Trending

2014 UCI Road World Championships Men's U23 ITT start list

Official starters in order as of September 22, 2014

 

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Ahmet Orken (Turkey)
2Pontus Kastemyr (Sweden)
3David Per (Slovenia)
4Mun Benedict Lee Shern (Singapore)
5Valens Ndayisenga (Rwanda)
6Louis Meintjes (South Africa)
7Szabolcs Sebestyen (Romania)
8Diego Hossfeldt (Qatar)
9James Oram (New Zealand)
10Ignacio Prado (Mexico)
11Victor Cartin (Moldova)
12Salaheddine Mraouni (Morocco)
13Pablo Cruz (Honduras)
14Ioannis Spanopoulos (Greece)
15Bruno Maltar (Croatia)
16Jose Luis Rodriguez (China)
17Tural Isgandarov (Azerbaijan)
18Hugo Angel Velazquez (Argentina)
19Abderrahmane Mansouri (Algeria)
20Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Poland)
21Alex Kirsch (Luxembourg)
22Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spain)
23Ferreira Reis Rafael (Portugal)
24Robin Carpenter (United States)
25Gregor Muhlberger (Austria)
26Oleg Zemlyakov (Kazakhstan)
27Jonathan Dibben (Great Britain)
28Casper Von Folsach (Denmark)
29Thery Schir (Switzerland)
30Andreas Vangstad (NOR)
31Miguel Angel Lopez (Colombia)
32Remi Cavagna (France)
33Ruben Pols (Belgium)
34Feritcan Samli (Turkey)
35Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwanda)
36Dion Smith (New Zealand)
37Anasse Ait El Abdia (Morocco)
38Facundo Lezica (Argentina)
39Juan Camacho Del Fresno (Spain)
40Lukas Postlberger (Austria)
41Scott Davies (Great Britain)
42Carlos Ramirez (Colombia)
43Viktor Manakov (Russia)
44Bruno Armirail (France)
45Jan Marcus Faaglum Karlsson (Sweden)
46Adil Barbari (Algeria)
47Tom Bohli (Switzerland)
48Frederik Frison (Belgium)
49Seid Lizde (Italy)
50Nils Politt (Germany)
51Dmitriy Rive (Kazakhstan)
52Soren Kragh Andersen (Denmark)
53Marlen Zmorka (Ukraine)
54Willem Jakobus Smit (South Africa)
55Ryan Mullen (Ireland)
56Viktor Okishev (Kazakhstan)
57Steven Lammertink (Netherlands)
58Maximilian Schachmann (Germany)
59Taylor Eisenhart (United States)
60Alexander Evtushenko (Russia)
61Campbell Flakemore (Australia)
62Davide Martinelli (Italy)
63Stefan Küng (Switzerland)