Breck Epic Blog: Colby Pearce's pre-race thoughts

Colby Pearce racing at the Pisgah Mountain Bike Stage race in 2009. (Image credit: Jeff Zimmerman Photography / www.jeffzimmermanphotography.com)

Below are eight Haiku poems about my pre-Breck Epic preparation, including racing my first ever "hundered", the Breck 100.

race 100 miles, one day

now legs are stronger

nine hours of cycling

Wheeler trail brings a big smile

on the way downhill

my stomach empty

cram more food in my mouth

a cavernous pit

I race to Como

hot, dry, dusty road, curse cars

where is aid station?

chain dry and noisy

my bike groans under effort

I push it further

my mind goes beyond

the trail becomes only segments

for me to conquer

final singletrack

riding faster than last time

at Firecracker?

my wife she bakes cakes

chocolate cakes with frosting

buttercream frosting yum