Video: Giro d'Italia and the TTT

Michel Kreder, Cameron Meyer and Christian Vande Velde before the off (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

Two days before the opening Team Time Trial stage of the 2011 Giro d’Italia, Cameron Meyer reveals some of the preparations for Garmin-Cervelo’s race.

In this video, he reveals his own time trial bike, and the inside of the team’s truck, where both the team’s mechanics and soigneurs are at work.

“Normally I’m not allowed in here, this is a once-only exclusive of me getting in this truck”, he says.

“We have 60 pairs of wheels here at the Giro. Everyone has one or two time trial bikes, plus at two race bikes each, plus I’m sure there’s a few spares”

The 23-year old Australian National Time Trial Champion and current Track World Champion in team pursuit and madison is riding the Giro for the third time this year.

Throughout the Giro, he will be making video blogs for Cyclingnews, giving an insight into racing the Italian Grand Tour. You can check out Cam's website, right here.