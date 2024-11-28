How to turn on notifications for Cyclingnews

By
published

Make sure you stay on top of the latest from the world of cycling with Cyclingnews notifications

xxx compets during womens C1-2-3 3000m individual pursuit track cycling on day 1 of the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games the Olympic Velodrome on September 8, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Rio de Janeiro.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you’re keen to keep up to date with all the latest news from the world of cycling, then Cyclingnews notifications will ensure you never miss a thing. 

You’ll likely see a message appear when browsing Cyclingnews asking if you’d like to receive notifications from us. If so, click ‘Allow’ and you’ll begin to receive occasional messages from us about key stories and features we think you might enjoy.

Image 1 of 4
Click on the View site information icon
Click on the View site information icon(Image credit: Future)
Image 1 of 4
Tap on the Site information button to the left of the address bar
Tap on the Site information button to the left of the address bar(Image credit: Future)
Image 1 of 5
Click on the Safari button in the top left corner
Click on the Safari button in the top left corner(Image credit: Future)
Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.