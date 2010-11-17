Back again but with a different attitude

Image 1 of 27 The outdoor pavillion where race registration and riders' meeting was held. (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 2 of 27 View from the hotel room in Jaco. (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 3 of 27 This La Ruta truck transported racers' bikes to the start. (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 4 of 27 A view from the beginning of the La Ruta stage 1 course. (Image credit: Rebecca Rusch) Image 5 of 27 Some arrows are painted on the road at La Ruta to minimize course tampering. (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 6 of 27 There is all sorts of tropical vegetation. (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 7 of 27 Horses in a pasture along the stage 1 course (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 8 of 27 The road is lined with greenery (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 9 of 27 More course-side flowers (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 10 of 27 Impatiens blooming in the wild (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 11 of 27 A horse that escaped its enclosure along stage 1 (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 12 of 27 Stage 1 goes through the University for Peace (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 13 of 27 Costa Rican scenery (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 14 of 27 Some leftover storm damage. (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 15 of 27 It is very green everywhere around San Jose, Costa Rica. (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 16 of 27 Last week's storms caused a lot of damage in the form of landslides and deaths. (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 17 of 27 Flowers along the course (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 18 of 27 A view from the La Ruta course. (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 19 of 27 Stage 1 will end with a road section. (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 20 of 27 Ligia Madrigal and Rebecca Rusch on a pre-ride. (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 21 of 27 Federico Escalante has done La Ruta many times, but will be driving the lead moto this time. (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 22 of 27 A coffee bean plantation (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 23 of 27 Passing through landslide territory on a road that's part of the end of stage 1. (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 24 of 27 Sam Schultz and Blake Harlan load up their bikes. (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 25 of 27 Looking at the Pacific Ocean from the hotel room in Jaco on the day before La Ruta starts. (Image credit: Rebecca Rusch) Image 26 of 27 Recent landslide damage - after being cleared by a bulldozer (Image credit: Rebecca Rusch) Image 27 of 27 This creek shows some of the erosion from recent heavy rains. (Image credit: Rebecca Rusch)

Here I am back four years later at La Ruta. I swore I would never come to this race again, but I'm actually really excited this time. I have a different perspective and a different respect for the race. People have been asking me why I came back. It's two reasons.

The first is that the race organization really wanted to support a top women's field. And I wanted to help in their efforts. I appreciate that they want to give equal recognition to the men and women.

The second reason I came back is to redeem myself. The first time I was taken by surprise and the course had its way with me. I felt that in 2006 I wasn't able to race and was barely able to finish. Now that I know what I'm in for, I'm coming with a much more open attitude and respect for the course and knowing that I'm not necessarily racing against other women. It's kind of me against the course.

So I feel excited instead of nervous and I'm actually looking forward to what the mud will dish out. The reputation of this race is legendary for being super hard and now that I'm ready for that, I feel like I'll have a much better time.

Both the men's and women's fields are really strong, and they've made improvements with increased aid stations and cracking down on outside assistance, and they've worked hard to make it one of the best events in the world. The country has experienced landslides, record-breaking rain and hurricane weather in the past couple of weeks, so the course has been slightly changed, and I expect it will be even more of an adventure than the first time.

In true Costa Rican style, it just started raining tonight.

Tomorrow's stage is 104km. The race director estimated top finishing time at 6.5 hours, so I'm gauging for eight hours. This first stage has a reputation for being the make it or break it stage. It ends a lot of people's races due to mechanicals, dehydration and the sheer difficulty. So I'm treating this first day as a race in itself.