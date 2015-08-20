Talansky, Dan Martin head up Cannondale-Garmin for Vuelta a España

Image 1 of 4 Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Garmin) Image 2 of 4 Cannondale-Garmin's Dan Martin on the Mur de Bretagne (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Andrew Talansky and Ben King celebrate going one-two on the podium (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 4 Alex Howes (Cannondale) wears the best team jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

The Cannondale-Garmin team named its squad for the 2015 Vuelta a España on Thursday, backing American Andrew Talansky and Dan Martin for the overall classification. The team brings a strong contingent of US riders, including Tour of Utah winner Joe Dombrowski, Alex Howes and Ben King.

Dombrowski put in an impressive performance in the Utah mountains, but with no prior experience in the Grand Tours he will be under no pressure to fight for the overall.

Also in the squad are André Cardoso, Matej Mohoric, Moreno Moser and Davide Villella.

"This is Joe and Matej's first Grand Tour, and with them we are approaching it as an opportunity to get invaluable experience," said team manager Jonathan Vaughters. "Dan and Andrew are capable of good GC rides and we have a strong team around them, and we will look for opportunities for stages and to animate the race overall."

Cannondale-Garmin for the Vuelta a España: André Cardoso, Joe Dombrowski, Alex Howes, Ben King, Dan Martin, Matej Mohoric, Moreno Moser, Andrew Talansky and Davide Villella.

