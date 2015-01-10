Gunn-Rita: New challenges in a new year
MTB rider motivated for 2015 season
A New Year lies ahead of us, with new challenges, opportunities and experiences. Mostly a mix of excitement and enjoyment, but also a flavour of trepidation. I live in the belief that anything is possible if one really wants it and is prepared to work hard every day to reach the goal.
