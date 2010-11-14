Messages, music and racing the prologue

Image 1 of 5 The town church in Mucuge, Brasil (Image credit: Jason Sumner) Image 2 of 5 Recovery food. (Image credit: Jason Sumner) Image 3 of 5 A momentary quiet on the streets of Mucuge. (Image credit: Jason Sumner) Image 4 of 5 A Brasil Ride number plate (Image credit: Jason Sumner) Image 5 of 5 Bloggers Brian and Jenny Smith with the ladies of Bahia (Image credit: Jenny & Brian Smith)

Last night in the Claro Brasil ride village, I had one of the best miscommunications. In the center of the village is an open air tent, bar and music area with bean bags, couches and flax mats. I was using a grid roller and stretching when one of the race doctors came over introduced himself, asked my name, where I was from.

He asked if he could give me a message. I was befuddled but thought okay?... ( racking my brains for what the message might be) We walked over for the message, and he said we can use the couch. I was still foggy - it must be a serious message if I have to sit on the couch. I did have medical forms in my bag required by the race that I hadn't faxed in.

Meanwhile Brian was laughing behind his book at me. Message. MASSAGE! Oh well, yes, of course I want a massage! It was great.

The Claro Brasil racing kicked off at noon today with a short and t.e.c.h.n.i.c.a.l 13km prologue around the town of Mucuge.

The course had three doubletrack and singletrack sections joined by pavement, road and the cobbled streets of the village. It was an excellent course of sand, round boulder rocks and slick rock. The riding was a bit like Fruita, Colorado, and Moab's Sovereign trail.

Everyone was super excited for the race to get underway and all morning the place had been buzzing with teams getting their bikes ready and warming up. A 40-minute race is a pretty intense way to start such a long event, and it created an exciting atmosphere in the town of Mucuge with local support and spectators.

Brian and I had pre-ridden the track yesterday and knew to expect a fast and furious race. We started in third off the line behind Sonya Looney and Jeff Kerkove of Topeak, Ergon, and they gave us a great carrot to chase. It took us a bit to get our pace dialed. I think to race short and furiously was hard for both of us, as I was trying to go as fast as possible, and it took Brian a bit to get used to what that pace was. But we got better as the race went, and I felt I was riding better technically, too.

We don't have the results yet, but were pretty happy with how it went.

Tomorrow, by contrast, is 139km. It'll be a completely different style of riding. The race is starting very early at 6:00 am. It is Sunday night here tonight, and we are hoping that means a quieter night in Mucuge.

Brasil is known for its music and the weekend proved that to be true. Friday night and Saturday rocked with music from a town party that got louder and louder until 3:00 am. It sounded great but was a bit on the brutal side for us racers sleeping in the tents.

Tomorrow is Brian's birthday, so wish us luck as we celebrate Claro Brasil in riding style!

Thanks for reading.

Cheers,

Jenny Smith