Trending

2016 Boels Rental Ronde van Drenthe start list

Provisional start list as of March 9

Jolien d'Hoore wins

Jolien d'Hoore wins
(Image credit: Sean Robinson)

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>2016 Boels Rental Ronde van Drenthe start list as of March 9

Wiggle High5
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
2Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
4Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High5
5Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
6Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5

Rabo Liv Woman Cycling Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
11Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
12Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
13Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
14Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
15Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
16Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team

Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
21Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
22Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
23Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
24Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
25Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
26Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam

Canyon-SRAM
#Rider Name (Country) Team
31Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
32Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing
33Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
34Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
35Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
36Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing

Orica-AIS
#Rider Name (Country) Team
41Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS
42Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
43Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS
44Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-AIS
45Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS
46Loren Rowney (Aus) Orica-AIS

Hitec Products
#Rider Name (Country) Team
51Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
52Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products
53Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products
54Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
55Janicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Hitec Products
56Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products

Cylance Pro Cycling
#Rider Name (Country) Team
61Shelley Olds (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
62Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
63Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
64Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
65Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
66Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling

Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
#Rider Name (Country) Team
71Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
72Lauren Hall (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
73Lauren Komanski (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
74Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
75Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
76Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank

Team Liv-Plantur
#Rider Name (Country) Team
81Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur
82Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
83Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
84Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
85Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
86Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur

UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
91Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
92Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
93Diana Peñuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
94Annie Ewart (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
95Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
96Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team

Ale Cipollini
#Rider Name (Country) Team
101Ellen Skerritt (Aus) Ale' Cipollini
102Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
103Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Ale' Cipollini
104Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale' Cipollini
105Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
106Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini

Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
#Rider Name (Country) Team
111Aude Biannic (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
112Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
113Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
114Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
115Coralie Demay (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
116Greta Richioud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86

Bepink
#Rider Name (Country) Team
121Lex Albrecht (Can) Bepink
122Lenore Pipes (Gua) Bepink
123Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink
124Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Bepink
125Anastasia Chulkova (Rus) Bepink
126Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Bepink

Astana Women's Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
131Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Astana Women's Team
132Kseniya Dobrynina (Rus) Astana Women's Team
133Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Astana Women's Team
134Fanny Riberot (Fra) Astana Women's Team
135Natalya Sokovnina (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
136Svetlana Vasilieva (Rus) Astana Women's Team

Lotto Soudal Ladies
#Rider Name (Country) Team
141Willeke Knol (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
142Anouk Rijff (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
143Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
144Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
145Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
145Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies

Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
151Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
152Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
153Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
154Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
155Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
156Vera Koedooder (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team

BTC City Ljubljana
#Rider Name (Country) Team
161Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
162Anna Plichta (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
163Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
164Jelena Eric (Srb) BTC City Ljubljana
165Olena Pavlukhina (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
166Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana

Lensworld-Zannata
#Rider Name (Country) Team
171Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata
172Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata
173Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata
174Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
175Kim De Baat (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
176Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Lensworld-Zannata

Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
#Rider Name (Country) Team
181Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
182Demmy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
183Jessy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
184Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
185Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
186Valerie Demey (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx

INPA - Bianchi
#Rider Name (Country) Team
191Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
192Sara Olsson (Swe) INPA - Bianchi
193Lara Viecelli (Ita) Inpa Bianchi
194Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) INPA - Bianchi
195Angela Maffeis (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
196Claudia Cretti (Ita) INPA - Bianchi

Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
201Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
202Kelly Markus (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
203Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
204Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
205Eileen Roe (GBr) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
206Jesse Vandenbulck (Ned) Lares-Wawdeals

Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
211Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
212Carmen Small (USA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
213Joelle Numainville (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
214Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
215Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
216Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team