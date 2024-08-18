Vuelta a España stage 2 Live - Lumpy opening road stage in Portugal

Refresh

The gap has come down to 2:30 and the leading duo have lifted the pace accordingly.

A hard sell, this 33km/h two-man breakaway stage.

There's a pretty stiff headwind for most of the day, which would go some way to explaining the lack of pace.

The average speed for the day is barely scraping 33km/h. The slowest predicted schedule supplied by the organisers is for 42kp/h. Things will speed up later but this is a slow amble so far.

The gap has come back down to 3:30 after 45km.

It's really hard to look beyond Van Aert or Groves for today's win. The sprinting field here is pitifully thin, but that's because there are so few stages for them. Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) will be in with a shout - he recently won a stage of the Tour de Suisse, which was only his second WorldTour win from a career collection of 50-odd. Beyond that, names like Corbin Strong (Israel-Premier Tech) and Pavel Bittner (dsm-firmenich-PostNL) crop up.

Visma-Lease a Bike and Alpecin-Deceuninck, the teams of Wout van Aert and Kaden Groves respectively, have been working on the front of the peloton, although in truth it's a very gentle day so far.

A first shot of our breakaway duo. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The leash is slackened now, and the leading duo stretch their advantage towards the five-minute mark.

It seems the gap is not being allowed to grow out any greater than 3:30.

Here are the jersey wearers on the start line a little earlier. McNulty in red as the overall leader, and he also owns green which is on loan on the shoulders of Wout van Aert, who is actually third in the points classification but Mathias Vacek prioritises white as the outright leader of the youth classification. Stefan Küng is there in the polka dots, for some reason. No KOM points were awarded yesterday, so the mountains classification isn't up and running yet, but you've got to keep your sponsors happy and the top three all already have jerseys so might as well hand it to the fourth-place finisher. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The peloton is at 3:30 as they crest the climb. The day's breakaway appears to have flown, and with only two men in there it should be simple enough to control.

Maté beats Ruiz to the top of the Alto do Lagoa Azul, taking the lead in the mountains classification, although there is another cat-4 to come later.

Just a two-man breakaway today, by the looks of it. The Spanish duo open a lead of almost two minutes on the climb.

Two riders on the move initially: Ibon Ruiz (Kern Pharma) and Luis Angel Maté (Euskaltel-Euskadi)

This climb measures 5.7km at an average gradient of 4.6%.

The first attacks, predictably, come from the Spanish second-division squads.

We're off! The flag is waved and stage 2 of the Vuelta is underway.

The stage is about to be waved underway, and it should be an action-packed start, as the road climbs straight away up the Alto de Lagoa Azul, a category-4 climb where the battle for the mountains jersey will begin and a breakaway could start to take shape.

We're on the move. Well, the riders are. 7km neutral zone then we'll be underway.

This is the scene at the start in Cascais. Could be worse. (Image credit: Getty Images)

News just in, UAE Team Emirates have been fined for wearing special jerseys to Friday's teams presentation, honouring Tadej Pogačar's Giro-Tour double. It was deemed 'non-compliant' by the UCI, who will have been salivating as they hurriedly reached for the invoice book and drew up fines of 500 Swiss Francs per rider (and one staff member). £3,500 in total - that Christmas party in Aigle won't pay for itself, after all. UAE Team Emirates sanctioned for 'non-compliant' jersey at Vuelta a España team presentation

The riders are currently signing on for the stage. They'll be rolling out at 11:50 local time, so in around 15 minutes, and then the race proper will be waved underway around 15 minutes after that.

To catch up on yesterday's action, including the early differences between the overall contenders, here's our stage report complete with full results. Vuelta a España: Brandon McNulty storms to opening stage 1 time trial win, takes first leader’s jersey

The Vuelta got underway yesterday with a short and blustery time trial in Lisbon. Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) was the winner, earning the honour of wearing the leader's red jersey for today's stage, an opening mass-start road stage that will take the riders north from Cascais to Ourém. It's listed as a medium mountain stage but isn't quite as difficult as that, although the parcours does undulate throughout, and there is a category-4 climb that tops out 20km from home. We should see a sprint of some description and, given parcours plus the dearth of pure sprinters here, Wout van Aert and Kaden Groves are the likeliest lads.