrus Monk (VIC)
395Conor Murtagh (VIC)
396Harrison Musgrave (TAS)
400James Pane (VIC)
401Luke Parker (VIC)
402Alexander Porter (SA)
404Michael Rice (ACT)
405Reece Robinson (NSW)
406Todd Satchell (VIC)
408Nicholas Schultz (QLD)
409Timothy Sellar (WA)
410Patrick Sharpe (NSW)
411Matthew Slee (QLD)
412Jordan Stannus (VIC)
416Dylan Sunderland (NSW)
417George Tansley (SA)
419Ryan Thomas (NSW)
421Kyle Thompson (VIC)
422Ayden Toovey (NSW)
427Liam White (VIC)
428Sean Whitfield (ACT)
431Darcy Woolley (VIC)
432Theodore Yates (WA)