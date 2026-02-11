'The warmest winter gloves I’ve ever tested' – These Gorewear Gore-Tex gloves might just be the best winter cycling gloves ever made, and now have 35% off

Gorewear is renowned for producing some of the best waterproof cycling jackets, and pieces like its Giro jacket (one of the first Gore-Tex cycling garments) are synonymous with Gorewear's performance quality in extreme weather conditions.

However, it’s not just cycling jackets; the German brands Gore-Tex Insulated Trigger Gloves are some of the best winter cycling gloves on the market, and our expert tester, Tom Wieckowski, called them “the most capable winter gloves I have ever used”.

We may be heading into Spring and Summer, but investing in winter kit is especially at these prices is a wise move, and in my best of the Gorewear Sale feature, I highlighted the best deals, and now the Gorewear Gore-Tex Insulated Trigger gloves have been added. They have a massive 35% off, taking them down to just £58.49 in the UK, 35% off the RRP of £89.99, and an even cozier $78 for US shoppers, down from $120.

Sadly, Gorewear has fallen victim to the continued struggles of some of the best cycling clothing brands, and recently announced that it will stop accepting and fulfilling orders on March 31, 2026. Although it might seem almost cruel to take advantage of this, Gorewear has a huge sale on, as the brand appears to be shifting its last remaining stock, including the brilliant Insulated Trigger gloves.

Tom was full of praise for these winter gloves at full RRP, now even more so with this discount. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

Gorewear have opted for a lobster-style design on its Trigger Gloves, but rather than pair the fingers together, the index finger is separate, and the middle finger, ring finger and pinky are all in the main section of the glove.

Tom highlighted this feature as it maintains dexterity, and he noted these gloves made it easy to change gears, brake, and use his cycling computer without removing the gloves, which, of course, is ideal in deep winter riding.

The real box ticker was the warmth and breathability that you'd expect from a Gorewear product. Tom reported that the Trigger gloves are extremely warm and also highly water-resistant. The Gore-Tex ePE liner adds the waterproofing layer, but they remained extremely breathable, so no sweaty hands.

Tom's only real gripe with these was the cost, so with 35% off, they really are an outstanding and recommended buy.

