Image 1 of 6 Brian Matter maintains control and the lead through the rocks (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 2 of 6 Robin Williams impresses the fans (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 3 of 6 Amber Markey navigates single track with ease (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 4 of 6 Matt Shriver leads Nathan Guerra into the rock garden (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 5 of 6 Big turnout in the junior start (Image credit: Dave Reich) Image 6 of 6 Fast descent from Nathan Guerra (Image credit: Extreme Photography)

Treadfest this weekend marked the 10th race for the 2012 Subaru Wisconsin Off Road Series (WORS). Brian Matter came out to hammer one last nail in the coffin, with a first place overall finish likely; while Amber Markey proved that she is a force to be reckoned with, winning her second consecutive WORS race.

Men

As the elite and Cat. 1 men and women lined up for the start of the elite series race, they got a good look at their first challenge to conquer, the start climb. Spectators lined the slope all the way to the top. This steep incline was only the first in a series of three hills before descending into the singletrack.

The best climbers took their early lead and used that strategy to hold their position into the tight and rocky singletrack. Expert hole shot sprinter, Matt Shriver recalled, "You definitely want to have a fast start and then stay out of trouble." The men formed a lead pack early on, including the winner of the event, Brian Matter (Gear Grinder). Matter was joined by Matt Shriver (Honey Stinger/Bontrager), Nathan Guerra (Vision/Wheel & Sprocket), Cole House (Competitive Cyclist/ 616) and Mike Phillips (Adventure 212/Specialized).

In the following laps, Matter, Shriver and Guerra broke away. As the fatigue started to set in, Matter widened his gap to take one last victory for his season before turning his focus to the Chequamegon 40 in Hayward, Wisconsin and Cyclo-cross Nationals, held in Madison, Wisconsin. Shriver finished shortly after Matter, taking the second step on the podium with Guerra coming back strong to finish in third.

Women

Not to be outdone, some the fastest women in the area proved their strength. Off the start, Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized), Lori Sable (K9 Dynamics) and Robin Williams (Mercy-Specialized) took the lead through the first hills with Amber Markey (Magnus) sitting in fourth.

A few miles in, the women cruised through one of the favorite spots for spectators, the rock garden. Photographers and fans watched as the course separated the brave from the timid. Strong technical riders like Sable flowed through this section without hesitation. But in reality, it is a menacing formation that is quite intimidating.

Markey made a bold statement that she is a serious contender by winning her fourth WORS race in her first season as a Cat. 1 racer. Following shortly behind Markey to finish second was Williams, who comes all the way from Iowa to compete in the WORS races. She says that "the courses are always amazing. Nice combination of singletrack, climbing, double track. They're just put together really, really well." Sable also grabbed another medal for her collection finishing third place. It was a close finish for the women with less than one minute between first and third places.

Racers gathered in the scenic and relaxing town of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin for Treadfest. Lake Geneva hides a little gem for cycling enthusiasts. Tucked away in the back of the Grand Geneva Resort, past the banquet halls, past the private airport and seated up against a gorgeous golf course sits a ski hill. In the summer months it is not open for public riding. So, for most WORS-heads it is a rare treat to ride these private trails. And like any delicacy, having it only once a year is what makes it so desirable. This also has a tendency to even the playing field a bit. Most racers don't get the whole summer to practice and memorize every inch of dirt. Pre-riding is, for many, the only time to ride here aside from the race. But that didn't stop the contenders from giving it 110 percent and putting the pedal to the floor.

The next WORS event will be the Bear Paw Outdoor Rock & Roll in White Lake, Wisconsin on September 30.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brian Matter (Gear Grinder) 1:48:18 2 Matt Shriver (HoneyStinger/Bontrager) 0:00:53 3 Nathan Guerra (Vision/Wheel &Sprocket) 0:01:54 4 Cole House (Competitive cyclist) 0:02:30 5 Mike Phillips (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:03:03 6 Corey Stelljes (The Bike Hub/Specialized) 0:03:45 7 Kevin McConnell (Mercy-Specialized) 0:03:58 8 Justin Piontek (The Bike Hub/Specialized) 0:04:02 9 Isaac Neff (Williamson Bicycle Works) 0:04:17 10 Ray Nelson (Treadhead Cycling) 0:04:36 11 Tyler Gauthier (Culvers Racing) 0:04:40 12 Michael Naughton (Wheel Werks/Gore) 0:05:38 13 Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:07:29 14 Joseph Maloney (KS Energy Services) 0:07:44 15 Brian Heifner (Magnus) 0:08:02 16 Trevor Olson (Muddy Cup) 0:09:14 17 Paul Mumford (Chicago CuttinCrew) 0:09:30 18 Jeff Melcher (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:09:54 19 Jacob Groethe (Badger Velo Club) 0:10:38 20 Michael Hemme (Half Acre) 0:10:49 21 Ted Hanes (Fond du Lac Cyclery) 0:10:54 22 Ronald Stawicki (Polska) 0:11:02 23 Tim Racette (KS Energy Service) 0:11:06 24 Jw Miller 0:11:28 25 Ryan Baumann (Titletown Flyers) 0:13:22 26 John Shull (EXPO) 0:13:44 27 Kyle Warras (EXPO Racing) 0:14:33 28 Michael Dutczak (South Chicago Wheelman) 0:15:43 29 Chris Tries (south shore cyclery) 0:16:24 30 Bill Nigh (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:16:48 31 Carlos Haeckel (Alterra Coffee/W85) 0:17:52 32 John Lirette (Unattached) 0:18:12 33 Greg Jones 0:19:12 34 Nicholas Holzem (Sprocketz) 0:19:34 35 Dan Schaefer (Team Fond du Lac Cyclery) 0:20:00 36 Eric Stull (Team 360 / LAXVelo) 37 Myles Beach (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:21:06 38 John Wypiszinski (Titletown Flyers) 0:21:18 39 Scott Neperud (Magnus) 0:21:52 40 Michael Humpal (Specialized) 0:22:36 41 Karl Tillman (Team 360 / LAXVelo) 0:22:55 42 Bryan Frazier (Baraboo Sharks) 0:23:23 43 Mitch Moen (r-bikes) 0:24:22 44 Steve Schafer 0:24:46 45 David Bender (JVC/Michaels Cycle's) 0:25:24 46 Jose Barraza (CC Barrazacycles) 0:26:38 47 Luke Holtan (Velo Trocodero) 0:27:30 48 Dan Tavela (Treadhead Cycling) 0:31:31 49 Tim Scanley (Alterra Coffee) 0:34:45

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amber Markey (Magnus) 1:41:30 2 Robin Williams (Mercy-Specialized) 0:00:32 3 Lori Sable (K9 Dynamics) 0:00:51 4 Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:03:42 5 Leia Schneeberger (Magnus) 0:04:37 6 Brittany McConnell (Mercy-Specialized) 0:06:31 7 Denise Coppock (Titletown Flyers) 0:08:51 8 Jennifer Whitedog (BikesLTD/ScenicConcepts) 0:21:12

Cat. 1 Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brett Poulton (Expo) 1:31:25 2 Andrew Senderhauf (Wheel and Sprocket) 0:03:31 3 Lionel Rocheleau (RACC) 0:04:39 4 Parker McColl 0:05:49

Cat. 1 Junior women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Corrie Osborne (Team Extreme) 1:14:51 2 Moriah Griesbach (Point Pursuit) 0:01:44 3 Emily Shull (EXPO) 0:15:57

Cat. 1/2 Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joshua Blum (Team 360 / Mt Borah) 1:36:00 2 Mark Melton (Kegels) 0:00:56 3 Doug Bailey (Trek Midwest Team) 0:02:07 4 Brad Keyes (CarboRocket) 0:02:39 5 Andrew Peterson (Iowa City Cycling Club) 0:03:45 6 Zach Giffey 0:04:55 7 Andrew Wilcox-Hull 0:05:43 8 Steve Forss (Kegels) 0:06:51 9 Steven Schaefer 0:09:00 10 Jeff Dullard (Mercy Specialized) 0:10:27 11 Steve Jeske (Pedal Moraine) 0:11:44 12 Jeff Steckbauer (Rib Mnt Cycles) 0:11:50 13 Lowell Johnson Jr 0:12:12 14 Jesse Jaehning (Bikes Limited) 0:19:38 15 John Firak (Flatlandia) 0:26:26

Cat. 1/2 Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Heather Stelljes 1:17:16 2 Cassey Lynn (Kuhl) 0:00:55 3 Cyndi Ehrike (Safe Wheels MTB Racing Team) 0:03:34 4 Wendy Gaddey (Alberto's Sport) 0:04:16

Cat. 2 Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Riley (Trek) 1:35:43 2 Todd Gillihan (Iowa City Mercy Specialized) 0:00:46 3 Jimmy Toombs (Eriks Bikes n Boards) 0:00:54 4 Cory Samz (Heavy Pedal) 0:00:59 5 David Poulton (Activatorng Club) 0:01:02 6 Christopher Schmidt (Treadhead Cycling) 0:01:22 7 Ben Schreiber (Team Fond du Lac Cyclery) 0:02:17 8 Stathy Touloumis (Albertos Sport) 0:02:18 9 Seth Eckert (Trek Midwest) 0:02:26 10 Roger Lundsten (360 Reelestate) 0:02:31 11 Ken Naef (Titletown Flyers) 0:02:40 12 Stephen Kobs (Team Pedal Moraine) 13 Joshua Meyer (Heavy Pedal Velo Club) 0:02:57 14 Neil Zacharek (Bikes Ltd./Scenic Concepts) 0:03:32 15 Mike Sherven (Bikes Limited Senic Outlook) 0:04:02 16 Brett May (Team All Spoked Up) 0:04:16 17 Phil Fluegel (JVC/ Michaels Cycles) 0:04:23 18 Christopher Berge (Magnus) 0:04:34 19 Chris Fellows (Team WORS) 0:04:45 20 David Studnsr (Team Midwest) 0:05:07 21 Tony Wagner (Sheboygan Bicycle Co.) 0:05:12 22 Christopher Richmond (Heavy Pedal Velo Club) 0:05:13 23 Jarrod Kerkhoff (Michael's Cycles/JVC) 0:05:20 24 Ross Giese (Treadhead) 0:05:23 25 Jason Gibson (Gear N Up) 0:05:47 26 Mike Daish 0:05:54 27 Jason Ruesch (RMC) 0:06:08 28 Shane Semrow (Element Mobile) 0:06:09 29 Forrest Smith (Trek Midwest Team) 30 Ross Lemke (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:06:13 31 Neil Statz (Overdrive) 0:06:30 32 Douglas Borden (Wheel + Sprocket/Vision) 0:06:36 33 Marek Kulesza (TreadHead Cycling) 0:07:00 34 Tom Babinski (Iron Cycles) 35 Curtis Bice (Trek Midwest Team) 0:07:15 36 Mark Morgan (Brazen Dropouts Cycling Team) 0:07:36 37 Dave Blanke (The Bike Connection) 0:07:41 38 Krystian Pac (RBIKES.COM) 0:07:46 39 Tony Damhoff (Ben's Bicycles) 0:08:05 40 Dan Ellerkamp (Magnus) 0:08:50 41 Ken Krebs (Village Verdigris) 0:08:57 42 Steve Pribek (Mill Street Brewhaus) 0:09:07 43 Taylor Kimberly 0:09:15 44 Robert Schlegel (JVC/Michael's Cycles) 0:09:16 45 Rick Walls (Muddy Cup \\ Twin Six) 0:10:28 46 Greg Clausen (Treadhead Cycling) 0:10:35 47 Nathan Tock (BIkes Ltd / Scenic Concepts Ra) 0:10:39 48 Scott Howse (Kegels) 0:10:55 49 Donald Carr (IS Corp) 0:11:39 50 Ben Marchewka (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:12:17 51 Gary Ehrike (Safe Wheels MTB Racing Team) 0:12:21 52 Patrick Fasse (Team Bicycle Heaven) 0:12:50 53 Ryan Rollins (Diablo Cycling) 0:12:51 54 Thomas Kabacinski (XXX Racing) 0:13:32 55 Michael Jeschke (Eriksen Cycles) 0:14:45 56 Sean Shields (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:15:03 57 Oscar Corona 0:15:09 58 Brandon Murphy (Kinky Llama Racing) 0:15:24 59 Kyle Discher 0:18:12 60 Gary Meader (Team 360) 0:18:13 61 Brad Tennis (Sharks) 0:18:20 62 Neil Jurgella (Erik's Bike Shop) 0:18:42 63 Larry Reimer (JVC / Michael's Cycles) 0:18:47 64 Mark Balkenende 0:24:54 65 Michael Slade 0:26:15 66 Frank Strong 0:33:28 67 Joe Lintl (Trek Bicycle) 0:36:08

Cat. 2 Sport men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Schmidt 1:00:24 2 Michael Carney 0:00:52 3 Mark Adams 0:01:12 4 Preston Bernsteen 0:01:16 5 Josh Rupnow 0:01:17 6 Connor McColl 0:01:35 7 Paul-Brian McInerney 0:01:42 8 Kelly Skinkis 0:01:53 9 Scott Nyland 0:02:14 10 Brendan George 0:02:28 11 Chris Harold 0:02:54 12 Christopher Rodriguez 0:02:55 13 Benjamin Anderson 0:02:59 14 Jeremy Ostrowski 0:03:02 15 Tomasz Kapusciak 0:03:03 16 Nathan Schneeberger 0:03:05 17 Christopher McArdle 0:03:09 18 Darrell Scheppman 0:03:14 19 Todd Fletcher 0:03:28 20 Janusz Ragski 0:03:30 21 Mark Schultz 0:03:35 22 Andy Summers 0:04:22 23 Mitchell Dreher 0:04:23 24 Mike Williams 0:04:34 25 Matthew Paterson 0:04:43 26 Mark Kitral 0:04:46 27 Steve Reichel 0:04:48 28 Cory Marty 0:04:49 29 Chris Roddick 0:04:50 30 Jim Willett 0:05:02 31 Ben Leach 0:05:05 32 Martin Reza 0:05:07 33 Ashley Anderson 0:05:16 34 Larry Hipps 0:05:29 35 Payson Partridge 0:05:30 36 Chuck Girkins 0:05:33 37 Michael Owens 0:05:44 38 Brayden Schott 0:05:48 39 Brian Paterson 0:05:55 40 Jesse Kruit 0:06:03 41 Don Iwen 0:06:18 42 Jody Arlen 0:06:27 43 Pero Michael 0:06:30 44 Emmanuel, Jr. Tinga 0:06:38 45 Brian Coppock 0:06:48 46 Wade Flisram 0:06:53 47 Bill Schultz 0:07:06 48 Ken Bozych 0:07:09 49 Jeremy Drake 0:07:17 50 Joe Moore 0:07:25 51 Edward Piontek 0:07:27 52 Erik Backhaus 0:07:30 53 Salvatore Virgilio 0:07:36 54 Kevin Lisowe 0:07:38 55 Patrick Blakeslee 0:07:50 56 Joe Vanderpuy 0:07:56 57 Joshua Wood 0:08:09 58 Cody Gunst 0:08:24 59 Marcus Steele 60 Kenneth Ramm 0:08:34 61 Rod Capps 0:08:47 62 Steve Cummins 63 Andrew Douglass 0:08:55 64 Michael Laufenberg 0:08:56 65 Troy Sable 0:09:33 66 Mike Sealey 0:09:36 67 Mike Roethel 0:09:46 68 Scott Palmersheim 0:09:50 69 Steve Drecoll 0:09:51 70 Guy McDermott 0:10:03 71 Rick Schopp 0:10:07 72 Steve Davidson 0:10:16 73 John Ryan 0:10:37 74 Ron Smith 0:10:49 75 Aaron Fleming 0:10:54 76 Don Freitag 0:11:00 77 Keith Westendorf 0:11:05 78 Rob Hofmann 0:11:07 79 Jeffrey Hatton 0:11:10 80 Curt Villadsen 0:11:11 81 Jon Holcomb 82 Dan Clasen 0:11:15 83 Dave Diamond 0:11:30 84 Rich Baumgarten 0:11:32 85 David Carignan 86 Jacob Heldt 0:11:37 87 Corwin Spaetti 0:11:39 88 Gerald Sorce 0:11:49 89 Joe Stout 0:11:56 90 Demetrius Banks 0:12:22 91 Robert Groshek 0:12:28 92 Nicholas Armstrong 0:12:33 93 Andrew Richter 0:12:35 94 Tim Fiedler 0:12:37 95 John Senkerik 0:12:49 96 Ed Bagley 0:12:54 97 Mike Mennenoh 0:13:06 98 Steven Janiak 0:13:10 99 Darrin Kolka 0:13:20 100 Steve Ericksen 0:13:36 101 John Starich 0:14:08 102 Michael Gordon 0:14:11 103 George Doty 0:14:30 104 Nick Low 0:14:31 105 Brad Swenson 0:14:44 106 Brian Louis 107 Dale Freund 0:14:55 108 Jason White 0:15:03 109 Dale Crowell 0:15:04 110 Tony Marcianelli 0:15:09 111 Elginn Cordes 112 Warren Heise 0:15:29 113 Matt Claybourn 0:15:36 114 Timothy Wateski 0:15:37 115 Nate Andrews 0:15:38 116 Rich Mennenoh 0:15:43 117 Dirk Racine 0:15:49 118 Reed Griffiths 0:15:59 119 Bryan Reed 0:16:07 120 Mases Movsessian 0:16:27 121 Mike Miller 0:16:36 122 Julian Coupland 0:16:39 123 Frank Sniadajewski 0:16:45 124 Mike Sherman 0:16:47 125 Michael Campbell 0:17:32 126 David Lieck 0:17:38 127 Daniel Braun 0:18:16 128 Jason Ferguson 0:18:29 129 Warren Fowler 0:18:47 130 Christopher Osborne 0:19:35 131 Albert Weigel 0:20:04 132 James Grenier 0:20:19 133 Brian Loscheider 134 Ian Lindahl 0:20:20 135 Randy Feuillerat 0:20:37 136 Ryan Derkson 0:20:55 137 Frederick Estoesta 0:21:03 138 Kenny Dretzka 0:21:09 139 Adam Handt 0:21:23 140 Thomas Tuton 0:21:34 141 George Boznos 0:21:37 142 Jacek Schudoba 0:21:45 143 Ben Freas 0:22:31 144 Louis Briones 0:22:47 145 Rusty Deperalta 0:22:51 146 Nic Mianecki 0:22:54 147 Kevin Polaski 0:22:56 148 Mike Brauer 0:23:05 149 Ed Gierlach 0:23:11 150 Dennis Malmanger 0:23:13 151 Frank Lobello 0:23:19 152 Brian Torrevillas 0:23:22 153 Erick Braaksma 0:23:51 154 Juan Arteaga 0:23:54 155 Scott Noffke 0:24:09 156 Dmitro Voinorovich 0:24:26 157 Greg Dechant 0:25:08 158 Troy Olm 0:25:11 159 Todd Nutter 0:25:25 160 Jason Gautier 0:25:49 161 Matthew Knowles 0:26:14 162 Chad Hoppe 0:26:17 163 Jeff Beck 0:26:33 164 Joel Kruppa 0:27:22 165 Michael Calonia 0:27:45 166 Andy Meyer 167 Ken Sounthala 0:27:48 168 Gregory Molnar 0:28:27 169 Allan Else, Jr 0:29:08 170 Tom Wendland 0:29:38 171 Chad Neff 0:31:02 172 Erik Newboe 0:32:40 173 John Mahr 0:33:33 174 Gary Bowman 0:34:23 175 John Remi 0:37:07 176 Michael Kaspar 0:37:12 177 Paul Traeger 0:37:18 178 Andy Best 0:46:36 179 Matthew Forst 0:54:05 180 McCloud M