Trending

I'm amazed I didn't break anything

Three crashes but I'm still in good shape

Image 1 of 3

Samuel Sanchez (BMC) waves to the crowd

Samuel Sanchez (BMC) waves to the crowd
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 3

Sammy Sanchez (BMC)

Sammy Sanchez (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 3

Samuel Sanchez (BMC) waits to begin racing

Samuel Sanchez (BMC) waits to begin racing
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

I have had more crashes here in the last three stages than in the whole of any other Grand Tour I’ve done, starting with one close to the signing-on in the Bari stage and finishing - so far - with that big one yesterday [stage six].