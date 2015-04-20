Trending

2015 Giro del Trentino start list

Official starters as of April 20, 2015

AG2R La Mondiale
1Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita)
2Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra)
3Axel Domont (Fra)
4Hubert Dupont (Fra)
5Patrick Gretsch (Ger)
6Hugo Houle (Can)
7Blel Kadri (Fra)
8Romain Bardet (Fra)

Astana Pro Team
12Dario Cataldo (Ita)
13Tanel Kangert (Est)
14Mikel Landa Meana (Spa)
15Davide Malacarne (Ita)
16Diego Rosa (Ita)
17Paolo Tiralongo (Ita)
18Andrey Zeits (Kaz)

Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
21Ryder Hesjedal (Can)
22Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA)
23Moreno Moser (Ita)
24Lasse Norman Hansen (Den)
25Nathan Brown (USA)
26Edward King (USA)
27Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor)
28Davide Villella (Ita)

Team Sky
31Richie Porte (Aus)
32Mikel Nieve (Spa)
33Sebastian Henao (Col)
34Leopold Konig (Cze)
35David Lopez (Spa)
36Ian Boswell (USA)
37Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr)
38Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa)

Androni Giocattoli
41Franco Pellizotti (Ita)
42Oscar Gatto (Ita)
43Marco Frapporti (Ita)
44Simone Stortoni (Ita)
45Fabio Taborre (Ita)
46Alessio Taliani (Ita)
47Serghei Tvetcov (Rom)
48Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita)

Bardiani CSF
51Francesco Bongiorno (Ita)
52Stefano Pirazzi (Ita)
53Andrea Piechele (Ita)
54Edoardo Zardini (Ita)
55Luca Chirico (Ita)
56Simone Andreetta (Ita)
57Luca Sterbini (Ita)
58Simone Sterbini (Ita)

Nippo - Vini Fantini
61Damiano Cunego (Ita)
62Giacomo Berlato (Ita)
63Alessandro Bisolti (Ita)
64Iuri Filosi (Ita)
65Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn)
66Antonio Nibali (Ita)
67Alessandro Malaguti (Ita)
68Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita)

Southeast Pro Cycling
71Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita)
72Matteo Busato (Ita)
73Mauro Finetto (Ita)
74Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita)
75Yonnatta Alejandro Monsalve (Ita)
76Simone Ponzi (Ita)
77Mirko Tedeschi (Ita)
78Elia Favilli (Ita)

Italian National Team
81Luca Paolini (Ita)
82Giulio Ciccone (Ita)
83Gianni Moscon (Ita)
84Stefano Nardelli (Ita)
85Simone Ravanelli (Ita)
86Simone Petilli (Ita)
87Davide Gabburo (Ita)
88Antonio Santoro (Ita)

Colombia
91Jorge Castiblanco (Col)
92Fabio Duarte (Col)
93Darwin Pantoja (Col)
94Rodolfo Torres (Col)
95Walter Pedraza (Col)
96Brayan Ramirez (Col)
97Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col)
98Cayetano Sarmiento (Col)

RusVelo
101Alexander Foliforov (Rus)
102Ildar Arslanov (Rus)
103Alexander Rybakov (Rus)
104Petr Ignatenko (Rus)
105Alexander Evtushenko (Rus)
106Artem Ovechkin (Rus)
107Aleksandr Komin (Rus)
108Roman Kustadinchev (Rus)

MTN - Qhubeka
111Louis Meintjes (RSA)
112Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa)
113Natnael Berhane (Eri)
115Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri)
116Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri)
118Johann Van Zyl (RSA)

Cult Energy Pro Cycling
121Linus Gerdemann (Ger)
122Karel Hnik (Cze)
123Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den)
124Joel Zangerle (Lux)
125Gustav Larsson (Swe)

Bora-Argon 18
131Cesare Benedetti (Ita)
132Emanuel Buchmann (Ger)
133Bartosz Huzarski (Pol)
134Patrick Konrad (Aut)
135José Mendes (Por)
136Dominik Nerz (Ger)
137Cristiano Salerno (Ita)
138Paul Voss (Ger)

Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
141David Arroyo (Spa)
142Omar Fraile (Spa)
143Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa)
144Hugh Carthy (GBr)
145Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa)
146Antonio Molina (Spa)
147Ricardo Vilela (Por)
148Amets Txurruka (Spa)

Tirol Cycling Team
151Mario Schoibl (Aut)
152Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut)
153Stefan Praxmarer (Aut)
154Florian Schipflinger (Aut)
155Benjamin Brkic (Aut)
156Patrick Schultus (Aut)
157Markus Freiberger (Aut)
158David Wöhrer (Aut)