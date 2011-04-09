One more race......

Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) on the Patersberg (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

One final race and then the Classics are over for me and this part of the team. No sooner do we cross the line on Sunday in the Roubaix velodrome than the team and most of the pro peloton will shift their gaze to the Ardennes. And with that I'll be on my way back home to put my feet up and take a short holiday.

It's been a hard time for me over the last few week, from San Remo to E3, from Flanders to Roubaix - it's been tough.

To be honest I'll be happy when it's over and I'm at home.

Physically, racing periods like this are always draining. There are so many strong teams and riders and each day you're pushing yourself to the limit, whether it's in a race, training or even a rest day. You've got be switched on and tuned in throughout the period because if you take your foot off the gas just for the slightest second you've lost that momentum.

But for me this has been a tough time mentally as well as physically. I've not been up there competing in races like I should be or like I have in the past, and that's hard to take.

I'm still going into Paris-Roubaix tomorrow ready to help the team as best I can. Thor is looking really good and I'd put him and Boonen up there as the two favourites. No Cancellara I hear you ask. Well, and this is just my opinion, but I think he's going to be too heavily marked again. Riders know what he's about and they're not going to give him an inch, let alone a metre. It could be Flanders all over again for him.

And Boonen, well he's been getting better and better with each race, and since Tirreno he's really stepped up his form and game. He can win, I have no doubt.

I think it's possible we can get that win we've come close to all Spring. Thor's been up there before and been on the podium, was second last year and it's more about power and not really about exploding with pace like it was at Flanders. The same with Roger Hammod. He's like an old diesel and I know he's going to be up there in the crucial moments to help Thor like he did in 2010.

Once I get over the line tomorrow - and certainly not before - I'm going to take a short break. I'll have a holiday, build up from scratch and go from there. I'm not going to the Tour de France this year, so I'll be going for the Worlds later this season. For me that's the biggest objective for the season.

I've had to be honest with both myself and the team this Spring, and I'm just not there at the moment. In races that are around 200km I'm fine, but once it gets over that I just don't have it. I had twenty days of racing last year so I need a season to get back to where I was in 2009. Trust me though, I'll be back.

Thanks for following me during the Classics. All the fans on the road out there have been fantastic, and me and all the guys at Garmin-Cervelo really appreciate it.