Tom Zirbel: May is the new February

Tom Zirbel (Jamis-Sutter Home) will be ready to put in a good ride on the stage 6 time trial (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)

Poor Amgen Tour of California. They can’t seem to catch a break with the weather. Some of the crummiest weather I’ve ever raced in has been at the AToC. I could see why when the race was in February in Cali. Being the rainy season in the north and mid portions of the state, you’re basically rolling the dice every day that you go out for ride in those parts. So, the race organizers adapted and moved the race to May. Risky maneuver to compete with the Giro but the better weather would worth the risk, right?



