2014 UCI Road World Championships Men's U23 ITT start list
Official starters in order as of September 22, 2014
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Ahmet Orken (Turkey)
|2
|Pontus Kastemyr (Sweden)
|3
|David Per (Slovenia)
|4
|Mun Benedict Lee Shern (Singapore)
|5
|Valens Ndayisenga (Rwanda)
|6
|Louis Meintjes (South Africa)
|7
|Szabolcs Sebestyen (Romania)
|8
|Diego Hossfeldt (Qatar)
|9
|James Oram (New Zealand)
|10
|Ignacio Prado (Mexico)
|11
|Victor Cartin (Moldova)
|12
|Salaheddine Mraouni (Morocco)
|13
|Pablo Cruz (Honduras)
|14
|Ioannis Spanopoulos (Greece)
|15
|Bruno Maltar (Croatia)
|16
|Jose Luis Rodriguez (China)
|17
|Tural Isgandarov (Azerbaijan)
|18
|Hugo Angel Velazquez (Argentina)
|19
|Abderrahmane Mansouri (Algeria)
|20
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Poland)
|21
|Alex Kirsch (Luxembourg)
|22
|Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spain)
|23
|Ferreira Reis Rafael (Portugal)
|24
|Robin Carpenter (United States)
|25
|Gregor Muhlberger (Austria)
|26
|Oleg Zemlyakov (Kazakhstan)
|27
|Jonathan Dibben (Great Britain)
|28
|Casper Von Folsach (Denmark)
|29
|Thery Schir (Switzerland)
|30
|Andreas Vangstad (NOR)
|31
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Colombia)
|32
|Remi Cavagna (France)
|33
|Ruben Pols (Belgium)
|34
|Feritcan Samli (Turkey)
|35
|Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwanda)
|36
|Dion Smith (New Zealand)
|37
|Anasse Ait El Abdia (Morocco)
|38
|Facundo Lezica (Argentina)
|39
|Juan Camacho Del Fresno (Spain)
|40
|Lukas Postlberger (Austria)
|41
|Scott Davies (Great Britain)
|42
|Carlos Ramirez (Colombia)
|43
|Viktor Manakov (Russia)
|44
|Bruno Armirail (France)
|45
|Jan Marcus Faaglum Karlsson (Sweden)
|46
|Adil Barbari (Algeria)
|47
|Tom Bohli (Switzerland)
|48
|Frederik Frison (Belgium)
|49
|Seid Lizde (Italy)
|50
|Nils Politt (Germany)
|51
|Dmitriy Rive (Kazakhstan)
|52
|Soren Kragh Andersen (Denmark)
|53
|Marlen Zmorka (Ukraine)
|54
|Willem Jakobus Smit (South Africa)
|55
|Ryan Mullen (Ireland)
|56
|Viktor Okishev (Kazakhstan)
|57
|Steven Lammertink (Netherlands)
|58
|Maximilian Schachmann (Germany)
|59
|Taylor Eisenhart (United States)
|60
|Alexander Evtushenko (Russia)
|61
|Campbell Flakemore (Australia)
|62
|Davide Martinelli (Italy)
|63
|Stefan Küng (Switzerland)
