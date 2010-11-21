Trending

Van Gilder takes the win

Teammate Kemmerer grabs second place

Image 1 of 5

Mancheta in the air, Laura Van Gilder (C3 Athletes Serving Athletes) takes the win , continuing on as the Mid Atlantic Woman’s champ.

Mancheta in the air, Laura Van Gilder (C3 Athletes Serving Athletes) takes the win , continuing on as the Mid Atlantic Woman’s champ.
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Image 2 of 5

Lenore Pipes (The Wistar Institute) tackles the stairs.

Lenore Pipes (The Wistar Institute) tackles the stairs.
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Image 3 of 5

Laura Van Gilder (C3- Athletes Serving Athletes) takes a deep breath and gets the party started.

Laura Van Gilder (C3- Athletes Serving Athletes) takes a deep breath and gets the party started.
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Image 4 of 5

Van Gilder (C3- Athletes Serving Athletes) looks fierce as she flies up the stairs.

Van Gilder (C3- Athletes Serving Athletes) looks fierce as she flies up the stairs.
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Image 5 of 5

Beth Renaud (CRCA/Comedy Central-Sid’s Bikes) gives this course her best.

Beth Renaud (CRCA/Comedy Central-Sid’s Bikes) gives this course her best.
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laura Van Gilder (USA) C3 Athletes Serving Athletes0:36:01
2Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes0:00:09
3Katrina Dowidchuk (USA) Team TBB/Deep Blue0:01:22
4Kristine Church (USA) Human Zoom/ Pabst Blue Ribbon0:01:28
5Stacey Barbossa (USA) Montclair Cyclists0:02:26
6Lenore Pipes (USA) The Wistar Institute0:02:32
7Lauri Webber (USA) Secret Henry's Team0:02:35
8Beth Renaud (USA) CRCA/Comedy Central-Sid's Bikes

Latest on Cyclingnews