Champions from 1925 to 2010

2010Constantino Zaballa (Spa) Loule - Louletano
2009Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Rock Racing
2008Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) LA MSS
2007Koldo Gil Perez (Spa) Saunier Duval - Prodir
2006Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) T-Mobile Team
2005Adolfo García Quesada (Spa) Comunidad Valenciana
2004Iban Mayo Diez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
2003Fabian Jeker (Swi) Milaneza-MSS
2002Leonardo Piepoli (Ita) iBanesto.com
2001Juan Carlos Dominguez (Spa) iBanesto.com
2000Joseba Beloki (Spa) Festina
1999Juan Carlos Dominguez (Spa) Vitalicio Seguros
1998Laurent Jalabert (Fra) ONCE
1997Manuel Fernandez-Gines (Spa)
1996Miguel Indurain (Spa)
1995Beat Zberg (Swi)
1994Abraham Olano (Spa)
1993Erik Breukink (Ned)
1992Alex Zülle (Swi)
1991Pjotr Ugrumow (Let)
1990Raul Alcala (Mex)
1989Gert-Jan Theunisse (Ned)
1988Rolf Gölz (Ger)
1987Inaki Gaston (Spa)
1986J. Rodriguez Magro (Spa)
1985Jesus Blanco-Villar (Spa)
1984Faustino Ruperez (Spa)
1983Pedro Munoz (Spa)
1982Jesus Ibanez (Spa)
1981Angel Arroyo (Spa)
1980Faustino Ruperez (Spa)
1979A. Fernandez-Blanco (Spa)
1978E. Martinez-Heredia (Spa)
1977Vicente Lopez-Carril (Spa)
1976Santiago Lazcano (Spa)
1975Miguel-Maria Lasa (Spa)
1974Sentisteban (Spa)
1973Jesus Manzaneque (Spa)
1972Augustine Tamames (Spa)
1971Edouardo Castello (Spa)
1970Antonio Martos (Spa)
1969Andres Oliva (Spa)
1968Jesus Manzaneque (Spa)
1957Federico Bahamontes (Spa)
1956Hernan (Spa)
1955Federico Bahamontes (Spa)
1954Bernardo Ruiz (Spa)
1953Antonio Gelabert (Spa)
1950Miguel Gual (Spa)
1947Emilio Rodriguez (Spa)
1928Riccardo Mucio (Spa)
1927Miguel Mucio (Spa)
1926Riccardo Montero (Spa)
1925Barruetabena (Spa)

