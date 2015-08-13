Trending

2015 Women's USA Pro Challenge stage 3 preview

Golden Criterium

Image 1 of 2

2015 Women's USA Pro Challenge map for stage 3

(Image credit: USA Pro Challenge)
Image 2 of 2

2015 Women's USA Pro Challenge profile for stage 3

(Image credit: USA Pro Challenge)

The inaugural Women's USA Pro Challenge concludes with a high-speed, L-shaped criterium in Golden with little elevation gain, but enough to sap the legs during the hour-long stage.

