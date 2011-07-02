A good decision

Image 1 of 16 Descending the Rowena Curves along the Columbia River Gorge (Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com) Image 2 of 16 Alison Starnes and Kaitie Antonneau wait for podium after Kaities win! (Image credit: Peanut Butter & Co/TWENTY12) Image 3 of 16 Alisha Welsh and Kaitie Antonneau listen to Kristin Armstrong after preriding the prologue course (Image credit: Nicola Cranmer) Image 4 of 16 Peanut Butter & Co./Twenty12 after a successful week at Mt. Hood (Image credit: Nicola Cranmer) Image 5 of 16 Lucas Armstrong Savola always sponsor correct! (Image credit: Peanut Butter & Co/TWENTY12) Image 6 of 16 Takes some skilz to load the Felt bicycles up on the Ford van (Image credit: Peanut Butter & Co/TWENTY12) Image 7 of 16 Kaitie Antonneau takes the win at Mount Hood Cycling Classic Criterium (Image credit: Peanut Butter & Co/TWENTY12) Image 8 of 16 Kaitie Antonneau on her way to lapping the field with 3 other riders in the Mount Hood Criterium (Image credit: Peanut Butter & Co/TWENTY12) Image 9 of 16 Beautiful Hood River (Image credit: Peanut Butter & Co/TWENTY12) Image 10 of 16 Alisha thinking about how to get the Javelina out of her house! (Image credit: Peanut Butter & Co/TWENTY12) Image 11 of 16 Alisha is fueled by peanut butter (Image credit: Peanut Butter & Co/TWENTY12) Image 12 of 16 Alison Starnes on her way to podium after stage win (Image credit: Peanut Butter & Co/TWENTY12) Image 13 of 16 Alison in yellow after road stage win (Image credit: Peanut Butter & Co/TWENTY12) Image 14 of 16 Armstrong wins prologue, Clara Hughes 2nd Alison Starnes 3rd (Image credit: Peanut Butter & Co/TWENTY12) Image 15 of 16 The break races along the scenic Columbia River Gorge (Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com) Image 16 of 16 Spectacular views from the time trial course at Mount Hood Cycling Classic (Image credit: Peanut Butter & Co/TWENTY12)

As a mid-season decision the Peanut Butter and Co./Twenty12team decided to race the Mt. Hood Cycling Classic and what a good decision it turned out to be. The week leading into the race I was watching the weather forecast knowing that the Hood River area is generally known for rain and this was exactly what the forecast was calling for. However, each day as I checked the updated forecast the percentage chance of rain decreased. By the time we rolled into town, the rain had cleared out and we raced under sunny skies in one of the most beautiful places that I have ever been.







With the school visits completed, the team's focus returned to our racing plans for the week. The courses were both fun and challenging which made for some of the best racing of the 2011 season. The Peanut Butter and Co./Twenty12 girls worked like a well oiled machine. We raced up and down the Columbia River Gorge on stage one. For the stage two time trial we travelled over the bridge to Washington. Stage three was a technical downtown crit held in Hood River including one downhill 180 degree corner.

Stage four was guaranteed to be epic with 8200 ft. of climbing on the schedule. We climbed on small forest service roads covered with pine needles and moss, passing waterfalls and snow banks and had some fast twisty descents through the trees.





Racing has its ups and downs, but as for the good life, at Mt. Hood in 2011 this is it.

