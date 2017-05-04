100 images from the Giro d'Italia - Gallery

Image 1 of 100 1988, Giro d'Italia, stage 18 Andy Hampsten would go on to win the overall (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 100 Felice Gimondi climbing the Brocon during the 20th stage of the 1967 Giro D''Italia Image 3 of 100 Mario Cipollini holds the record for stage wins in the Giro d'Italia Image 4 of 100 Mario Cipollini and Marco Pantani were the predominant figures in the Giro d'Italia in the late 1990s. Image 5 of 100 Stage 11 of the 2003 Giro - Mario Cipollini as world champion, taken down in the final turn on a wet finish Image 6 of 100 Stefano Garzelli (L), Gilberto Simoni (C) and Marco Pantani (R) on the Monte Zoncolan in the 2002 Giro Image 7 of 100 Alessandro Petacchi dominated the sprints in the middle of the 2000s Image 8 of 100 The 2003 Giro overall winner Italian Gilberto Simoni kisses the trophy as Stefano Garzelli looks on Image 9 of 100 The Pirate: Marco Pantani, one of the great champions of the Giro d'Italia Image 10 of 100 Bradley McGee in pink in 2004 Image 11 of 100 Mario Cipollini in all his style and glory Image 12 of 100 That time when Cannondale did this… Image 13 of 100 Damiano Cunego won the Giro d'Italia in 2004 Image 14 of 100 Paolo Bettini (Quick Step) in the maglia rosa in 2005 Image 15 of 100 The time Paolo Bettini put Baden Cooke into the barriers Image 16 of 100 Paolo Bettini has it out with Baden Cooke in 2005 Image 17 of 100 Ivan Basso Image 18 of 100 Ivan Basso won the Giro d'Italia before Operacion Puerto blew up Image 19 of 100 Marco Pinotti dons the maglia rosa in 2007 Image 20 of 100 Danilo Di Luca technically won the 2007 Giro d'Italia Image 21 of 100 Charly Gaul wins the Dolomites stage of the Giro d'Italia in 1956 before he collapsed from cold and exhaustion. He went on to win the overall. Image 22 of 100 Michele Scarponi on his way to winning the stage 6 of the 2009 Giro d'Italia Image 23 of 100 Mark Cavendish wins stage 11 of the 2009 Giro d'Italia Image 24 of 100 Michele Scarponi won again on stage 18 in the 2009 Giro Image 25 of 100 Denis Menchov, Danilo Di Luca and Franco Pellizotti on the podium in 2009… Image 26 of 100 Laurent Fignon won the 1989 Giro d'Italia over Flavio Giupponi Image 27 of 100 Bradley Wiggins celebrates after winning the time trial, the first stage of the Giro d'Italia in Amsterdam, on May 8, 2010. Image 28 of 100 Team Sky in their first Grand Tour, the 2010 Giro d'Italia Image 29 of 100 Australian Cadel Evans won in 2010 when the Giro d'Italia raced over the 'strade bianche' in the rain. Image 30 of 100 Richie Porte wore the maglia rosa in 2010 Image 31 of 100 Michele Scarponi wins stage 19 of the 2010 Giro d'Italia Image 32 of 100 Laurent Fignon led the 1984 Giro d'Italia until Francesco Moser took the win on the final stage Image 33 of 100 Charly Gaul won the Giro d'Italia twice Image 34 of 100 Mark Cavendish took the pink jersey on stage 2 of the 2011 Giro d'Italia Image 35 of 100 The riders of Leopard-Trek team and Tyler Farrar cross the finish line together in tribute to Wouter Weylandt Image 36 of 100 Jan Ullrich came to the 2006 Giro d'Italia a bit out of shape Image 37 of 100 Taylor Phinney wore the maglia rosa in the 2012 Giro d'Italia Image 38 of 100 Ryder Hesjedal became the first Canadian Giro d'Italia winner in 2012 Image 39 of 100 Britain's world champion Mark Cavendish (C) celebrates after crossing the finish line to win the 13th stage of the Giro d'Italia, a 121km ride from Savona to Cervere, on May 18, 2012 in Cervere Image 40 of 100 The Gavia Pass in the 1960 Giro Image 41 of 100 Team Sky won the opening TTT in 2013 Image 42 of 100 Italian Vincenzo Nibali celebrates on the podium the pink jersey after the 55,5kms eigth stage of the 96th Giro d'Italia time trial from Gabicce Mare to Saltara on May 11, 2013 in Saltara, Italy. Image 43 of 100 Oleg Tinkov took a lot of pleasure in Alberto Contador's 2015 Giro d'Italia win Image 44 of 100 Alberto Contador won the 2015 Giro d'Italia Image 45 of 100 The 2014 Giro d'Italia started in Belfast, Northern Ireland with huge crowds Image 46 of 100 Marcel Kittel in the 2014 Giro d'Italia Image 47 of 100 Michael Matthews led the 2014 Giro d'Italia in Ireland Image 48 of 100 A snowy stage in the 2014 Giro d'Italia Image 49 of 100 Nairo Quintana went on to win the overall 2014 Giro d'Italia Image 50 of 100 Mario Cipollini had a few spells in the maglia rosa Image 51 of 100 Paolo Savoldelli, Tyler Hamilton and Pietro Caucchioli in the 2002 Giro d'Italia Image 52 of 100 Gilberto Simoni (Saeco) celebrates a stage win in the Giro Image 53 of 100 Cadel Evans wore the maglia rosa in 2002 Image 54 of 100 Mario Cipollini wins a stage in 2001. He holds the record for Giro d'Italia stage wins. Image 55 of 100 Gilberto Simoni enjoys his time in the maglia rosa Image 56 of 100 Alessandro Petacchi was on the rise in 2003, while Cipollini's decline had begun Image 57 of 100 Alberto Contador in the maglia rosa in 2008 Image 58 of 100 Danilo Di Luca in 2005 - he admitted to doping throughout his career Image 59 of 100 Alessandro Petacchi in 2007 with stage win number 20 Image 60 of 100 That time when all the riders fell down after the finish line because of slick roads Image 61 of 100 Riccardo Ricco. Image 62 of 100 Vincenzo Nibali's 2016 Giro win came in a dramatic final three stages that saw the maglia rosa change hands each day Image 63 of 100 Tony Rominger in 1995 Image 64 of 100 Jacques Anquetil in 1960 Image 65 of 100 Hugo Koblet in 1964 Image 66 of 100 Robert Millar was second in the 1987 Giro d'Italia, the best finish by a British rider Image 67 of 100 1998, Giro d'Italia, stage 22 Pavel Tonkov, Pantani Marco, and Giuseppe Guerini on the podium in Milan (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 68 of 100 1986, Giro d'Italia, stage 22 Roberto Visentini in the maglia rosa (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 69 of 100 1976, Giro d'Italia, stage 19 Andres Sanchez (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 70 of 100 1976, Giro d'Italia, stage 19 Roger De Vlaeminck (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 71 of 100 1976, Giro d'Italia, stage 20 Eddy Merckx (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 72 of 100 1977, Giro d'Italia, stage 17 Conegliano - Cortina (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 73 of 100 1977, Giro d'Italia, stage 17 Conegliano - Cortina (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 74 of 100 1980, Giro d'Italia, stage 20 riders wind their way up the Stelvio (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 75 of 100 1982, Giro d'Italia, stage 21 Bernard Hinault in the maglia rosa (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 76 of 100 1983, Giro d'Italia, stage 20 Giuseppe Saronni (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 77 of 100 1984, Giro d'Italia, stage 19 Francesco Moser in the maglia rosa (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 78 of 100 1984, Giro d'Italia, stage 22 Francesco Moser celebrates (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 79 of 100 1986, Giro d'Italia, stage 21 Roberto Visentini in the maglia rosa (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 80 of 100 1988, Giro d'Italia, stage 14 Johan Van der Velde on the Gavia pass (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 81 of 100 1964, Giro d'Italia, stage 10 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 82 of 100 1969, Giro d'Italia, stage 04 Vittorio Adorni in Montecatini Terme (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 83 of 100 1969, Giro d'Italia, stage 04 VitoTaccone in Montecatini Terme (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 84 of 100 1969, Giro d'Italia, stage 15 Franco Bitossi in Repubblica San Marino (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 85 of 100 1969, Giro d'Italia, stage 15 Felice Gimondi (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 86 of 100 1969, Giro d'Italia, stage 15 Eddy Merckx in the pink jersey (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 87 of 100 1969, Giro d'Italia, stage 21 Felice Gimondi and Primo Mori on the Passo Sella (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 88 of 100 1970, Giro d'Italia, stage 02 Eddy Merckx and Franco Bitossi (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 89 of 100 1970, Giro d'Italia, stage 18 Felice Gimondi Felice, and Eddy Merckx on the Passo Fedaia (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 90 of 100 1971, Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 91 of 100 1972, Giro d'Italia, stage 16 Eddy Merckx on the attack (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 92 of 100 1972, Giro d'Italia, stage 17 Eddy Merckx on the Stelvio (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 93 of 100 1995, Giro d'Italia, stage 04 Tony Rominger in the maglia rosa (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 94 of 100 1975, Giro d'Italia, stage 21 Francesco Galdos on the Stelvio (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 95 of 100 1975, Giro d'Italia, stage 21 Felice Gimondi on the Stelvio (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 96 of 100 1987, Giro d'Italia Stephen Roche in the pink jersey (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 97 of 100 2004, Giro d'Italia, stage 18 Damiano Cunego leads through the snow on the Gavia pass (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 98 of 100 1990, Giro d'Italia, stage 01 Gianni Bugno in the maglia rosa (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 99 of 100 1990, Giro d'Italia, stage 20: Phil Anderson in the blue, Claudio Chiappucci in green, Gianni Bugno in pink and Mario Cipollini in the ciclamino jersey (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 100 of 100 1992, Giro d'Italia, stage 04 Miguel Indurain in the maglia rosa (Image credit: Sirotti)

On May 13, 1909, the first riders of the Giro d'Italia departed in the wee hours of the morning for the very first edition of the race. Modeled after the Tour de France and promoted by La Gazzetta dello Sport it would go on to become an enduring fixture of sport in Italy.

While the early years pre-date Cyclingnews' photo archives, the gallery begins after the decades of Italian domination in the race with Giovanni Brunero, Alfredo Binda, Gino Bartali and Fausto Coppi. We pick up with the first foreign winner, Hugo Koblet of Switzerland, and Luxembourg's only winner, Charly Gaul, and have a smattering of images from Eddy Merckx's five overall victories.

Most of the photos date from the last two decades, and we hope the images can spark some fond memories and reignite your passion for the Italian Grand Tour, which celebrates its 100th edition this year.

Click or swipe through the gallery for 100 images of the 100th Giro d'Italia.

