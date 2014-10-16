Image 1 of 9 Brian Matter Tackles the “Roots of All Evil” (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 2 of 9 Cole House Tries to Shake Tristan Schouten (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 3 of 9 Joseph Maloney Rolls Through the Roots (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 4 of 9 Justin Piontek Descends With No Fear (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 5 of 9 Leia Schneeberger Tries to Bridge the Gap (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 6 of 9 Lori Sable Prepares for the Log Jump (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 7 of 9 Cooper Dendel Take the Log Jump (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 8 of 9 Cooper Dendel Leads Across the Bridge (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 9 of 9 Brian Matter Holds Off Nathan Guerra (Image credit: Extreme Photography)

Another cross country mountain bike series closed its books for 2014 this past weekend. The nationally recognized Wisconsin Off Road Series (WORS) held its finale on Sunday in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. The Sheboygan Bicycle Company MTB Challenge has been the closer for WORS for many years and remains a favorite for hundreds of participants. With perfect weather and trail conditions, racers prepared for what would prove to be a fast and exhilarating competition.

Young pro female rider Cooper Dendel (Quick Stop Bike Shop) has been the overall points leader since she beat out Abigail Strigel (Honey Stinger/Bontrager) at the WORS opener in Iola. Strigel had been the overall series winner for the past several years, but did not compete in enough races this season to overtake Dendel in series points.

Dendel actually had enough points that she could not have been caught, even before the finale in Sheboygan. For her, the race was about having fun and spending one last day tearing up the trails with her friends. While spending a lot of the race battling with Strigel, Cooper was able to break away on the slick rock section that precedes the famous "Equalizer" climb. The Equalizer is a spectator hot spot that faces riders against the forces of nature while they try to climb without falling backwards. It is the mountain bike equivalent of a dirt bike trials run, where successful climbers get a fresh $5 bill at the top as long as they do not put a foot down.

Dendel opened the gap and a snafu left Strigel farther back than she would have preferred. Finishing second was Leia Schneeberger (Magnus). A recent addition to the Cat 1/Pro field, Schneeberger proved herself quite worthy after recently moving up from Women’s Open Class in her last race. This was her best finish to date, even beating out Lori Sable (Pedal Moraine), a regular to the podium, who finished in third.

The men's pro race race was a heated battle for a spectacular final event of the season. An early lead was taken by Cole House (Intelligentsia Coffee/Broken Spoke) with Tristan Schouten (Rolf Prima/Attitude Sports) hot on his wheel. Following closely were Nathan Guerra (Vision Cycling/Attitude Sports), Brian Matter (KS Energy Services/Team WI), Joseph Maloney (KS Energy Services/Team WI) and Justin Piontek (Adventure 212/Specialized).

According to House, several of the leaders were taking turns attacking the group for a break away. Matter sat back for the first few laps, following at around fourth place. House and Schouten got tangled up in what was most likely a failed pass attempt. The incident left Schouten unable to finish with what appeared to be a separated shoulder.

Further mishaps left Guerra dropping from the lead group after flatting in a water crossing. This left a much smaller lead group. Matter, much like Dendel, already had the series victory clinched before arriving at the venue. But, the Sheboygan local had never before taken the top spot on his own home course. This was the only WORS race that he had yet to conquer.

Knowing that Cole House is a very dominant sprinter, Matter’s strategy was to put some gap on him before arriving at the finish line. House has out-sprinted Matter on this course before and Matter did not want to repeat history. House was right there to grab the second step of the podium while Matter’s teammate, Joseph Maloney finished in third. Justin Piontek came in fourth

The WORS season is never over until they have their famous awards banquet. The last stop before off season training is a dinner and social gathering for all of the series racers.

Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brian Matter (KS Energy Services / Team WI) 1:41:03 2 Cole House (Intelligentsiacoffee / Broken) 0:00:41 3 Joseph Maloney (KS Energy Services/Team Wiscon) 0:03:45 4 Justin Piontek (Adventure 212 / Specialized) 0:05:34 5 Trevor Olson (Team 360 P/B Kickapoo Coffee) 0:07:08 6 Corey Stelljes (5 Nines Motorless Motion) 0:07:11 7 Ben Senkerik (Team Extreme) 0:08:24 8 Ray Nelson (Treadhead Cycling) 0:08:24 9 Fletcher Arlen (Midwest Devo) 0:10:14 10 Kyle Russ 0:10:32 11 David Carew (Wheel and Sprocket) 0:11:45 12 Ted Hanes (Fond Du Lac Cyclery) 0:12:28 13 Maxwell Anderson (LAPT/Wilde) 0:12:34 14 Chris Peariso (Adventure 212 / Specialized) 0:12:38 15 Joshua Meyer (Heavy Pedal Velo Club) 0:13:14 16 Cory Samz (2 Rivers Racing Collective) 0:13:48 17 John Wypiszinski (Titletown Flyers/Wiara Invest) 0:14:12 18 Carlos Haeckel (Colectivo Coffee Team) 0:14:51 19 Greg Jones (Junk) 0:15:08 20 Jason Balden (KS Energy Services/Team Wiscon) 0:15:19 21 John Shull (Alberto's) 0:16:15 22 Michael Humpal (Race Pace / Specialized) 0:16:20 23 Mike Budd (Team Wheel & Sprocket) 0:17:13 24 Brett May (All Spoked Up) 0:18:18 25 Kyle Jacobson (Linear Sport MTB / TREK) 0:18:48 26 Matt Muraski 0:18:55 27 Martin Reza (bike connection) 0:19:02 28 Tim Scanley (Colectivo Coffee) 0:19:25 29 Tony Wagner (Bikes LTD/Scenic Concepts) 0:19:39 30 Scott Cole (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:19:47 31 Tyler Gauthier (Bike Marquette Quick Stop) 0:20:19 32 Nathan Guerra (Vision Cycling/Attitude Sports) 0:20:29 33 David Poulton (Activator) 0:20:30 34 Jerrod Collier (Treadhead Cycling) 0:20:51 35 Taylor Bogdanske (SixFifty / Wheel & Sprocket) 0:21:40 36 Kurt Schwiesow (Tower Clock Eye/Pedal & Paddle) 0:24:03 37 Chris Fellows (J&R Cycle Lombard IL) 0:27:42 38 Mikey Verhagen (Linear Sport MTB / TREK) 0:42:44

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cooper Dendel (Quick Stop Bike Shop) 1:30:22 2 Leia Schneeberger (Magnus) 0:07:29 3 Lori Sable (Pedal Moraine) 0:08:15 4 Madeleine Puissant (Linear Sport MTB / TREK) 0:08:16 5 Michelle Peariso (Adventure 212 / Specialized) 0:13:22 6 Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212 / Specialized) 0:13:23 7 Rachael Jensen (RACC) 0:18:55 8 Jeanne Hornak (Vision Cyclingt Vision) 0:21:12 9 Abigail Strigel (Honey Stinger /Bontrager) 0:33:56

Cat. 1 Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Justin Wentworth (FCYCT-The Scarlet Knights) 1:34:31 2 Jonathan Wollner (Team Extreme) 0:02:59

Cat. 1/2 Men open # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dan Tavela (Treadhead Cycling) 1:35:39 2 Steve Jeske (Pedal Moraine) 0:01:12 3 Eric Weidman (Muddy Cup) 0:01:56 4 Christopher Gabrielson (Baraboo SharksTwin Six) 0:02:22 5 Jeff Steckbauer (Rib Mnt Cycles) 0:03:19 6 Aaron Brandt (Mile High) 0:04:16 7 Chack Girkins (Wade'z Bike Shop) 0:05:52 8 Jose Rodriguez 0:06:09 9 Brian Coppock (Titletown Flyers) 0:23:46 10 Aaron Fleming (Michael's Cycles / JVC) 0:27:15

Cat. 1/2 open women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 April Dombrowski (Team SixFifty/Wheel & Sprocket) 1:12:28 2 Wendy Gaddey 0:04:26 3 Sarah Richter (Hollander Benelux Racing) 0:10:52 4 Amy Henning 0:11:56