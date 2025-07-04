Prologo’s Predator 01TT is the first fully integrated time trial saddle

By

Everything you need to know about the lightest, fastest, and most aerodynamic time trial and triathlon saddle ever created

Prologo Predator 01TT profile
(Image credit: Prologo)

The need for speed is ushering in a host of new components that are making riders go faster than ever before, and Prologo is at the forefront in this regard. Known for its high-performance saddles and accessories, Prologo has created the world’s first integrated time trial perch: the Predator 01TT, which joins the T Gale and Dimension Tri families in the company’s Tri/TT range. It is the result of a meticulous 18-month research and development plan conducted in collaboration with WorldTour teams, including Ineos Grenadiers, UAE Team Emirates, and Visma–Lease a Bike.

The saddle has also been developed for triathlon use through Prologo-sponsored triathlete Sam Laidlow (2023 IRONMAN World Champion). Sam will continue to play a future role in creating new triathlon-specific products for the brand.

Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.