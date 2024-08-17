Wout van Aert determined to battle for Vuelta a España red jersey after near TT miss

Belgian falls short by two seconds in short opening time trial

OEIRAS PORTUGAL AUGUST 17 Wout van Aert of Belgium and Team Visma Lease a Bike sprints during the 79th La Vuelta Ciclista a Espana 2024 Stage 1 a 12km individual time trial stage from Lisbon to Oeiras UCIWT on August 17 2024 in Oeiras Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease A Bike) finished a close second on stage 1 time trial (Image credit: Getty Images)

So near but so far. Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) came within a whisker of getting his Vuelta a España debut off to the best of starts in the opening time trial at Lisbon but instead had to settle for third place, with a possible crack at the lead in the stages to come as a major consolation prize.

Last to start in the 12 kilometres ultra-flat TT test along the shoreline of the River Tagus, Van Aert managed to secure the fastest time by the mid-way checkpoint, one second faster than Czech National TT champion Mathias Vacek (Lidl-Trek).

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.