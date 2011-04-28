Vuelta Asturias Julio Alvarez Mendo past winners
Champions from 1925 to 2010
|2010
|Constantino Zaballa (Spa) Loule - Louletano
|2009
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Rock Racing
|2008
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) LA MSS
|2007
|Koldo Gil Perez (Spa) Saunier Duval - Prodir
|2006
|Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) T-Mobile Team
|2005
|Adolfo García Quesada (Spa) Comunidad Valenciana
|2004
|Iban Mayo Diez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2003
|Fabian Jeker (Swi) Milaneza-MSS
|2002
|Leonardo Piepoli (Ita) iBanesto.com
|2001
|Juan Carlos Dominguez (Spa) iBanesto.com
|2000
|Joseba Beloki (Spa) Festina
|1999
|Juan Carlos Dominguez (Spa) Vitalicio Seguros
|1998
|Laurent Jalabert (Fra) ONCE
|1997
|Manuel Fernandez-Gines (Spa)
|1996
|Miguel Indurain (Spa)
|1995
|Beat Zberg (Swi)
|1994
|Abraham Olano (Spa)
|1993
|Erik Breukink (Ned)
|1992
|Alex Zülle (Swi)
|1991
|Pjotr Ugrumow (Let)
|1990
|Raul Alcala (Mex)
|1989
|Gert-Jan Theunisse (Ned)
|1988
|Rolf Gölz (Ger)
|1987
|Inaki Gaston (Spa)
|1986
|J. Rodriguez Magro (Spa)
|1985
|Jesus Blanco-Villar (Spa)
|1984
|Faustino Ruperez (Spa)
|1983
|Pedro Munoz (Spa)
|1982
|Jesus Ibanez (Spa)
|1981
|Angel Arroyo (Spa)
|1980
|Faustino Ruperez (Spa)
|1979
|A. Fernandez-Blanco (Spa)
|1978
|E. Martinez-Heredia (Spa)
|1977
|Vicente Lopez-Carril (Spa)
|1976
|Santiago Lazcano (Spa)
|1975
|Miguel-Maria Lasa (Spa)
|1974
|Sentisteban (Spa)
|1973
|Jesus Manzaneque (Spa)
|1972
|Augustine Tamames (Spa)
|1971
|Edouardo Castello (Spa)
|1970
|Antonio Martos (Spa)
|1969
|Andres Oliva (Spa)
|1968
|Jesus Manzaneque (Spa)
|1957
|Federico Bahamontes (Spa)
|1956
|Hernan (Spa)
|1955
|Federico Bahamontes (Spa)
|1954
|Bernardo Ruiz (Spa)
|1953
|Antonio Gelabert (Spa)
|1950
|Miguel Gual (Spa)
|1947
|Emilio Rodriguez (Spa)
|1928
|Riccardo Mucio (Spa)
|1927
|Miguel Mucio (Spa)
|1926
|Riccardo Montero (Spa)
|1925
|Barruetabena (Spa)
