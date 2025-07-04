Prologo’s Predator 01TT is the first fully integrated time trial saddle

The need for speed is ushering in a host of new components that are making riders go faster than ever before, and Prologo is at the forefront in this regard. Known for its high-performance saddles and accessories, Prologo has created the world’s first integrated time trial perch: the Predator 01TT, which joins the T Gale and Dimension Tri families in the company’s Tri/TT range. It is the result of a meticulous 18-month research and development plan conducted in collaboration with WorldTour teams, including Ineos Grenadiers, UAE Team Emirates, and Visma–Lease a Bike.

The saddle has also been developed for triathlon use through Prologo-sponsored triathlete Sam Laidlow (2023 IRONMAN World Champion). Sam will continue to play a future role in creating new triathlon-specific products for the brand.

Many eagle-eyed fans would have already spotted the first Predator model aboard the Colnago TT1 of Tadej Pogačar at the 2024 Tour de France, and now the production version is adorning the bikes of the brand’s Innovation Technical Partners. In fact, the Predator 01TT has already earned a slew of significant victories, including the individual time trial at the Volta ao Algarve by Jonas Vingegaard and the team time trial at Paris-Nice, won by Visma–Lease a Bike.

Jonas Vingegaard played a pivotal role in the evolution of the Predator saddle from prototype to finished product, working closely with the Prologo team to refine and hone its overall performance throughout his winter testing. The result is a truly incredible saddle, now ready for purchase.

(Image credit: Prologo)

Form follows function and the development of an icon

Italian design is world-renowned for adhering to the principle of form follows function, and the Predator 01TT is no different. While initially developed using Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) software modeling, the Predator was validated in a wind tunnel, where the interaction between the saddle, bike, and rider was closely studied and refined. The carbon-fibre side wings on the base protect the squared-off rails and seatpost clamp from airflow, while the rear of the saddle acts as a diffuser, reducing drag and directing the air coming off the rider’s back. In fact, when viewed in profile, the rails are not visible.

At just 110 mm wide, the saddle's ergonomic shape supports maximum pelvic rotation, enabling an extremely aerodynamic position for longer. The padded section measures 170mm and features enhanced EVA padding, which, together with the wide PAS central channel (which runs the full length of the contact area), reduces pressure peaks on soft tissues and improves comfort.

Despite the saddle being heavily inspired by aerodynamics, Prologo has taken things one step further by dialing in details that make it visually appealing. As a result, the Predator 01TT adopts the same visual iconography as its stablemates, featuring a Prologo wordmark and symbol logo at opposite ends of the rear.

(Image credit: Prologo)

Revolutionary carbon plate and modular design

Unlike other saddles in the Prologo portfolio, the patented Nack (Nano Carbon Fibre) rail is a fully integrated plate that utilises a broader and flatter surface than traditional round or oval rails. This rail technology is claimed to improve maximum power transfer and handling, while enhancing the connection between rider and bike, maximising feedback and road feel through the frame.

Prologo, as a company, has environmental sustainability at its core, and the modular design of the Predator 01TT saddle ensures every component, from the plate and base, can be individually replaced, repaired, and recycled more easily down the line.

(Image credit: Prologo)

No compromise on comfort and weight

The saddle measures an ultra-compact 260x110mm (the EVA padding is only 170mm in length), and is available in two versions, both with the same dimensions but differing in nose width. There’s a 50mm narrow and a 60mm wide version, the latter of which is recommended for triathletes for longer seated time trial efforts.

To ensure it plays nicely with a range of seatposts, the Predator 01TT comes with a special 3D-printed titanium mounting clamp. And the weight? The narrow version weighs just 135g while the wide version tips the scales at 159g.

The Predator 01TT is available at a list price of £1,068 / €1,250. Visit Prologo now.