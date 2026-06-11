You probably have your MTB saddle set up wrong, but here's how to find your sweet spot

Search the internet and you will find plenty of information about road and gravel bike saddle setup, but far less specifically about doing it on a mountain bike. Although the average mountain biker won’t spend as much time in the saddle, given the extremes in gradients, variations in terrain, and dynamic nature of mountain bikes and riding, saddle setup is arguably far more involved than the static pedalling optimised position of drop bar bikes.

I’m not going to go deep into how to choose the right MTB saddle or the intricate science of bike fitting. Instead, this is a guide on how you can experiment with your current setup, gain a better understanding of the effects of saddle position, and maybe find a more comfortable mountain bike saddle position. So let's dig into it.

Let's start with the saddle

Saddles are a personal preference and what works best for one person won't necessarily suit someone else. The type of riding you do will affect the saddle you choose too so there is a fair bit of consideration when choosing the best MTB saddle. All the options can be a bit bamboozling if you aren’t sure what you want or don’t have access to loads of saddles to try out.

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If you don’t want to change your saddle, there is loads of scope to experiment with your current setup to find a more comfortable position. Unless your saddle is causing you specific discomfort, I would recommend experimenting with your existing setup first, as even small adjustments to saddle height and angle can often have dramatic effects on comfort.

If you are choosing a new saddle, there are a few things to consider. Step one is determining what size of saddle you need. Most saddles, specifically those aimed at the pedal-lier end of mountain biking, will be available in at least a couple of different widths. These widths correlate to your sit bones, so it’s worth measuring those to get the right size. Some bike shops will have machines to do this, or you could pay a bike fitter for a saddle fitting. However, it's easy to get a rough sit bone measurement at home to get a ballpark guide to your required saddle width.

Unfortunately, from here, you are kinda on your own. Some people like long-nosed saddles, others prefer short ones, there are flat or curvy profiles, and more padding can be both more or less comfortable depending on the rider or riding. There are no right answers.

Saddles come in different shapes and sizes (Image credit: Graham Cottingham)

You also get discipline-specific saddles as well. Cross-country and trail saddles are focused on pedalling dynamics and are very similar, if not the same, as road or gravel saddles. Enduro saddles will be similar as well, but usually feature a burlier construction and some extra padding. Downhill saddles aren’t really meant to be sat on, instead, the shape is designed to aid bike control. E-MTB-specific saddles are interesting as they often feature a raised tail to help hold the rider in position when climbing super steep gradients.