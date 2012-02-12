Becoming Mrs Van Garderen

Image 1 of 9 I'm so excited about the new season (Image credit: Exergy TWENTY12) Image 2 of 9 We've got such a great team for this season (Image credit: Exergy TWENTY12) Image 3 of 9 Do my bit to help women's cycling (Image credit: Exergy TWENTY12) Image 4 of 9 Tying the knot with Tejay (Image credit: Exergy TWENTY12) Image 5 of 9 Tejay on the podium (Image credit: Exergy TWENTY12) Image 6 of 9 Me and Tejay on our honeymoon (Image credit: Exergy TWENTY12) Image 7 of 9 Showing off my new ring (Image credit: Exergy TWENTY12) Image 8 of 9 Training with the 2012 team (Image credit: Exergy TWENTY12) Image 9 of 9 Training with the 2012 team (Image credit: Exergy TWENTY12)

A fantastic year in review! I realize that February is already well into 2012, and most people are finished refecting on the past year, but I say "better late than never." 2011 was an exciting, overwhelming, and all-around fantastic year! I have to admit that I welcomed 2012 with a little sadness as I did not want 2011 to end.

I am honored to share some of the highlights with you and tell my story of the best year ever!

July

Ok, this really begins at the end of June, but let's just file it under July. Tejay (van Garderen) had been selected to race the Tour de France for his HTC-Highroad team, which was an accomplishment in itself. But the most exciting part was that he was arriving to France an engaged man! Yes, just days before Tejay left for the Tour, he proposed, and needless to say I didn't have to think twice before I accepted!





August



