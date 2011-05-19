Tom Zirbel: ‘Game On’ Today
First major mountain test completed
Wow, impressive display of power from Radioshack, et al. today in Stage 4 of the AToC. There really wasn’t a lag in the pace for the entire 130km of the stage. In fact, I had one of those “do as I say, not as I do” moments when I realized that I hadn’t eaten anything and we were on the big HC climb of Mt. Hamilton at km 85. I remember thinking what I would do if one of the athletes whom I coach told me that they hadn’t eaten anything 85 km into a road race in the middle of a grueling stage race. Dumb.
