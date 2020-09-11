Best cycling headphones

A decent pair of wireless headphones can help us work through the often quite boring process of riding in place for hours at a time.

Sure, there's entertainment via the likes of Zwift and Rouvy with their virtual riding, but there's nothing like listening to a bit of your favourite music to wile away the hours, is there?

You can get the sound system out but for it to be audible over the hum of your trainer, and your neighbours will have to put up with your choice of tunes.

That leaves us with wireless earphones, our choice for the best way to listen to music or podcasts while you're on the bike training indoors.

Premium option (Image credit: Sennheiser) Sennheiser Momentum 2 Stylish in-ear wireless earphones with all the bells and whistles These svelte black earphones are just about as good as you can get if you're looking for a pair of in-ear wireless earphones for indoor cycling. Sennheiser is an expert in the audio game, and it shows with these buds. One improvement on the first edition of these buds is the addition of active noise cancelling, joining the numbers of premium earphones which offer such a feature. The feature can be toggled on and off via touch control or Sennheiser's Smart Control app, so you won't be oblivious to traffic if you're cycling outdoors. The touch controls also let you control a range of other functions, including playing or pausing audio, as well as skipping back and forth. Compatibility with voice assistants Siri and Google Assistant is also enabled. Other features include a seven-hour battery life, which extended to 28 when charged via battery case. There are four pairs of ear tips too, in a range of sizes to fit you, while a USB-C charging cable is also included. If you have the cash, then the Sennheiser Momentum 2 is a great choice.

Our pick (Image credit: Samsung) Samsung Galaxy Buds Sleek and compact The Samsung Galaxy Buds' touch controls can be customised via the Samsung Galaxy Wearable app and includes the option to use Samsung's voice assistant Bixby too. The battery life is a good amount at six hours, while the charging case provides an extra seven, more than enough to keep you going. One useful feature is the ability to wirelessly charge using the case, so you can top up on the go. Connectivity is, as you might expect, best with other Samsung devices, though they'll work with a range of other devices easily enough too. Sound-wise, there are no real downsides, with the bass an improvement on the Jabras. The 'ambient sound' feature – enabled via app – is a nice addition, mixing in background noise when needed so you can be more aware of your surroundings. The 'find my earbuds' feature makes them easy to find should you misplace them too, with a beeping noise to alert you to their location.

Mid-range option (Image credit: Jabra) Jabra Elite 65t Affordable and lightweight A nice mid-range option on the market, the Jabra Elite 65t are our pick for their quality and relatively reasonable price. The ease of use is good too – no turning on or off or re-pairing them over and over, just put them and take them out of the charging case. The plastic build keeps the weight low, while the silicon tips will fit most ears and keep them stably in place. A button on each bud lets you control volume and skip through tracks easily, while drops and stutters in the Bluetooth connection are rare. The battery lasts for around six hours in the best-case scenario, which should usually be enough to get you through your workout or ride, while the charging case adds 10 hours to that, so more than enough. The sound quality is good, but as expected, but the bass, for example, is not up to par with a premium model like the Sennheisers above.



Budget option (Image credit: Tozo) TOZO T6 True Wireless Earbuds Basic headphones for a sweaty session These Bluetooth compatible wireless headphones from Tozo offer Hi-Fi stereo sound quality and a powerful bass, thanks to the 6mm size speaker. They’re pretty convenient, with touch control and a one-step pairing system (the two pieces automatically connect to each other when taken out of the case, and then the whole unit connects with your device). These earbuds are IPX8 waterproof, meaning that their nano coating can withstand water up to one meter for 30 minutes. This is ideal if you sweat a lot. You can charge on the go, thanks to the miniature charging case. A single charge will provide around 6 hours’ playtime, while a fully charged case will dispense with another 24 hours’ worth of use.

