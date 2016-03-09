2016 Boels Rental Ronde van Drenthe start list
Provisional start list as of March 9
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>2016 Boels Rental Ronde van Drenthe start list as of March 9
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|2
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
|4
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High5
|5
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|6
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|11
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|12
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|13
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|14
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|15
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|16
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|21
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|22
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|23
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|24
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|25
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|26
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|31
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|32
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|33
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
|34
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
|35
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|36
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|41
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS
|42
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
|43
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS
|44
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-AIS
|45
|Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS
|46
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Orica-AIS
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|51
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
|52
|Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products
|53
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products
|54
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|55
|Janicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|56
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|61
|Shelley Olds (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|62
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|63
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|64
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|65
|Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|66
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|71
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|72
|Lauren Hall (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|73
|Lauren Komanski (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|74
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|75
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|76
|Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|81
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur
|82
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|83
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
|84
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|85
|Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|86
|Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|91
|Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|92
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|93
|Diana Peñuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|94
|Annie Ewart (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|95
|Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|96
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|101
|Ellen Skerritt (Aus) Ale' Cipollini
|102
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|103
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Ale' Cipollini
|104
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale' Cipollini
|105
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|106
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|111
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|112
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|113
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|114
|Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|115
|Coralie Demay (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|116
|Greta Richioud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|121
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Bepink
|122
|Lenore Pipes (Gua) Bepink
|123
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink
|124
|Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Bepink
|125
|Anastasia Chulkova (Rus) Bepink
|126
|Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Bepink
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|131
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Astana Women's Team
|132
|Kseniya Dobrynina (Rus) Astana Women's Team
|133
|Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Astana Women's Team
|134
|Fanny Riberot (Fra) Astana Women's Team
|135
|Natalya Sokovnina (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
|136
|Svetlana Vasilieva (Rus) Astana Women's Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|141
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|142
|Anouk Rijff (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|143
|Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|144
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|145
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|145
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|151
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|152
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|153
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|154
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|155
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|156
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|161
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|162
|Anna Plichta (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|163
|Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|164
|Jelena Eric (Srb) BTC City Ljubljana
|165
|Olena Pavlukhina (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
|166
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|171
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata
|172
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata
|173
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata
|174
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
|175
|Kim De Baat (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
|176
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Lensworld-Zannata
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|181
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|182
|Demmy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|183
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|184
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|185
|Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|186
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|191
|Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
|192
|Sara Olsson (Swe) INPA - Bianchi
|193
|Lara Viecelli (Ita) Inpa Bianchi
|194
|Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) INPA - Bianchi
|195
|Angela Maffeis (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
|196
|Claudia Cretti (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|201
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|202
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|203
|Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|204
|Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|205
|Eileen Roe (GBr) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|206
|Jesse Vandenbulck (Ned) Lares-Wawdeals
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|211
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|212
|Carmen Small (USA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|213
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|214
|Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|215
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|216
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy