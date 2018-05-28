2018 Giro d'Italia in pictures - Gallery

Image 1 of 50 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) tries to limit his losses on the final climb up to Prato Nevoso on stage 18 of the Giro (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 50 Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) takes the 2018 Giro's first leader's pink jersey after winning the opening time trial in Jerusalem (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 50 The final podium of the 2018 Giro d'Italia: winner Chris Froome (Team Sky) is flanked by Sunweb's Tom Dumoulin and Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 50 Elia Viviani (Quick-Step) thunders to his second stage victory in a row on stage 3 of the 2018 Giro at Eilat (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 50 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 9 of the Giro at Gran Sasso d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 50 Movistar's Richard Carapaz became the first Ecuadorian ride to win a stage at a Grand Tour when From the desert landscapes of Israel to the volcanoes of Sicily, from the Apennines to the Alps, and all the way to the finish in Rome, Cyclingnews and its reporters and photographers brought you the story of the 2018 Giro d'Italia.

And what a race it was. From the moment defending champion Tom Dumoulin blasted around the opening time trial course in Jerusalem, we were set for an exciting edition.

First Rohan Dennis stole the pink jersey with a clever nabbing of bonus seconds on stage 2, and then the Australian had to give up the race lead when Simon Yates announced himself to the world by conquering Mount Etna with teammate Esteban Chaves.

After looking as though he'd dominate the race all the way to Rome, Yates, in turn, would lose his leader's jersey to Chris Froome in the most spectacular fashion when Froome went on the attack on the Colle delle Finestre on stage 19, and Yates ended up losing almost 40 minutes.

True – and unfortunately for the race – Chris Froome's salbutamol case still hangs over him like the sword of Damocles, but whatever the outcome, the 2018 Giro d'Italia is not going to be forgotten in a hurry.

Enjoy a reminder of what happened during the race with this Getty Images gallery of some of the key moments at this year's Giro.