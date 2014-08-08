2014 Prudential RideLondon Classic startlist
Provisional starters as of August 8, 2014
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Bradley Wiggins (United Kingdom)
|2
|Nathan Earle (Australia)
|3
|Luke Rowe (United Kingdom)
|4
|Ian Stannard (United Kingdom)
|5
|Ben Swift (United Kingdom)
|6
|Ian Boswell (United States)
|11
|Tom Scully (New Zealand)
|12
|Mike Northey (New Zealand)
|13
|Tobyn Horton (United Kingdom)
|14
|Thomas Stewart (United Kingdom)
|15
|Alex Peters (United Kingdom)
|16
|Matthew Holmes (United Kingdom)
|21
|Kristian Sbaragli (Italy)
|22
|Songezo Jim (South Africa)
|23
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwanda)
|24
|Youcef Reguigui (Algeria)
|25
|Nicolas Dougall (Australia)
|26
|Tsgabu Grmay (Ethiopia)
|31
|Julian Alaphilippe (France)
|32
|Andrew Fenn (United Kingdom)
|33
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Belgium)
|34
|Alessandro Petacchi (Italy)
|35
|Mark Renshaw (Australia)
|36
|Gert Steegmans (Belgium)
|41
|Graham Briggs (United Kingdom)
|42
|Christopher Opie (United Kingdom)
|43
|Felix English (Ireland)
|44
|Thomas Moses (United Kingdom)
|45
|Kristian House (United Kingdom)
|46
|Richard Handley (United Kingdom)
|51
|Stef Clement (Netherlands)
|52
|Laurens Ten Dam (Netherlands)
|53
|Jonathan Hivert (France)
|54
|Steven Kruijswijk (Netherlands)
|55
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Netherlands)
|56
|Paul Martens (Germany)
|61
|Adam Yates (United Kingdom)
|62
|Christian Meier (Canada)
|63
|Brett Lancaster (Australia)
|64
|Simon Yates (United Kingdom)
|65
|Caleb Ewan (Australia)
|66
|Mitch Docker (Australia)
|71
|Russell Downing (United Kingdom)
|72
|Adam Blythe (United Kingdom)
|73
|James Lowsley-Williams (United Kingdom)
|74
|Dale Appleby (United Kingdom)
|75
|Hugh Wilson (United Kingdom)
|76
|Josh Hunt (United Kingdom)
|81
|Michel Kreder (Netherlands)
|82
|Frederik Backaert (Belgium)
|83
|Jerome Baugnies (Belgium)
|84
|Jerome Gilbert (Belgium)
|85
|Francis De Greef (Belgium)
|86
|Alexander Maes (Netherlands)
|91
|Alberto Bettiol (Italy)
|92
|Maciej Bodnar (Poland)
|93
|Kristijan Koren (Slovenia)
|94
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Italy)
|95
|Fabio Sabatini (Italy)
|96
|Elia Viviani (Italy)
|101
|Mark Christian (United Kingdom)
|102
|Ian Wilkinson (United Kingdom)
|103
|Morgan Kneisky (France)
|104
|Matthieu Boulo (France)
|105
|Yanto Barker (United Kingdom)
|106
|Evan Oliphant (United Kingdom)
|111
|Sam Bennett (Ireland)
|112
|Iker Camano (Spain)
|113
|Zakkari Dempster (Australia)
|114
|Jonathan McEvoy (United Kingdom)
|115
|Gregor Muhlberger (Austria)
|116
|Scott Thwaites (United Kingdom)
|121
|Luke Davison (Australia)
|122
|Philippe Gilbert (Belgium)
|123
|Martin Kohler (Switzerland)
|125
|Amael Moinard (France)
|126
|Loic Vliegen (Belgium)
|131
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Poland)
|132
|Nathan Edmondson (United Kingdom)
|133
|Matt Cronshaw (United Kingdom)
|134
|Steve Lampier (United Kingdom)
|135
|Rob Partridge (United Kingdom)
|136
|James Moss (United Kingdom)
|141
|Michael Van Staeyen (Belgium)
|142
|Stijn Steels (Belgium)
|143
|Preben Van Hecke (Belgium)
|144
|Edward Theuns (Belgium)
|145
|Sander Helven (Belgium)
|146
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Belgium)
|151
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Sweden)
|152
|Steven Lammertink (Netherlands)
|153
|Thomas Damuseau (France)
|154
|Sea Keong Loh (Malaysia)
|155
|Daan Olivier (Netherlands)
|156
|Tom Peterson (United States)
|161
|Robert-Jon McCarthy (Australia)
|162
|Ryan Mullen (Ireland)
|163
|Mark McNally (United Kingdom)
|164
|Shane Archbold (New Zealand)
|165
|Aaron Gate (New Zealand)
|166
|Sean Downey (Ireland)
|171
|Matt Brammeier (Ireland)
|172
|Michael Schweizer (Germany)
|173
|Markus Eibegger (Austria)
|174
|Daniel Klemme (Germany)
|175
|Connor McConvey (Ireland)
|176
|Jan Sokol (Austria)
|181
|Benjamin Giraud (France)
|182
|Justin Jules (France)
|183
|Evaldus Siskevicius (Lithuania)
|184
|Julien Antomarchi (France)
|185
|Clement Saint Martin (France)
|186
|Thomas Rostollan (France)
|191
|Oliver Wood (United Kingdom)
|192
|Christopher Latham (United Kingdom)
|193
|Christopher Lawless (United Kingdom)
|194
|Alistair Slater (United Kingdom)
|195
|Daniel Pearson (United Kingdom)
|196
|Daniel McLay (United Kingdom)
|201
|Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Colombia)
|202
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Colombia)
|203
|Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Colombia)
|204
|Fabio Duque Leonardo (Colombia)
|205
|Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Colombia)
|206
|Juan Pablo Valencia Gonzalez (Colombia)
|211
|Tom Devriendt (Belgium)
|212
|Timothy Stevens (Belgium)
|213
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Lithuania)
|214
|Melvin Van Zijl (Netherlands)
|215
|Tim Vanspeybroeck (Belgium)
|216
|Michael Vingerling (Netherlands)
|231
|Lucas Carstensen (Germany)
|232
|Kai Exner (Germany)
|233
|Fabian Fritz (Germany)
|234
|Patrick Lechner (Germany)
|235
|Matthias Schnapka (Germany)
|236
|Timo Schafer (Germany)
|231
|Andre Benoit (Germany)
|232
|Julian Braun (Germany)
|233
|Joshua Huppertz (Germany)
|234
|Florian Monreal (Germany)
|235
|Gero Walbrul (Germany)
|236
|Daniel Westmattelmann (Germany)
|241
|Johim Ariesen (Netherlands)
|242
|Bram De Kort (Netherlands)
|243
|Tijmen Eising (Netherlands)
|244
|Niels Goeree (Netherlands)
|245
|Remco Te Brake (Netherlands)
|246
|Jelle Wolsink (Netherlands)
