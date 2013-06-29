Image 1 of 25 Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air Cannondale) winning the Windham Mountain Pro XCT (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 25 Derek Zandstra (Scott 3Rox Racing) popping a wheelie to celebrate his second place finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 25 Antoine Carron (Specialized) riding in fifth place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 25 Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air Cannondale) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 5 of 25 Derek Zandstra (Scott 3Rox Racing) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 6 of 25 Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain) leads out the pro men (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 7 of 25 Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain) leading the peloton up the mountain in Windham (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 8 of 25 Nick Waite (Pro Tested) leading Stephen Ettinger and Todd Wells on lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 9 of 25 Todd Wells (Specialized) with a gap over Jeremiah Bishop near the end of lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 10 of 25 Antoine Carron (Specialized) racing in fourth place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 11 of 25 Joseph Moloney descending near the end of lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 12 of 25 Colin Cares (Kenda Felt) riding to a 23rd place finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 13 of 25 Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air Cannondale) leading Todd Wells on lap three (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 14 of 25 Kenneth Hall riding the rocks and roots (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 15 of 25 J. Thibault Roberge (CVM 2) descending in the woods (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 16 of 25 Men’'s podium (L to R) at Windham Pro XCT: Stephen Ettinger (BMC Swiss), 4th; Derek Zandstra (Scott 3Rox Racing), 2nd; Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air Canondale), 1st; Todd Wells (Specialized), 3rd; Antoine Carron (Specialized), 5th (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 17 of 25 Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain) wearing an ice vest due to the warm temperatures (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 18 of 25 Todd Wells and his Specialized team-mate Howard Grotts (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 19 of 25 Elite men's front row at the Windham Pro XCT (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 20 of 25 Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air Cannondale) leading Todd Wells in the woods (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 21 of 25 Derek Zanstra (Scott 3Rox Racing) on a steep climb during lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 22 of 25 Mitch Hoke (Kenda Felt) climbing on lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 23 of 25 Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain) climbing early in the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 24 of 25 Stephen Ettinger (BMC) crossing a bridge in 4th place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 25 of 25 Nick Waite (Pro Tested) crossing one of the many bridges (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air Cannondale) took the overall lead in the Pro XCT series after dispatching Todd Wells (Specialized) on lap five of the six-lap race in Windham on Saturday afternoon. Derek Zandstra (Scott 3Rox Racing) was well positioned to take second place after Wells faded to third place. Stephen Ettinger (BMC Swiss) finished fourth after suffering an over-the-handlebar crash on the second lap. Canadian Antoine Carron (Specialized) was fifth.

Coming into the race, Wells led Bishop in the Pro XCT standings by a mere 15 points in the series with nobody else really in contention. Wells had won in Fontana and at the Bump N Grind, while Bishop took the series opener at Bonelli Park. Each knew that whoever was victorious at Windham would have the series lead.

The course at Windham was pounded with rain much of the week but due to the numerous bridges and world-class course design, it remained rideable. As the sun popped in and out all afternoon, the more exposed portions of the course dried out. In the woods, however, water running off the mountain made the rocky, rooty trails extremely challenging.

Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain) took the hole-shot, but within the first few minutes Bishop assumed the lead. By the end of the first lap, they had a small gap over Ettinger, Zandstra, Howard Grotts (Specialized) and Carron. Grotts then crashed on lap two and withdrew from the race with a leg injury. Ettinger was riding a hardtail and found that he could climb close to the leaders.

Ettinger said, "We had a good tempo going on the first lap. I was able to sit on their wheels on the climbs. I wasn't out of the saddle as much when we were climbing, but it doesn't matter if you can't ride with them on the descents."

"Coming through on the second lap, J.B. [Bishop] took kind of a weird chicane line, and it got me off mine. I ended up going over the handlebars, and those guys got 15 seconds or so. I thought I could reel them in, but those guys had dualie bikes, and I was kind of bouncing around in the woods."

Zandstra seemed to ride the most consistent laps of the leaders. "I let the gap go and probably should have pushed a little harder," he said. "I was a little concerned about the heat because this race can really cook you and once you blow it's really tough."

He kept close to the leaders with great descending. "I rode the full suspension so I could really capitalize on the downhill. I caught Stephen, I could tell he was a bit blown then. At the end, I could see Todd in the distance and had heard he had gotten gapped. So I said 'OK, I can capitalize on this.'"

Bishop was a man on a mission today. "It's a really tough race. I wanted to put some pressure on with two (laps) to go, and I got a gap," he said. "When you get a gap, you've just got to go with it sometimes. On the downhills, I wanted to put some pressure on just to keep it hard. I didn't know if I would get any gap. I was really trying to find a chink in his armor but he was riding really, really well. I was looking for opportunities and I could hear him breathing."

Bishop said, "I got through the 'Blackout' section really clear and fast and hit the shift really perfect. I felt like I could stand out of the saddle on all the steep pitches today, which is very different than last weekend. I just kept knocking on the door. Once I got a sniff of a gap, I just went with it."

Wells conceded after the race that he was simply beaten today. After being passed by Zandstra, he seemed to regain his tempo and maintain position for the remaining one and a half laps.

Bishop is committed to compete at the final two races of the series and is targeting a win of the Pro XCT series. Wells is not sure if he will be at both Catamount and the Subaru Cup due to his World Cup schedule, and he is planning to race again at the Leadville 100.

Full Results