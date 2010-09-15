Image 1 of 2 The Peanut Butter & Co./Twenty12 team poses for the camera. (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 2 of 2 The Peanut Butter & Co./Twenty12 team (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

'The Heat is On', created by BrakeThrough Media,is a docu-reality series with upcoming episodes airing on the web - a progressive way to reach a wide audience of cycling fans. The series follows The Peanut Butter & Co Twenty12 cycling team at selected events through the 2010 season. It goes inside "life on the road' with the team, providing viewers with intimate access to these amazing personalities and what their lives as athletes really looks like.

Our goal is that 'The Heat is On' become a game-changer not just for exposure and awareness around the team but, on a much higher level, for women's cycling in general by showcasing who and what makes this sport tick.

We also hope to bring greater attention and respect to female athletes and women's sports entrepreneurs through showing the next generation of leaders as they grow and develop. The ultimate focus for the series is to see it develop into a network TV series, which will put the sport of women's cycling on the map.

The trailer introduces the series, while episode one gives some unique insights into the riders' lives.

Trailer

Episode 1

