Breck Epic Blog: Colby Pearce's pre-race thoughts
Eight Haiku poems about race preparation and his first 100-miler
Below are eight Haiku poems about my pre-Breck Epic preparation, including racing my first ever "hundered", the Breck 100.
Breck Epic recon
race 100 miles, one day
now legs are stronger
nine hours of cycling
Wheeler trail brings a big smile
on the way downhill
my stomach empty
cram more food in my mouth
a cavernous pit
I race to Como
hot, dry, dusty road, curse cars
where is aid station?
chain dry and noisy
my bike groans under effort
I push it further
my mind goes beyond
the trail becomes only segments
for me to conquer
final singletrack
riding faster than last time
at Firecracker?
my wife she bakes cakes
chocolate cakes with frosting
buttercream frosting yum
