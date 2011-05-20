Tom Zirbel: The Games We Play

Tom Zirbel (Jamis-Sutter Home) will be ready to put in a good ride on the stage 6 time trial (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)

As cyclists, we often get asked what we think about while racing. I usually tell people that there is a lot to think about during the race and you need to keep your head in the game. But that’s not entirely true. There is always going to be down time in any long road race, and it’s entertaining for me to track my thoughts along the way. For instance yesterday while I was struggling on the climbs, I had myself convinced that the mechanics had put an 11-23 cassette on my bike rather than an 11-25. This occupied a good 30 minutes or so throughout the stage. I was actually pissed at them for not consulting me about this decision, and I thought about how much easier life would be with a 25 tooth cog for those climbs. Of course a while after I finished up, I took a look at my wheel and there was indeed an 11-25 cassette on. I confessed the story to the mechanics and they had a good laugh about it. Gringo stupido!



