Pre-race monkey brain

Cheryl Sornson's bikes get some love ahead of the Trans-Sylvania Epic (Image credit: Cheryl Sornson)

As I sit here I am unsure what to do. So what do I decide? Let us begin this thing.

The Trans-Sylvania Epic (TSE) is consuming much of my brain right now. Mostly with things such as "I have to remember this or that"; "I have this to do before..."; "I can't forget to do this when I get back..."; "I also agreed to blog, what was I thinking!"; "I'm never this much of wreck prior to 100s"; "Am I just freaking out due to my poor luck last weekend, duh that's only part of it...Top notch women's field to line up for Trans-Sylvania Epic is the main part".

All will be so much better once work is behind me, I'm on the road, and the race begins. It will be such an exciting week.

Of course, someone will win and the others will appear to have lost, but I don't think that will be the case at TSE. There will be no losers and only great memorable times shared.

The racing will be hard, competitive and will bring out the best in us all.

I'll let ya know how it goes.