2015 Giro del Trentino start list
Official starters as of April 20, 2015
|1
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita)
|2
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra)
|3
|Axel Domont (Fra)
|4
|Hubert Dupont (Fra)
|5
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger)
|6
|Hugo Houle (Can)
|7
|Blel Kadri (Fra)
|8
|Romain Bardet (Fra)
|12
|Dario Cataldo (Ita)
|13
|Tanel Kangert (Est)
|14
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa)
|15
|Davide Malacarne (Ita)
|16
|Diego Rosa (Ita)
|17
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita)
|18
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz)
|21
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can)
|22
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA)
|23
|Moreno Moser (Ita)
|24
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den)
|25
|Nathan Brown (USA)
|26
|Edward King (USA)
|27
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor)
|28
|Davide Villella (Ita)
|31
|Richie Porte (Aus)
|32
|Mikel Nieve (Spa)
|33
|Sebastian Henao (Col)
|34
|Leopold Konig (Cze)
|35
|David Lopez (Spa)
|36
|Ian Boswell (USA)
|37
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr)
|38
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa)
|41
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita)
|42
|Oscar Gatto (Ita)
|43
|Marco Frapporti (Ita)
|44
|Simone Stortoni (Ita)
|45
|Fabio Taborre (Ita)
|46
|Alessio Taliani (Ita)
|47
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom)
|48
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita)
|51
|Francesco Bongiorno (Ita)
|52
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita)
|53
|Andrea Piechele (Ita)
|54
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita)
|55
|Luca Chirico (Ita)
|56
|Simone Andreetta (Ita)
|57
|Luca Sterbini (Ita)
|58
|Simone Sterbini (Ita)
|61
|Damiano Cunego (Ita)
|62
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita)
|63
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita)
|64
|Iuri Filosi (Ita)
|65
|Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn)
|66
|Antonio Nibali (Ita)
|67
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita)
|68
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita)
|71
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita)
|72
|Matteo Busato (Ita)
|73
|Mauro Finetto (Ita)
|74
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita)
|75
|Yonnatta Alejandro Monsalve (Ita)
|76
|Simone Ponzi (Ita)
|77
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita)
|78
|Elia Favilli (Ita)
|81
|Luca Paolini (Ita)
|82
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita)
|83
|Gianni Moscon (Ita)
|84
|Stefano Nardelli (Ita)
|85
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita)
|86
|Simone Petilli (Ita)
|87
|Davide Gabburo (Ita)
|88
|Antonio Santoro (Ita)
|91
|Jorge Castiblanco (Col)
|92
|Fabio Duarte (Col)
|93
|Darwin Pantoja (Col)
|94
|Rodolfo Torres (Col)
|95
|Walter Pedraza (Col)
|96
|Brayan Ramirez (Col)
|97
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col)
|98
|Cayetano Sarmiento (Col)
|101
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus)
|102
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus)
|103
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus)
|104
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus)
|105
|Alexander Evtushenko (Rus)
|106
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus)
|107
|Aleksandr Komin (Rus)
|108
|Roman Kustadinchev (Rus)
|111
|Louis Meintjes (RSA)
|112
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa)
|113
|Natnael Berhane (Eri)
|115
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri)
|116
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri)
|118
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA)
|121
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger)
|122
|Karel Hnik (Cze)
|123
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den)
|124
|Joel Zangerle (Lux)
|125
|Gustav Larsson (Swe)
|131
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita)
|132
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger)
|133
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol)
|134
|Patrick Konrad (Aut)
|135
|José Mendes (Por)
|136
|Dominik Nerz (Ger)
|137
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita)
|138
|Paul Voss (Ger)
|141
|David Arroyo (Spa)
|142
|Omar Fraile (Spa)
|143
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa)
|144
|Hugh Carthy (GBr)
|145
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa)
|146
|Antonio Molina (Spa)
|147
|Ricardo Vilela (Por)
|148
|Amets Txurruka (Spa)
|151
|Mario Schoibl (Aut)
|152
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut)
|153
|Stefan Praxmarer (Aut)
|154
|Florian Schipflinger (Aut)
|155
|Benjamin Brkic (Aut)
|156
|Patrick Schultus (Aut)
|157
|Markus Freiberger (Aut)
|158
|David Wöhrer (Aut)
