Prologo’s EVA women’s saddles provide maximum comfort and performance for all female riders

Prologo’s specially-designed, women's-specific saddles are here to provide maximum comfort for female cyclists at all levels, from the recreational rider to the world’s top professionals, and across road, gravel and mountain biking.

First launched in 2023, the EVA range is ergonomically designed to meet the specific needs of women’s anatomy, to support your body correctly and relieve any pressure in sensitive areas, with added padding for increased comfort.

With targeted women’s construction, there’s no need to worry about numbness, discomfort or pain when riding.

As a leading manufacturer of a wide range of unisex saddles, this is the brand’s venture into saddles made specifically for the needs of women, and it has worked with top road and MTB pros to develop options for all sorts of women, from road racers seeking high performance to those just looking for a comfier ride.

Prologo are constantly working to improve the performance and quality of their products, and working specifically with female anatomy in mind has been the latest step in the advancement of their saddle technology.

Women’s bodies, and particularly the pelvic area, are of course vastly different to men’s, and therefore need different support from their saddles. From weight distribution to where soft genital tissue sits, Prologo have looked at all the intricate differences for female cyclists, and made subtle but important tweaks to their unisex models to better cater for all kinds of female riders.

The brand provides saddles for three top professional road teams – Visma-Lease a Bike, Team Picnic-PostNL and Uno-X Mobility – and has collaborated with those teams and riders to develop saddles that perform at the highest standard.

Though the EVA saddles are used by the pros, they’re certainly not just for athletes. An EVA saddle can help make any ride more comfortable and more enjoyable, whether you’re riding a medium distance or taking on a longer challenge.

The EVA saddles come in two variants, the Dimension and the Scratch. The Scratch is a slightly lighter option, and both can be used across all types of riding and bikes – road, gravel, MTB, Prologo saddles can work on all terrain.

The Dimension EVA joins the existing Dimension line, but with its shape and construction honed to join the different measurements of a female body. To achieve maximum comfort, the tip is 13% wider than the unisex Dimension 143, the central channel is 18% wider, and the anatomical centre has been moved back to better support the ischial bones.

The Dimension EVA (Image credit: Prologo)

The whole saddle is also wider at 156mm across, providing more surface area to support the pelvis, and there’s thicker, low-density padding at the rear for a cushioned seat and less pressure on sensitive areas.

Pro mountain biker Jolanda Neff uses a Dimension EVA aboard her Cannondale MTB, so you know it’s comfortable for even the gnarliest of rides, as well as being a great road saddle.

Prefer a saddle without a cut-out? The Scratch EVA could be better for you, and it’s also totally suitable for road or off-road riding. Instead of a cut-out, the Scratch has a padded central channel, and like the Dimension, the whole saddle has been carefully tweaked to better suit female riders.

The padding is thinner in the channel where soft tissue rests, meaning there shouldn’t be any added pressure on soft and sensitive parts of the body.

Like the Dimension, the anatomic centre has been moved forward to align better with the size and proportions of a female body, and the tip is 2mm wider, which will make riding more comfortable even in more aggressive positions.

In the rear, you’ll find 125% more padding, with varying thicknesses at different points to really precisely support the sit bones and relieve any discomfort in the genital area.

Whilst the tip is wider, the rear isn’t, so the Scratch maintains the same compact design as the unisex model, which allows more freedom and movement when pedalling, but also works with all kinds of positions and set-ups, for the more recreational rider to the aggressive, aerodynamic racer.

For both saddles, there’s good news for the bike weight-conscious riders who want a light, rigid rail as you can get both EVA saddles with the Nack carbon fibre rail for maximum performance. Prioritising comfort over gains? Try the Tirox made of light alloy still that will absorb more vibration from the road.

Love cycling? You should give some love to your body too, and make sure you’re using a saddle that supports your needs for a more comfortable, and more enjoyable ride.

The Scratch EVA saddle (Image credit: Prologo)

Like the Dimension, the anatomic centre has been moved forward to align better with the size and proportions of a female body, and the tip is 2mm wider, which will make riding more comfortable even in more aggressive positions.

In the rear, you’ll find 125% more padding, with varying thicknesses at different points to really precisely support the sit bones and relieve any discomfort in the genital area.

Whilst the tip is wider, the rear isn’t, so the Scratch maintains the same compact design as the unisex model, which allows more freedom and movement when pedalling, but also works with all kinds of positions and set-ups, for the more recreational rider to the aggressive, aerodynamic racer.

For both saddles, there’s good news for the bike weight-conscious riders who want a light, rigid rail as you can get both EVA saddles with the Nack carbon fibre rail for maximum performance. Prioritising comfort over gains? Try the Tirox made of light alloy still that will absorb more vibration from the road.

Love cycling? You should give some love to your body too, and make sure you’re using a saddle that supports your needs for a more comfortable, and more enjoyable ride.

Saddle weights:

Dimension EVA – 183g with Nack rail, or 227g with Tirox rail

Scratch EVA – 178g with Nack rail, or 226g with Tirox rail

Pricing:

Dimension EVA and Scratch EVA, with Nack rail: €229

Dimension EVA and Scratch EVA, with Tirox rail: €139