Priority e-Classic Plus ebike review: Easy, mellow cruising on a budget

The Priority e-Classic Plus ebike won't be for everyone. It struggles to get up hills and the top speed is downright slow compared to many American ebike options. In the right situation though, none of that matters. It never feels unreasonably fast, it's light, stylish, and generally a joy to be on.

You can trust Cyclingnews Our experts spend countless hours testing cycling tech and will always share honest, unbiased advice to help you choose. Find out more about how we test.

In the United States the attitude tends to be bigger is better. Many of the electric bikes available top out at 28 mph and they've got huge motors with heavy batteries. It took some serious deep diving to find a collection of stylish and well designed options when we put together our list of the best budget electric bikes . Even among that list though, there are an awful lot of class 3 options and the experience isn't always quite what everyone wants.

Tech Specs: Priority e-Classic Plus ebike Price: $1699 Frame: Aluminium Size: Small/Medium or Medium/Large in step over frame Weight: 49lbs Groupset: Gates Carbon Drive Belt with Shimano Nexus Gearing: Gear ratio 1 - 0.733, Gear ratio 2 - 1, Gear ratio 3 - 1.364 Tyres: 700c x 38mm, Puncture Protection Layer

There's a new option though and it's from a New York based brand that specialises in belt drive bikes. The Priority e-Classic Plus is a different kind of bike. The top speed is lower, it's lightweight, and it's designed as much for cruising to dinner as it is for any kind of serious commute. Style is an important part of the overall experience and there are a lot of little details clearly aimed at a less serious experience. When I talk about ebikes, this is the kind of bike I love to recommend to people.

As much as I like a bike like this though, there are limitations to the Priority e-Classic Plus. To find out what it can do, I took it through the city to meet friends and eat dinner; I took it to the supermarket to fill up a backpack full of groceries and I also took it way out of its comfort zone. Taking a three speed cruiser bike up a hill I use for hill repeats felt a bit ridiculous but now I'm ready to tell you how this bike does on a sustained 12% climb. If you are looking for an inexpensive ebike that lets you leave your car at home, keep reading to see if the Priority e-Classic Plus is the right option for you.

Class 1 bikes are less powerful but feel much more comfortable to ride (Image credit: Josh Ross)

Design and aesthetics

A big part of the Priority brand identity is style. The Priority e-Classic Plus ebike is a high style bike. You'll either love that or not but it's a fact. The bike is available in both a step through and step over version but they are both pretty similar. The main triangle features a steep slope to the top tube and it's just a matter of choosing if it's steep enough to hit the seat tube half way down or a bit higher up.

If you pick the step-over version, like my review example, then you'll have an option of two sizes. The smaller of the two lists the rider height as 5'6" - 5'10" while the larger spec is 5'11" - 6'3." There are also two colours available with a choice of either a matte black or gloss blue covering a 6061 aluminium alloy frame and a steel fork. The included front and rear composite mudguards/fenders use the same colour as the rest of the bike.

Further pushing the style element is a liberal use of both chrome and tan throughout. The seatpost and swept back cruiser handlebars are both high shine chrome. The double kickstand and crank are not chrome but do match with a matte silver finish while the The generously wide and padded saddle is where you might first notice the other accent colour. Covering the saddle and hand grips is a tan faux leather and the tyres are 700x38mm in a natural rubber colour.

In terms of components, it's the standard bike parts that set Priority apart. There are no chains found here but rather a Gates carbon belt drive. There's no maintenance needed and you'll never get grease on your clothes but you do need an internal hub to handle a gates system. In this case Priority uses a Shimano Nexus 3-speed system with a twist grip shifter up front.The brakes are hydraulic with a 180mm front rotor and 160mm rear.

On the electric side of things, the Priority e-Classic Plus ebike is a fairly standard system for inexpensive ebikes. The motor sits in the front wheel and there is an anti rotation washer to keep the wheel from loosening due to torque. The system uses a 36V 250W Hub Motor powered by a 374Wh, 36V, 10.4Ah battery integrated into the downtube. The battery is removable with a key and will charge both in and out of the frame. The display sits on the left handlebar and shows speed, battery, and assist level. There's also a walking mode and a front light that's controllable through the display. The rear brake light is always active and this is a class 1 system so you won't find a throttle.

Image 1 of 3 Priority uses an off-the-shelf motor system that's common in a variety of applications (Image credit: Josh Ross) These types of motors don't work with thru axles but Priority uses an anti-rotation washer to keep the system safe with the steel fork and quick release dropouts (Image credit: Josh Ross) Like the rest of the ebike components, the display is simple and off the shelf (Image credit: Josh Ross)

Performance

The Priority e-Classic Plus ebike is a cadence based system with three levels of motor assist. What that really means is that your top speed is set by choosing a motor assist level. In the most powerful mode, top speed on the flats is a little under 20mph and it takes some time to get up to that top speed. You have to turn the pedals to keep going but you will have long since outrun the gearing available. If you are using it like this, you'll sit back and enjoy the scenery from a comfortable upright position, slowly rotating the pedals with no resistance while the motor does the work of driving you forward.

If you were to want to actually do some work with the bike, you'd need to choose a lower assistance mode. Once you got to the top speed the motor would cut out and you'd be free to continue to pedal and go faster. Keep in mind though, this is a cruiser bike. I was able to pedal it when I wanted to but it's not exactly designed for aggressive riding. I suspect the only time most people would find themselves doing much work is up a hill.

You don't have to do work up a hill but I did want to test the system since this is a question I get asked often about ebikes. I want to be clear right away that if you are looking to load this bike down with groceries and pedal up any kind of serious hill, you should look elsewhere. I took the Priority e-Classic Plus on a hill near my house that is just under 2 miles / 3.2 km with an average grade of 6.2% but a few places where it's double that. Even with no weight on the bike it was clearly out of its element.

There's nothing stopping you from pedalling hard up a hill. If you do, the motor will be at your back making it easier and causing you to go faster. It's hard to stand up though and the upright position with swept bars isn't super conducive to hard pedalling while sitting. After testing that it was possible to use your legs and get help, I tested what the bike would do with as little help as possible.

Image 1 of 3 A belt drive means no grease on your clothes and no maintenance, this is a bike you can just ride and not worry about (Image credit: Josh Ross) There are gears but everything is internal on the rear hub (Image credit: Josh Ross) With no throttle it's nice to be able to switch to an easier gear while stopped and start out easy (Image credit: Josh Ross)

If you rely only on the motor to carry you and the 49lb / 22.2 kg bike up a 12% grade, it will slow down drastically. The three speed Shimano hub doesn't always like to shift under power but it does have an impressive easiest gear. In the easiest gear you can keep from pushing too hard and the motor will do most of the work, just not fast. In the steepest parts of the hill, the speeds dropped as low as 6.5 mph / 10.5 kph and that's with no extra weight. Doing that much work also took a pretty heavy toll on battery life. After only a few miles, I was already missing a chunk off the battery meter, likely dropping the overall distance down towards the 20 mile side of the 20-60 mile range.

The descent was also a good test. Coasting down the hill at roughly 40mph / 64kph, the bike felt fine. I didn't feel any odd vibrations or anything out of the ordinary at all. Brake power felt more than fine and actually quite generous. I suspect that most people won't find themselves going that fast on a descent but it's nice to know it will handle it fine if you do.

Back on the flats, the experience feels a lot more natural. You can shift without moving so even though there’s no throttle, shift to the easiest gear and it’s easy to pull away from a light. If you forget to do it before stopping, just shift while waiting. If you find yourself out after dark, there’s a brake light to let other road users know what you are up to and there’s a headlight to help you see the road ahead.

Image 1 of 5 Although it's perhaps nothing special, including lights in the package is a nice touch (Image credit: Josh Ross) The rear light turns on with the front but it's always active as a brake light (Image credit: Josh Ross) All of the wiring is tidy and the lights integrate into the rest of the electronics seamlessly (Image credit: Josh Ross) For those worried about brake power, Priority uses a 180mm rotor upfront and 160mm in the rear (Image credit: Josh Ross) The system is hydraulic and uses mineral oil for ease of maintenance (Image credit: Josh Ross)

Verdict

The Priority e-Classic Plus ebike isn't right for everyone. If you are looking for an electric bike to help you get heavy loads up steep hills, this isn't the right bike. On the other hand if you'd like something stylish, low maintenance, and fun to handle short commutes that's where this bike shines. Small supermarket trips and date night street food runs are where I'll be using this bike.

It would be an excellent choice, local laws permitting, for young riders as well. The low top speed and class 1 designation mean it never feels like you are riding too fast and the low overall weight makes it easy to move around. Mild hills and flat rides are where it does the best work and, while there are more powerful bikes in the same price range, a belt drive means low maintenance and never worrying about grease on your clothes.

Image 1 of 6 The battery integrates into the frame but it's removable with a key (Image credit: Josh Ross) You can charge the battery either on or off the frame (Image credit: Josh Ross) Although the bike isn't too heavy for a traditional kickstand, a dual leg system makes it very easy to live with (Image credit: Josh Ross) Tyres are less important in this context but 38mm wide and high puncture protection should keep you rolling and comfortable (Image credit: Josh Ross) Not exactly a performance saddle but a big comfy perch on a cruiser bike is a perfect match (Image credit: Josh Ross) Front and rear mudguards/fenders not only look great in this context but also add to the utility this bike offers (Image credit: Josh Ross)