2014 Prudential RideLondon Classic startlist

Provisional starters as of August 8, 2014

 

Team Sky
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Bradley Wiggins (United Kingdom)
2Nathan Earle (Australia)
3Luke Rowe (United Kingdom)
4Ian Stannard (United Kingdom)
5Ben Swift (United Kingdom)
6Ian Boswell (United States)

Madison Genesis
#Rider Name (Country) Team
11Tom Scully (New Zealand)
12Mike Northey (New Zealand)
13Tobyn Horton (United Kingdom)
14Thomas Stewart (United Kingdom)
15Alex Peters (United Kingdom)
16Matthew Holmes (United Kingdom)

MTN-Qhubeka p.b Samsung
#Rider Name (Country) Team
21Kristian Sbaragli (Italy)
22Songezo Jim (South Africa)
23Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwanda)
24Youcef Reguigui (Algeria)
25Nicolas Dougall (Australia)
26Tsgabu Grmay (Ethiopia)

Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
#Rider Name (Country) Team
31Julian Alaphilippe (France)
32Andrew Fenn (United Kingdom)
33Stijn Vandenbergh (Belgium)
34Alessandro Petacchi (Italy)
35Mark Renshaw (Australia)
36Gert Steegmans (Belgium)

Rapha Condor JLT
#Rider Name (Country) Team
41Graham Briggs (United Kingdom)
42Christopher Opie (United Kingdom)
43Felix English (Ireland)
44Thomas Moses (United Kingdom)
45Kristian House (United Kingdom)
46Richard Handley (United Kingdom)

Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
51Stef Clement (Netherlands)
52Laurens Ten Dam (Netherlands)
53Jonathan Hivert (France)
54Steven Kruijswijk (Netherlands)
55Nick Van Der Lijke (Netherlands)
56Paul Martens (Germany)

Orica GreenEdge
#Rider Name (Country) Team
61Adam Yates (United Kingdom)
62Christian Meier (Canada)
63Brett Lancaster (Australia)
64Simon Yates (United Kingdom)
65Caleb Ewan (Australia)
66Mitch Docker (Australia)

NFTO
#Rider Name (Country) Team
71Russell Downing (United Kingdom)
72Adam Blythe (United Kingdom)
73James Lowsley-Williams (United Kingdom)
74Dale Appleby (United Kingdom)
75Hugh Wilson (United Kingdom)
76Josh Hunt (United Kingdom)

Wanty-Group Gobert
#Rider Name (Country) Team
81Michel Kreder (Netherlands)
82Frederik Backaert (Belgium)
83Jerome Baugnies (Belgium)
84Jerome Gilbert (Belgium)
85Francis De Greef (Belgium)
86Alexander Maes (Netherlands)

Cannondale
#Rider Name (Country) Team
91Alberto Bettiol (Italy)
92Maciej Bodnar (Poland)
93Kristijan Koren (Slovenia)
94Paolo Longo Borghini (Italy)
95Fabio Sabatini (Italy)
96Elia Viviani (Italy)

Team Raleigh
#Rider Name (Country) Team
101Mark Christian (United Kingdom)
102Ian Wilkinson (United Kingdom)
103Morgan Kneisky (France)
104Matthieu Boulo (France)
105Yanto Barker (United Kingdom)
106Evan Oliphant (United Kingdom)

Team NetApp - Endura
#Rider Name (Country) Team
111Sam Bennett (Ireland)
112Iker Camano (Spain)
113Zakkari Dempster (Australia)
114Jonathan McEvoy (United Kingdom)
115Gregor Muhlberger (Austria)
116Scott Thwaites (United Kingdom)

BMC Racing Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
121Luke Davison (Australia)
122Philippe Gilbert (Belgium)
123Martin Kohler (Switzerland)
125Amael Moinard (France)
126Loic Vliegen (Belgium)

Velosure-Giordana Racing Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
131Marcin Bialoblocki (Poland)
132Nathan Edmondson (United Kingdom)
133Matt Cronshaw (United Kingdom)
134Steve Lampier (United Kingdom)
135Rob Partridge (United Kingdom)
136James Moss (United Kingdom)

Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
#Rider Name (Country) Team
141Michael Van Staeyen (Belgium)
142Stijn Steels (Belgium)
143Preben Van Hecke (Belgium)
144Edward Theuns (Belgium)
145Sander Helven (Belgium)
146Arthur Vanoverberghe (Belgium)

Team Giant-Shimano
#Rider Name (Country) Team
151Jonas Ahlstrand (Sweden)
152Steven Lammertink (Netherlands)
153Thomas Damuseau (France)
154Sea Keong Loh (Malaysia)
155Daan Olivier (Netherlands)
156Tom Peterson (United States)

An Post Chain Reaction
#Rider Name (Country) Team
161Robert-Jon McCarthy (Australia)
162Ryan Mullen (Ireland)
163Mark McNally (United Kingdom)
164Shane Archbold (New Zealand)
165Aaron Gate (New Zealand)
166Sean Downey (Ireland)

Synergy Baku Cycling Project
#Rider Name (Country) Team
171Matt Brammeier (Ireland)
172Michael Schweizer (Germany)
173Markus Eibegger (Austria)
174Daniel Klemme (Germany)
175Connor McConvey (Ireland)
176Jan Sokol (Austria)

Team La Pomme Marseille 13
#Rider Name (Country) Team
181Benjamin Giraud (France)
182Justin Jules (France)
183Evaldus Siskevicius (Lithuania)
184Julien Antomarchi (France)
185Clement Saint Martin (France)
186Thomas Rostollan (France)

Great Britain Cycling Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
191Oliver Wood (United Kingdom)
192Christopher Latham (United Kingdom)
193Christopher Lawless (United Kingdom)
194Alistair Slater (United Kingdom)
195Daniel Pearson (United Kingdom)
196Daniel McLay (United Kingdom)

Colombia
#Rider Name (Country) Team
201Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Colombia)
202Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Colombia)
203Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Colombia)
204Fabio Duque Leonardo (Colombia)
205Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Colombia)
206Juan Pablo Valencia Gonzalez (Colombia)

Team 3M
#Rider Name (Country) Team
211Tom Devriendt (Belgium)
212Timothy Stevens (Belgium)
213Egidijus Juodvalkis (Lithuania)
214Melvin Van Zijl (Netherlands)
215Tim Vanspeybroeck (Belgium)
216Michael Vingerling (Netherlands)

Bike Aid - Ride for help
#Rider Name (Country) Team
231Lucas Carstensen (Germany)
232Kai Exner (Germany)
233Fabian Fritz (Germany)
234Patrick Lechner (Germany)
235Matthias Schnapka (Germany)
236Timo Schafer (Germany)

Team Kuota
#Rider Name (Country) Team
231Andre Benoit (Germany)
232Julian Braun (Germany)
233Joshua Huppertz (Germany)
234Florian Monreal (Germany)
235Gero Walbrul (Germany)
236Daniel Westmattelmann (Germany)

Metec - TKH Contintental Cyclingteam
#Rider Name (Country) Team
241Johim Ariesen (Netherlands)
242Bram De Kort (Netherlands)
243Tijmen Eising (Netherlands)
244Niels Goeree (Netherlands)
245Remco Te Brake (Netherlands)
246Jelle Wolsink (Netherlands)