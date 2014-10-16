Trending

Dendel wins WORS finale and overall

Matter takes the win in the men's race

Another cross country mountain bike series closed its books for 2014 this past weekend. The nationally recognized Wisconsin Off Road Series (WORS) held its finale on Sunday in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. The Sheboygan Bicycle Company MTB Challenge has been the closer for WORS for many years and remains a favorite for hundreds of participants. With perfect weather and trail conditions, racers prepared for what would prove to be a fast and exhilarating competition.

Young pro female rider Cooper Dendel (Quick Stop Bike Shop) has been the overall points leader since she beat out Abigail Strigel (Honey Stinger/Bontrager) at the WORS opener in Iola. Strigel had been the overall series winner for the past several years, but did not compete in enough races this season to overtake Dendel in series points.

Dendel actually had enough points that she could not have been caught, even before the finale in Sheboygan. For her, the race was about having fun and spending one last day tearing up the trails with her friends. While spending a lot of the race battling with Strigel, Cooper was able to break away on the slick rock section that precedes the famous "Equalizer" climb. The Equalizer is a spectator hot spot that faces riders against the forces of nature while they try to climb without falling backwards. It is the mountain bike equivalent of a dirt bike trials run, where successful climbers get a fresh $5 bill at the top as long as they do not put a foot down.

Dendel opened the gap and a snafu left Strigel farther back than she would have preferred. Finishing second was Leia Schneeberger (Magnus). A recent addition to the Cat 1/Pro field, Schneeberger proved herself quite worthy after recently moving up from Women’s Open Class in her last race. This was her best finish to date, even beating out Lori Sable (Pedal Moraine), a regular to the podium, who finished in third.

The men's pro race race was a heated battle for a spectacular final event of the season. An early lead was taken by Cole House (Intelligentsia Coffee/Broken Spoke) with Tristan Schouten (Rolf Prima/Attitude Sports) hot on his wheel. Following closely were Nathan Guerra (Vision Cycling/Attitude Sports), Brian Matter (KS Energy Services/Team WI), Joseph Maloney (KS Energy Services/Team WI) and Justin Piontek (Adventure 212/Specialized).

According to House, several of the leaders were taking turns attacking the group for a break away. Matter sat back for the first few laps, following at around fourth place. House and Schouten got tangled up in what was most likely a failed pass attempt. The incident left Schouten unable to finish with what appeared to be a separated shoulder.

Further mishaps left Guerra dropping from the lead group after flatting in a water crossing. This left a much smaller lead group. Matter, much like Dendel, already had the series victory clinched before arriving at the venue. But, the Sheboygan local had never before taken the top spot on his own home course. This was the only WORS race that he had yet to conquer.

Knowing that Cole House is a very dominant sprinter, Matter’s strategy was to put some gap on him before arriving at the finish line. House has out-sprinted Matter on this course before and Matter did not want to repeat history. House was right there to grab the second step of the podium while Matter’s teammate, Joseph Maloney finished in third. Justin Piontek came in fourth

The WORS season is never over until they have their famous awards banquet. The last stop before off season training is a dinner and social gathering for all of the series racers.

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brian Matter (KS Energy Services / Team WI)1:41:03
2Cole House (Intelligentsiacoffee / Broken)0:00:41
3Joseph Maloney (KS Energy Services/Team Wiscon)0:03:45
4Justin Piontek (Adventure 212 / Specialized)0:05:34
5Trevor Olson (Team 360 P/B Kickapoo Coffee)0:07:08
6Corey Stelljes (5 Nines Motorless Motion)0:07:11
7Ben Senkerik (Team Extreme)0:08:24
8Ray Nelson (Treadhead Cycling)0:08:24
9Fletcher Arlen (Midwest Devo)0:10:14
10Kyle Russ0:10:32
11David Carew (Wheel and Sprocket)0:11:45
12Ted Hanes (Fond Du Lac Cyclery)0:12:28
13Maxwell Anderson (LAPT/Wilde)0:12:34
14Chris Peariso (Adventure 212 / Specialized)0:12:38
15Joshua Meyer (Heavy Pedal Velo Club)0:13:14
16Cory Samz (2 Rivers Racing Collective)0:13:48
17John Wypiszinski (Titletown Flyers/Wiara Invest)0:14:12
18Carlos Haeckel (Colectivo Coffee Team)0:14:51
19Greg Jones (Junk)0:15:08
20Jason Balden (KS Energy Services/Team Wiscon)0:15:19
21John Shull (Alberto's)0:16:15
22Michael Humpal (Race Pace / Specialized)0:16:20
23Mike Budd (Team Wheel & Sprocket)0:17:13
24Brett May (All Spoked Up)0:18:18
25Kyle Jacobson (Linear Sport MTB / TREK)0:18:48
26Matt Muraski0:18:55
27Martin Reza (bike connection)0:19:02
28Tim Scanley (Colectivo Coffee)0:19:25
29Tony Wagner (Bikes LTD/Scenic Concepts)0:19:39
30Scott Cole (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:19:47
31Tyler Gauthier (Bike Marquette Quick Stop)0:20:19
32Nathan Guerra (Vision Cycling/Attitude Sports)0:20:29
33David Poulton (Activator)0:20:30
34Jerrod Collier (Treadhead Cycling)0:20:51
35Taylor Bogdanske (SixFifty / Wheel & Sprocket)0:21:40
36Kurt Schwiesow (Tower Clock Eye/Pedal & Paddle)0:24:03
37Chris Fellows (J&R Cycle Lombard IL)0:27:42
38Mikey Verhagen (Linear Sport MTB / TREK)0:42:44

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cooper Dendel (Quick Stop Bike Shop)1:30:22
2Leia Schneeberger (Magnus)0:07:29
3Lori Sable (Pedal Moraine)0:08:15
4Madeleine Puissant (Linear Sport MTB / TREK)0:08:16
5Michelle Peariso (Adventure 212 / Specialized)0:13:22
6Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212 / Specialized)0:13:23
7Rachael Jensen (RACC)0:18:55
8Jeanne Hornak (Vision Cyclingt Vision)0:21:12
9Abigail Strigel (Honey Stinger /Bontrager)0:33:56

Cat. 1 Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Justin Wentworth (FCYCT-The Scarlet Knights)1:34:31
2Jonathan Wollner (Team Extreme)0:02:59

Cat. 1/2 Men open
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dan Tavela (Treadhead Cycling)1:35:39
2Steve Jeske (Pedal Moraine)0:01:12
3Eric Weidman (Muddy Cup)0:01:56
4Christopher Gabrielson (Baraboo SharksTwin Six)0:02:22
5Jeff Steckbauer (Rib Mnt Cycles)0:03:19
6Aaron Brandt (Mile High)0:04:16
7Chack Girkins (Wade'z Bike Shop)0:05:52
8Jose Rodriguez0:06:09
9Brian Coppock (Titletown Flyers)0:23:46
10Aaron Fleming (Michael's Cycles / JVC)0:27:15

Cat. 1/2 open women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1April Dombrowski (Team SixFifty/Wheel & Sprocket)1:12:28
2Wendy Gaddey0:04:26
3Sarah Richter (Hollander Benelux Racing)0:10:52
4Amy Henning0:11:56

Cat. 2 comp men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Spiro1:25:23
2Cole Jacobsen (Titletown Flyers)0:04:52
3Ryan Rollins (Linear Sport MTB/Trek)0:05:44
4Shane Veldhuizen (JB Bicycles/ Funk)0:06:18
5Martin Tank II (All Spoked Up / Norway)0:06:25
6Ken Naef (JB Cycleks)0:06:37
7Benjamin Neubauer (Winnebago Bicycle)0:07:28
8Christopher Richmond (Heavy Pedal Velo Club)0:07:51
9Eric Stanke (Broken Spoke Cycling Team)0:08:47
10Jason Gibson (TwinSix Metal Gear N Up)0:08:58
11Roger Lundsten (Team 360 P/B Kickapoo Coffee)0:09:09
12William Ringenoldus (Wadez Bike Shop)0:09:09
13Dan Szczepanski (Bel Gioioso Titletown Flyers)0:09:09
14Neil Zacharek0:09:15
15Ryan Durepo (Rynopower)0:09:26
16Scott Trierweiler (Broken Spoke cycles)0:10:10
17Wally Kunstman (Bikes Limited LTD)0:10:11
18Krystian Pac (RBiKES.com-POLSKA)0:10:53
19Jason Ruesch (Rib Mountain Cycle)0:10:53
20Roy Bailey (Brazen Dropouts)0:11:12
21Michael Carney (Flatlandia)0:11:16
22Brian Paterson (Vision / Attitude Sports)0:11:33
23George Kapitz (Broken Spoke Cycling Team)0:11:37
24Matthew Paterson (Vision / Attitude Sports)0:11:40
25Stephen Kobs (Team Pedal Moraine)0:12:12
26Dave Blanke (The Bike Haven)0:12:13
27Kevin Lewis0:12:15
28Derrick Reinke (JVC / MichaelsCycles)0:12:29
29Aaron Roecker (Sixfifty)0:12:49
30Brett Edgerle0:13:32
31Bob Callaway (Team 360 p/b Kickapoo Coffee)0:13:47
32Michael Garner0:14:07
33Chris Roddick (2 Rivers Race Collective)0:14:30
34Tyler Welnak (mountainbikeradio)0:15:20
35Sean Shields (HCC)0:16:09
36Carl Morse (Sixfifty Wheel& Sprocket)0:17:05
37Cory Marty (Twin Six)0:18:10
38Christopher St. Clair (Milwaukee Bicycle Co. Racing)0:18:10
39Todd Fletcher (Vision / Attitude Sports)0:19:14
40Brad Tennis (Sharks)0:22:10
41Matthew Tucker (2 Rivers Racing)0:22:40
42Michael Jeschke (Colectivo Coffee)0:23:40
43Kenny Peterson (Eriks Bike Club/Eriks Bike Sho)0:32:27

