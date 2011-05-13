Tom Zirbel: Estoy Listo!
I’m excited to feel the thrill of competition once again
Estoy Listo!
Related Articles
That’s two years of high school Spanish at work there, folks. I’m a new member of the Jamis/ Sutter Home Cycling Team and anybody who knows the U.S. domestic racing scene, knows that Jamis / Sutter Home has a handful of native Spanish speaking riders and staff, including my new boss Sebastian Alexandre. In fact, I must have been asked “How’s your Spanish?” about 10 times from different people in the first week that the signing was announced. I respond a confident “mas o menos.”
* To each of the athletes whom I coach and constantly preach the importance of rest: see, I’m no hypocrite!
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy