Giro d'Italia 100 team presentation - Gallery

Image 1 of 45 Astana was greated with big cheers (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 45 A Marco Pantani fan snaps a pic (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 45 Quick-Step Floors' turn (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 45 The nine-man Quick-Step Floors squad (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 45 A beautiful end to the day in Sardinia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 45 The Bahrain-Merida team makes its Grand Tour debut at the Giro (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 45 The AG2R-La Mondiale team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 45 There was plenty of fans in support (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 45 Movistar take to the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 45 FDJ line up on the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 45 Team Sky at the presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 45 Fav favourite Pippo Pozzato of Wilier Triestina (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 45 Cannondale-Drapac at the team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 45 There was even pink sheep (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 45 Former Italian professional Paolo Bettini was at the team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 45 Fabio Aru speaks to the crowd (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 45 The broad shouldered Jurgen Van den Broeck will be a key rider for LottoNL-Jumbo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 45 LottoNL-Jumbo sports director Addy Engels at the team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 45 No surprise to see podium hostesses at the team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 45 Alex Geniez (AG2R-La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 45 Lotto Soudal rides to the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 45 Giorgia Palmas with the trofeo senza fine (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 45 Team Sunweb on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 45 Team BMC Racing take to the platform (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 45 Roberto Ferrari (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 45 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) at the team presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 45 Thumbs up from Daniele Bennati (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 45 Enrico Gasparotto (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 45 Nicola Ruffoni of Bardiani CSF before he was kicked off the race for an out of competition positive test (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 45 Giacomo Nizzolo waves from the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 45 Vincenzo Nibali rolls on the platform for the team presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 45 Injured Fabio Aru couldn't ride the Giro but still came out for the team presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 45 Team Sky's Geraint Thomas, Diego Rosa and Sal Puccio on stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 45 Trek-Segafredo's Bauke Mollema and Eugenio Alafaci looking cool back stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 45 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) looking concentrated (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 45 Trek-Segafredo on stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 45 There was love for Michele Scarponi from the tifosi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 45 'Amore Infinito' is the catchphrase of the Giro 100 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 45 The Sardinian flag of the Moors, I quattro mori, flies high (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 45 Dimension Data wave from the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 45 Caleb Ewan with a face of concentration (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 45 Valerio Agnoli of Bahrain-Merida relaxes back stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 45 Trek-Segafredo's Italian champion Giacomo Nizzolo is definitely excited for the Giro (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 44 of 45 The Sardinian and Italian flags fly at the team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 45 The tifosi out in support at the team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

A balmy Thursday evening in Alghero was the scene and setting for 2017 Giro d'Italia team presentation with the tifosi coming out in force and adding to a sea of pink that has swept through Sardinia this week.

The Astana team was the first of the Giro squads to be presented on stage in honour Michele Scarponi who was killed in a training ride accident last month. Fabio Aru, the team's premier GC rider, was forced out of the race due to injury but the proud Sardinian was on hand as he welcomed his teammates.

The festive atmosphere continued through the presentation with loud cheers in particular for Italian champion Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) and two-time winner Vincenzo Nibali of Bahrain-Merida.

With the presentation over, the teams and riders quickly turned their attention to tomorrow's stage 1. However, for wild card team Bardiani-CSF, the evening turned into a nightmare with confirmation that two of its riders returned adverse analytical finding for growth hormone releasing peptides. Stefano Pirazzi and Nicola Ruffoni were kicked off the team for the Giro with the race now starting under dark skies that, quickly changing from the blue and sparkling sunset of Thursday.

