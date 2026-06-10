Measuring your sit bones is easy and will help give you the perfect bike saddle fit. Here's how to do it...

A saddle that suits your needs perfectly is one of the holy grails of cycling. That makes getting a saddle that complements your rear end one of the most important upgrades you can make. It can be the difference between enjoyable, comfortable rides and a very painful posterior, especially on long days in the saddle.

In an ideal world, it is best to try a new saddle before buying it. However, it's highly unlikely your local bike shop will have every option out there and even less chance they'll allow you the luxury of "trying before buying", even if they have a lenient return policy. So, where do you start?

One of the most important things you can do to aid you in your saddle search is to measure your sit bones, as that will enable you to look for a saddle that is the correct width. But, what are my sit bones, you ask? And how do I measure them? Read on to find out.

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Finding the perfect saddle will make a huge difference to your riding (Image credit: Sean Fishpool)

What are sit bones?

So firstly, if you don't know, the clue is in the name, but your sit bones, or to give them the correct medical name, the Ischial Tuberosity, is the V-shaped bone at the bottom of the pelvis that makes contact with a surface when you sit down. If you’ve ever sat on a hard seat for a long time, you’re no doubt familiar with this pokey bone and the discomfort you can get.

Bike saddles are designed to provide optimal support to the sit bones for maximum rider comfort. Too narrow and the sit bones are unsupported, causing the rider undue muscle and tissue stress. Too wide and the sit bones can rest awkwardly on the edge of the centre channel, where saddles offer little to no padding.

How to measure your sit bone with cardboard (Image credit: Paul Brett)

How to measure sit bone width using cardboard

This is both the most low-tech and the most accurate at-home method. Grab a flat piece of corrugated cardboard and place it on a flat surface. Sit down on the cardboard, and settle in so your sit bones make an indentation. You can even pull up on the chair to press your butt and sit bones into the surface.

Stand up and use a pen to circle the indentations. Mark the approximate centres with a plus sign, and use a ruler to get the distance between the centre marks. Make sure your clothing isn’t giving a false result; for example, jeans rivets poking the cardboard instead of your sit bones. A firm chair works best, so don’t bother trying to do this test on the couch. If you’re not sure if you did the test right, grab a fresh piece of cardboard and do it again just to make sure.