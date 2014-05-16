I'm amazed I didn't break anything
Three crashes but I'm still in good shape
I have had more crashes here in the last three stages than in the whole of any other Grand Tour I’ve done, starting with one close to the signing-on in the Bari stage and finishing - so far - with that big one yesterday [stage six].
